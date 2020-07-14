.I have read and heard from different sources that this could be one of 4 things that can occur....1,the fog like energy being released supposedly will finally take out the Draconian blood lines that aren't willing to give in,and we should stay inside as this happens,2..it also could clean up our air, oceans, soil to its organic state as everything it goes through will be purified.3, is that the higher benevolent beings of light from other Dimensions that are waiting and protecting this planet will finally show themselves to humanity,and or 4th prediction is that there will be a massive shift into the 5D new planet waking up into this new reality after that fog like mist passes through.We shall see, but supposedly not everyone of us will ascend until we are ready being more conscious in what we consume like dense foods, being more aware of sself, being more from heart and having more compassion and humility is where the key is to ascension.

1. Proof of Submission to Trump



Relax. Trump already won. He forced the globe to submit to #MAGA under fear of DECLASS. Everything you are witnessing now is the dead cat bounce of Satanic Socialists. And it will wake up BILLIONS.



Heres proof to make your day.



#QAnon

2. Saudi Arabia submitted.



Way back in mid 2017, Trump made a trip to Saudi Arabia. The King SUBMITTED publicly by holding a sword dance in honor of Trump.



This is symbolic of going to war together. Q140



In Oct 2017, 1 side of [their] pyramid fell with the SA Coup.







#QAnon

3. Israel submitted.



Immediately after leaving SA, Trump went to Israel. Even today SA & Israel are still getting along.



Trump visited the wailing wall. Israel publicly submitted by allowing the US to move our embassy to JerUSAlem with our military protection.







#QAnon

4. Vatican submitted.



Trump left Israel & flew straight to Rome. Pope Francis would have been shown CONCRETE evidence of human trafficking provided by the new coalition of US, SA & IS.



Red lines were drawn in the sand. The Pope submitted publicly in this picture.







#Qanon

5. The EU & NATO submitted



Trump then left Rome & flew to Brussels. The EU & NATO now realized we have it all, and [they] were told to stand down on #BREXIT and pay more for #NATO. EU leaders publicly submitted in this photo when Trump walks in late like a boss.







#QAnon

6. Las Vegas Battle



In Oct 2017, Q implied [they] tried to take out the new SA Crown Prince Bin Salman (good guy). Former evil SA Crown Prince Alwaleed is neutralized.



He just happened to control Twitter. We now control Twitter.



This was a KEY EVENT.

Go read Q117.





7. Big Tech CEO submission.



With the takedown of puppeteer Alwaleed, Crown Prince Bin Salman goes on a Trump approved submission trip to all the CEOs formally owned & controlled by the SA side of the pyramid.



Google. Apple. Twitter. Facebook. Microsoft. Etc.



#QAnon

7. Big Tech CEO submission.



With the takedown of puppeteer Alwaleed, Crown Prince Bin Salman goes on a Trump approved submission trip to all the CEOs formally owned & controlled by the SA side of the pyramid.



Google. Apple. Twitter. Facebook. Microsoft. Etc.







#QAnon

8. Japan submitted.



With the Middle East & Big Tech in submission, Trump turns his attention to Asia in Nov 2017. Japan submitted when they let Trump hand out the sumo champion trophy. The Japanese Emperor died removing another [Old House Family] from control.



#QAnon

9. SK & NK submitted.



Trump left Japan & flew to SK. Many believe this was the 1st time Trump went to the NK border to meet with Kim. Just a few weeks earlier, the nuclear research mountain in NK collapsed killing [their] nuclear scientists.



Removing nuke threat?



#QAnon







10. China submitted.



Trump then flies to China to meet with Xi in the Forbidden City. This is a MASSIVE act of submission. Remember Xi had already visited Trump at Mar A Lago for a few days in the Spring of 2017.



China wants to rid itself of its deep state as wel







#QAnon



Of Course WE ARE WINNING

