News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Stuff you find on Twitter ( part 3 )
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/3azpj9/head-of-major-ufo-organization-arrested-on-child-solicitation-charges

 :like:
.I have read and heard from different sources that this could be one of 4 things that can occur....1,

the fog like energy being released supposedly will finally take out the Draconian blood lines that aren't willing to give in,

and we should stay inside as this happens,

2..it also could clean up our air, oceans, soil to its organic state as everything it goes through will be purified.

3, is that the higher benevolent beings of light from other Dimensions that are waiting and protecting this planet will finally show themselves to humanity,

and or 4th prediction is that there will be a massive shift into the 5D new planet waking up into this new reality after that fog like mist passes through.

We shall see, but supposedly not everyone of us will ascend until we are ready being more conscious in what we consume like dense foods, being more aware of sself, being more from heart and having more compassion and humility is where the key is to ascension.
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 871


View Profile WWW
« Reply #54 on: July 15, 2020, 03:58:08 PM »
https://tatersgonnatate.com/163-paid-protesters-just-filed-a-lawsuit-against-george-soros-for-not-paying-their-bail/?fbclid=IwAR1-CymbO_K_cwLE8P1QEQ6u23RxtWpbvSJeHJy4FhLqhAG7Lsk8obVD2NI

 :like:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1283421451211554816

 :like: :like: :like:
1. Proof of Submission to Trump

Relax. Trump already won. He forced the globe to submit to #MAGA under fear of DECLASS. Everything you are witnessing now is the dead cat bounce of Satanic Socialists. And it will wake up BILLIONS.

Heres proof to make your day.

#QAnon
2. Saudi Arabia submitted.

Way back in mid 2017, Trump made a trip to Saudi Arabia. The King SUBMITTED publicly by holding a sword dance in honor of Trump.

This is symbolic of going to war together. Q140

In Oct 2017, 1 side of [their] pyramid fell with the SA Coup.



#QAnon
3. Israel submitted.

Immediately after leaving SA, Trump went to Israel. Even today SA & Israel are still getting along.

Trump visited the wailing wall. Israel publicly submitted by allowing the US to move our embassy to JerUSAlem with our military protection.



#QAnon
4. Vatican submitted.

Trump left Israel & flew straight to Rome. Pope Francis would have been shown CONCRETE evidence of human trafficking provided by the new coalition of US, SA & IS.

Red lines were drawn in the sand. The Pope submitted publicly in this picture.



#Qanon
5. The EU & NATO submitted

Trump then left Rome & flew to Brussels. The EU & NATO now realized we have it all, and [they] were told to stand down on #BREXIT and pay more for #NATO. EU leaders publicly submitted in this photo when Trump walks in late like a boss.



#QAnon
6. Las Vegas Battle

In Oct 2017, Q implied [they] tried to take out the new SA Crown Prince Bin Salman (good guy). Former evil SA Crown Prince Alwaleed is neutralized.

He just happened to control Twitter. We now control Twitter.

This was a KEY EVENT.
Go read Q117.


7. Big Tech CEO submission.

With the takedown of puppeteer Alwaleed, Crown Prince Bin Salman goes on a Trump approved submission trip to all the CEOs formally owned & controlled by the SA side of the pyramid.

Google. Apple. Twitter. Facebook. Microsoft. Etc.



#QAnon
8. Japan submitted.

With the Middle East & Big Tech in submission, Trump turns his attention to Asia in Nov 2017. Japan submitted when they let Trump hand out the sumo champion trophy. The Japanese Emperor died removing another [Old House Family] from control.

#QAnon
9. SK & NK submitted.

Trump left Japan & flew to SK. Many believe this was the 1st time Trump went to the NK border to meet with Kim. Just a few weeks earlier, the nuclear research mountain in NK collapsed killing [their] nuclear scientists.

Removing nuke threat?

#QAnon



10. China submitted.

Trump then flies to China to meet with Xi in the Forbidden City. This is a MASSIVE act of submission. Remember Xi had already visited Trump at Mar A Lago for a few days in the Spring of 2017.

