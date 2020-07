plazmuh

I’ve been researching this crap for awhile...The FBI uncovered a sex trafficking ring in Boystown, right outside of Omaha Ne. That was back in the late 80’s early 90’s when Barney Franks was a Senator. The FBI field director’s name was run into the ground , he was forced out of the FBI, and eventually was suicided.



Pizzagate is real.

It isn’t some conspiracy theory.

It's real. It’s always been real. And you can’t convince me otherwise.

If you think the Wayfair Stuff makes you sick, then wait.



Because what you’re seeing is just a small piece to a HUGE puzzle.

This runs deep.

People laughed at Pizzagate…. They aren’t laughing anymore.

Human trafficking is real.

It’s one of the classes you take when you’re fostering/adopting. It’s at least 4 hours.

Elite paedophilia is real. Organ harvesting is real.

It’s not a new phenomenon. It’s not something that just started. It’s been going on for YEARS.

It’s not something that is just going on in the US. It’s happening all over the world.



It involves Hollywood. It involves politicians on both sides. It involves the Rich. People you look up to are involved.

And I get it. It’s hard to wrap your head around what’s going on. It’s hard to imagine something so dark and disgusting going on right under your nose.



It’s hard to imagine something so evil is happening to our children.

It’s easy to laugh it off as some conspiracy theory.

Oh no, not my favourite actor, singer, or politician. Oh no, not Hillary. She can’t be involved. She was going to save us from Trump.



The international Labor Organisation estimates 40.3 MILLION human trafficking victims GLOBALLY.



If you think this is still a hoax or don’t want to come to terms with the fact that an Elite Paedophilia ring exists, ask yourself this:



⭐️Everyone knew about Epstein and his love for underage girls.

⭐️People were calling Little Saint James "Paedophile Island" since Epstein purchased the island in 1998.

⭐️With that knowledge, why did Bill Clinton and Obama visit Epstein’s paedophile Island? Multiple times?

⭐️Why did the locals report seeing dozens of young kids being taken across there for years?

⭐️Why was Bill Gates a regular visitor there?

⭐️Prince Andrew…. Do I need to say more and why is The Queen going around threatening anyone to run the story if it’s not true?

⭐️You mean to tell me that all these prominent men and women went to this paedophile island for one big party? Knowing what they knew about him? It wasn’t a secret.

⭐️What was Epstein using the underground tunnels for?

⭐️Who was Ghislaine Maxwell?

⭐️Did you know she owned a submarine company?

⭐️Did you know she has her sub pilot license?

What could she possibly need a submarine pilot license for?

⭐️Did you know that yachts with submarines were used to transport kidnapped children from Haiti to Epstein's paedophile Island?

⭐️What about Laura Silsby? The woman who was tried in Haiti for trying to sneak and KIDNAP 30 children to bring them to the US. Clinton’s used executive order to bring her back without being charged.

⭐️The kicker…… guess who changed their legal name and is in charge of amber alert— Laura Silsby… but let’s not mention that…. People who dig down that hole end up dying….

⭐️Did you know the TerraMar project was founded by Clinton Foundation and was located in the Lynn De Rothschild property in Manhattan?

⭐️Chelsea Clinton and Ghislaine are reported to be very close and actually vacationed together. You mean to tell me that Chelsea didn’t know about Ghislaine?

⭐️Remember when Chelsea’s wedding was paid for with money that was supposed to feed starving Haitian children?

⭐️Why did Hillary put Ghislaine’s nephew in charge of key Middle East policy decisions when she ran the State Department? You know… the one overseeing US/Libya policy that got an ambassador killed.

⭐️What about the Podesta Emails?

⭐️What was up with John and Tony Podesta’s artwork?

⭐️Would you own any of that creepy “art”?

⭐️Why would Obama buy $65,000 worth of tax payers money to have hot dogs fly in from Chicago for a private party?

⭐️Did you know that hotdog is an FBI code word for young boys?

⭐️Who is James Alefantis?

⭐️A pizza restaurant owner in DC. Who happens to be named one of the most powerful people in DC-A pizza place? A man that owns a children's pizza place? A man that has close ties with the Clinton's, Obama, Epstein and many more?

⭐️Have you seen his Instagram? Oh you probably haven’t… you’re just now looking into everything.

⭐️Have you looked up the art that is in his pizza place?

⭐️You want your kids seeing that stuff?

⭐️What about the dark web login to get into his site and order pizza that cost thousands of dollars? Oh wait… that was taken down.

⭐️What is a pizza place owner doing communicating with the White House?

⭐️What about the Hollywood actor that walked into comet pizza and shot at a locked closet door? The same closet that housed his computer which ended up with a bullet through the hard drive? Odd.

⭐️What about Anthony Weiner? All the emails found on his laptop?

⭐️You mean to tell me that his wife, Huma Abedin, had no knowledge of what was going on?

⭐️Huma and her friend Hillary had NO clue about this 15 year old girl?

⭐️What about the folder titled “Life Insurance”?

⭐️You know the one that housed the now famous videos titled "Frazzledrip" with Huma and Hillary. You want nightmares, read about those videos!!

⭐️The same Huma and Hillary who 9 NYPD have “committed” suicide after watching a horrific video of them doing unspeakable things to little girl? The same NYPD who threw up because what they saw was horrific?

⭐️Speaking of suicide, why have 57 former colleagues and associated ended up dead in the past 30 years? 15 have died of suicide. 8 died in a plane, car, or motorcycle accident and 14 have been found mysteriously murdered. All of these people had info that could have potentially hurt the Clinton's career. I don’t even have 57 friends 😂😂 let alone know 57 people that I need to add to a hit list.

⭐️Why is James Comey’s daughter the lead prosecutor on the Epstein sex trafficking case?

⭐️Former CEO of Reddit, Ellen Pao admitted they Knew Ghislaine supplied underage girls for Epstein and his pedo buddies?

⭐️The Norwegian Royal Family implicated in Epstein Scandal? Why? Not surprising considering Prince Andrew.

⭐️What about Oprah’s mentor? John of God and Weinstein. You mean to tell me Oprah didn’t know? Come on nowww...

⭐️Have you even heard of the NXIVM case? They were just running a sex cult where Smallville actress, Allison Mack was arrested and indicted on federal charges related to sex trafficking.

⭐️The McMartin Preschool. The Franklin Cover up. Seth Rich. Isaac Kappy. Boystown. The Finders. The list goes on and on...

⭐️Denish Hastert…. Do you know him? You should. Good buddies with Podesta….

⭐️Robert Menendez. Mike Folmer. Prominent democratic donor, Terry Bean. David Byrd. George Byrd. All known prominent paedophiles.



Why don’t we hear more about Biden’s Island? Very close to Epstein’s Island.

The Podesta brothers were known suspect’s years ago when little Madeline McCain was stolen from her parent’s hotel while on vacation.

What ever happened to her?

This doesn’t even cover a quarter of what is going on. This is so much more than Epstein. It’s so much more than Ghislaine. This runs deep and you’re going to be shocked at the ending.



I’m not interested in hypotheticals, rumours or factless connections.

Everything. Everything ties together. Everything is connected.

So while others are more concerned about COVID, I’m more concerned about saving our children. Aren't you?

Pass it on... if you believe one scintilla of the above before the Facebook police get rid of it...