Re: Stuff you find on Twitter ( part 3 ) « Reply #71 on: Today at 01:05:44 PM »



Ive been researching this crap for awhile...The FBI uncovered a sex trafficking ring in Boystown, right outside of Omaha Ne. That was back in the late 80s early 90s when Barney Franks was a Senator. The FBI field directors name was run into the ground , he was forced out of the FBI, and eventually was suicided.



Pizzagate is real.

It isnt some conspiracy theory.

It's real. Its always been real. And you cant convince me otherwise.

If you think the Wayfair Stuff makes you sick, then wait.



Because what youre seeing is just a small piece to a HUGE puzzle.

This runs deep.

People laughed at Pizzagate . They arent laughing anymore.

Human trafficking is real.

Its one of the classes you take when youre fostering/adopting. Its at least 4 hours.

Elite paedophilia is real. Organ harvesting is real.

Its not a new phenomenon. Its not something that just started. Its been going on for YEARS.

Its not something that is just going on in the US. Its happening all over the world.



It involves Hollywood. It involves politicians on both sides. It involves the Rich. People you look up to are involved.

And I get it. Its hard to wrap your head around whats going on. Its hard to imagine something so dark and disgusting going on right under your nose.



Its hard to imagine something so evil is happening to our children.

Its easy to laugh it off as some conspiracy theory.

Oh no, not my favourite actor, singer, or politician. Oh no, not Hillary. She cant be involved. She was going to save us from Trump.



The international Labor Organisation estimates 40.3 MILLION human trafficking victims GLOBALLY.



If you think this is still a hoax or dont want to come to terms with the fact that an Elite Paedophilia ring exists, ask yourself this:



⭐️Everyone knew about Epstein and his love for underage girls.

⭐️People were calling Little Saint James "Paedophile Island" since Epstein purchased the island in 1998.

⭐️With that knowledge, why did Bill Clinton and Obama visit Epsteins paedophile Island? Multiple times?

⭐️Why did the locals report seeing dozens of young kids being taken across there for years?

⭐️Why was Bill Gates a regular visitor there?

⭐️Prince Andrew . Do I need to say more and why is The Queen going around threatening anyone to run the story if its not true?

⭐️You mean to tell me that all these prominent men and women went to this paedophile island for one big party? Knowing what they knew about him? It wasnt a secret.

⭐️What was Epstein using the underground tunnels for?

⭐️Who was Ghislaine Maxwell?

⭐️Did you know she owned a submarine company?

⭐️Did you know she has her sub pilot license?

What could she possibly need a submarine pilot license for?

⭐️Did you know that yachts with submarines were used to transport kidnapped children from Haiti to Epstein's paedophile Island?

⭐️What about Laura Silsby? The woman who was tried in Haiti for trying to sneak and KIDNAP 30 children to bring them to the US. Clintons used executive order to bring her back without being charged.

⭐️The kicker guess who changed their legal name and is in charge of amber alert Laura Silsby but lets not mention that . People who dig down that hole end up dying .

⭐️Did you know the TerraMar project was founded by Clinton Foundation and was located in the Lynn De Rothschild property in Manhattan?

⭐️Chelsea Clinton and Ghislaine are reported to be very close and actually vacationed together. You mean to tell me that Chelsea didnt know about Ghislaine?

⭐️Remember when Chelseas wedding was paid for with money that was supposed to feed starving Haitian children?

⭐️Why did Hillary put Ghislaines nephew in charge of key Middle East policy decisions when she ran the State Department? You know the one overseeing US/Libya policy that got an ambassador killed.

⭐️What about the Podesta Emails?

⭐️What was up with John and Tony Podestas artwork?

⭐️Would you own any of that creepy art?

⭐️Why would Obama buy $65,000 worth of tax payers money to have hot dogs fly in from Chicago for a private party?

⭐️Did you know that hotdog is an FBI code word for young boys?

⭐️Who is James Alefantis?

⭐️A pizza restaurant owner in DC. Who happens to be named one of the most powerful people in DC-A pizza place? A man that owns a children's pizza place? A man that has close ties with the Clinton's, Obama, Epstein and many more?

⭐️Have you seen his Instagram? Oh you probably havent youre just now looking into everything.

⭐️Have you looked up the art that is in his pizza place?

⭐️You want your kids seeing that stuff?

⭐️What about the dark web login to get into his site and order pizza that cost thousands of dollars? Oh wait that was taken down.

⭐️What is a pizza place owner doing communicating with the White House?

⭐️What about the Hollywood actor that walked into comet pizza and shot at a locked closet door? The same closet that housed his computer which ended up with a bullet through the hard drive? Odd.

⭐️What about Anthony Weiner? All the emails found on his laptop?

⭐️You mean to tell me that his wife, Huma Abedin, had no knowledge of what was going on?

⭐️Huma and her friend Hillary had NO clue about this 15 year old girl?

⭐️What about the folder titled Life Insurance?

⭐️You know the one that housed the now famous videos titled "Frazzledrip" with Huma and Hillary. You want nightmares, read about those videos!!

⭐️The same Huma and Hillary who 9 NYPD have committed suicide after watching a horrific video of them doing unspeakable things to little girl? The same NYPD who threw up because what they saw was horrific?

⭐️Speaking of suicide, why have 57 former colleagues and associated ended up dead in the past 30 years? 15 have died of suicide. 8 died in a plane, car, or motorcycle accident and 14 have been found mysteriously murdered. All of these people had info that could have potentially hurt the Clinton's career. I dont even have 57 friends 😂😂 let alone know 57 people that I need to add to a hit list.

⭐️Why is James Comeys daughter the lead prosecutor on the Epstein sex trafficking case?

⭐️Former CEO of Reddit, Ellen Pao admitted they Knew Ghislaine supplied underage girls for Epstein and his pedo buddies?

⭐️The Norwegian Royal Family implicated in Epstein Scandal? Why? Not surprising considering Prince Andrew.

⭐️What about Oprahs mentor? John of God and Weinstein. You mean to tell me Oprah didnt know? Come on nowww...

⭐️Have you even heard of the NXIVM case? They were just running a sex cult where Smallville actress, Allison Mack was arrested and indicted on federal charges related to sex trafficking.

⭐️The McMartin Preschool. The Franklin Cover up. Seth Rich. Isaac Kappy. Boystown. The Finders. The list goes on and on...

⭐️Denish Hastert . Do you know him? You should. Good buddies with Podesta .

⭐️Robert Menendez. Mike Folmer. Prominent democratic donor, Terry Bean. David Byrd. George Byrd. All known prominent paedophiles.



Why dont we hear more about Bidens Island? Very close to Epsteins Island.

The Podesta brothers were known suspects years ago when little Madeline McCain was stolen from her parents hotel while on vacation.

What ever happened to her?

This doesnt even cover a quarter of what is going on. This is so much more than Epstein. Its so much more than Ghislaine. This runs deep and youre going to be shocked at the ending.



Im not interested in hypotheticals, rumours or factless connections.

Everything. Everything ties together. Everything is connected.

So while others are more concerned about COVID, Im more concerned about saving our children. Aren't you?

Pass it on... if you believe one scintilla of the above before the Facebook police get rid of it...