China wants to rid itself of its deep state as wel



#QAnon

Of Course WE ARE WINNING
WWG1WGA
http://www.discerningthemystery.com/2018/11/med-beds-holographic-medical-pods-one.html?fbclid=IwAR0dLTRGXgJ6GPDRPaCR8cQ8-P0HUf1QvX27_ecTBPoXqYipw2w8JDqEhHA
https://twitter.com/i/status/1276252717682483224
https://www.swansea.ac.uk/press-office/news-events/news/2020/07/experts-high-flying-study-puts-soaring-birds-in-spotlight.php
https://twitter.com/i/status/1282903526641786880

 :like:
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/07/17/uk-government-panicking-as-fraudulent-covid-death-count-is-revealed/?fbclid=IwAR2OiFAuSDK8eKBTpHgt3D3G4mD3cftoQv6HIkQimp5PH2BieZGNwMowTtw

 :like:
http://www.beautyofplanet.com/a-man-filmed-heaven-for-7-days-what-he-saw-took-my-breath-away-5/?fbclid=IwAR1BztWxUeV-jHJ_kb8_KsLLRyHWAgK2ZWjmUrI1rq9a7ge7haUY17ApaKc
https://www.learning-mind.com/schumann-resonance-human-consciousness/
https://physics-astronomy.com/2020/07/weird-magnetic-anomaly-that-came-out-of-nowhere-spotted-around-the-globe.html

 :like:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1285927753842384897
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHrCI9eSJGQ
30 Days Timelapse at Sea | 4K | Through Thunderstorms, Torrential Rain & Busy Traffic

 :like:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-preventing-online-censorship/

 :homer:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1286343332646486022

 :like:
I'm just the messenger... But here you go....

Ive been researching this crap for awhile...The FBI uncovered a sex trafficking ring in Boystown, right outside of Omaha Ne. That was back in the late 80s early 90s when Barney Franks was a Senator. The FBI field directors name was run into the ground , he was forced out of the FBI, and eventually was suicided.

Pizzagate is real.
It isnt some conspiracy theory.
It's real. Its always been real. And you cant convince me otherwise.
If you think the Wayfair Stuff makes you sick, then wait.

Because what youre seeing is just a small piece to a HUGE puzzle.
This runs deep.
People laughed at Pizzagate. They arent laughing anymore.
Human trafficking is real.
Its one of the classes you take when youre fostering/adopting. Its at least 4 hours.
Elite paedophilia is real. Organ harvesting is real.
Its not a new phenomenon. Its not something that just started. Its been going on for YEARS.
Its not something that is just going on in the US. Its happening all over the world.

It involves Hollywood. It involves politicians on both sides. It involves the Rich. People you look up to are involved.
And I get it. Its hard to wrap your head around whats going on. Its hard to imagine something so dark and disgusting going on right under your nose.

Its hard to imagine something so evil is happening to our children.
Its easy to laugh it off as some conspiracy theory.
Oh no, not my favourite actor, singer, or politician. Oh no, not Hillary. She cant be involved. She was going to save us from Trump.

The international Labor Organisation estimates 40.3 MILLION human trafficking victims GLOBALLY.

If you think this is still a hoax or dont want to come to terms with the fact that an Elite Paedophilia ring exists, ask yourself this:

⭐️Everyone knew about Epstein and his love for underage girls.
⭐️People were calling Little Saint James "Paedophile Island" since Epstein purchased the island in 1998.
⭐️With that knowledge, why did Bill Clinton and Obama visit Epsteins paedophile Island? Multiple times?
⭐️Why did the locals report seeing dozens of young kids being taken across there for years?
⭐️Why was Bill Gates a regular visitor there?
⭐️Prince Andrew. Do I need to say more and why is The Queen going around threatening anyone to run the story if its not true?
⭐️You mean to tell me that all these prominent men and women went to this paedophile island for one big party? Knowing what they knew about him? It wasnt a secret.
⭐️What was Epstein using the underground tunnels for?
⭐️Who was Ghislaine Maxwell?
⭐️Did you know she owned a submarine company?
⭐️Did you know she has her sub pilot license?
What could she possibly need a submarine pilot license for?
⭐️Did you know that yachts with submarines were used to transport kidnapped children from Haiti to Epstein's paedophile Island?
⭐️What about Laura Silsby? The woman who was tried in Haiti for trying to sneak and KIDNAP 30 children to bring them to the US. Clintons used executive order to bring her back without being charged.
⭐️The kicker guess who changed their legal name and is in charge of amber alert Laura Silsby but lets not mention that. People who dig down that hole end up dying.
⭐️Did you know the TerraMar project was founded by Clinton Foundation and was located in the Lynn De Rothschild property in Manhattan?
⭐️Chelsea Clinton and Ghislaine are reported to be very close and actually vacationed together. You mean to tell me that Chelsea didnt know about Ghislaine?
⭐️Remember when Chelseas wedding was paid for with money that was supposed to feed starving Haitian children?
⭐️Why did Hillary put Ghislaines nephew in charge of key Middle East policy decisions when she ran the State Department? You know the one overseeing US/Libya policy that got an ambassador killed.
⭐️What about the Podesta Emails?
⭐️What was up with John and Tony Podestas artwork?
⭐️Would you own any of that creepy art?
⭐️Why would Obama buy $65,000 worth of tax payers money to have hot dogs fly in from Chicago for a private party?
⭐️Did you know that hotdog is an FBI code word for young boys?
⭐️Who is James Alefantis?
⭐️A pizza restaurant owner in DC. Who happens to be named one of the most powerful people in DC-A pizza place? A man that owns a children's pizza place? A man that has close ties with the Clinton's, Obama, Epstein and many more?
⭐️Have you seen his Instagram? Oh you probably havent youre just now looking into everything.
⭐️Have you looked up the art that is in his pizza place?
⭐️You want your kids seeing that stuff?
⭐️What about the dark web login to get into his site and order pizza that cost thousands of dollars? Oh wait that was taken down.
⭐️What is a pizza place owner doing communicating with the White House?
⭐️What about the Hollywood actor that walked into comet pizza and shot at a locked closet door? The same closet that housed his computer which ended up with a bullet through the hard drive? Odd.
⭐️What about Anthony Weiner? All the emails found on his laptop?
⭐️You mean to tell me that his wife, Huma Abedin, had no knowledge of what was going on?
⭐️Huma and her friend Hillary had NO clue about this 15 year old girl?
⭐️What about the folder titled Life Insurance?
⭐️You know the one that housed the now famous videos titled "Frazzledrip" with Huma and Hillary. You want nightmares, read about those videos!!
⭐️The same Huma and Hillary who 9 NYPD have committed suicide after watching a horrific video of them doing unspeakable things to little girl? The same NYPD who threw up because what they saw was horrific?
⭐️Speaking of suicide, why have 57 former colleagues and associated ended up dead in the past 30 years? 15 have died of suicide. 8 died in a plane, car, or motorcycle accident and 14 have been found mysteriously murdered. All of these people had info that could have potentially hurt the Clinton's career. I dont even have 57 friends 😂😂 let alone know 57 people that I need to add to a hit list.
⭐️Why is James Comeys daughter the lead prosecutor on the Epstein sex trafficking case?
⭐️Former CEO of Reddit, Ellen Pao admitted they Knew Ghislaine supplied underage girls for Epstein and his pedo buddies?
⭐️The Norwegian Royal Family implicated in Epstein Scandal? Why? Not surprising considering Prince Andrew.
⭐️What about Oprahs mentor? John of God and Weinstein. You mean to tell me Oprah didnt know? Come on nowww...
⭐️Have you even heard of the NXIVM case? They were just running a sex cult where Smallville actress, Allison Mack was arrested and indicted on federal charges related to sex trafficking.
⭐️The McMartin Preschool. The Franklin Cover up. Seth Rich. Isaac Kappy. Boystown. The Finders. The list goes on and on...
⭐️Denish Hastert. Do you know him? You should. Good buddies with Podesta.
⭐️Robert Menendez. Mike Folmer. Prominent democratic donor, Terry Bean. David Byrd. George Byrd. All known prominent paedophiles.

Why dont we hear more about Bidens Island? Very close to Epsteins Island.
The Podesta brothers were known suspects years ago when little Madeline McCain was stolen from her parents hotel while on vacation.
What ever happened to her?
This doesnt even cover a quarter of what is going on. This is so much more than Epstein. Its so much more than Ghislaine. This runs deep and youre going to be shocked at the ending.

Im not interested in hypotheticals, rumours or factless connections.
Everything. Everything ties together. Everything is connected.
So while others are more concerned about COVID, Im more concerned about saving our children. Aren't you?
Pass it on... if you believe one scintilla of the above before the Facebook police get rid of it...
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/amp33413777/pentagon-ufo-program-materials-vehicles/?fbclid=IwAR3MyoaBEmy5qWyNmv173Ka3NFx3wrQYFTrkfeMZzVAFeOTFuyXymNdOyLs

 :like:
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/proof_of_the_covid_19_virus?fbclid=IwAR21X7tjHsxsMQPnp_lHWrweLcJwfwSOMT2Kz1r6JKQjgc9qIkCHEjrXwGI

The Government lied to all of us and has openly admitted that it can NOT provide any scientific proof that 'COVID-19' even exists!

When asked to do so under the Freedom of Information Act it's response was the Cabinet Office does not hold the information you requested. However, you may wish to contact Public Health England, who may hold information relevant to your request.

Under the Freedom of Information Act, Public Health England (PHE) and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) both stated that they can NOT provide any scientific proof that 'COVID-19' exists and that their knowledge is an assumption and NOT verified!

So now we have absolute proof that that there is no true scientific evidence for the virus known as COVID-19; and that all related legislation are therefore null and void:
