News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Stuff you find on Twitter ( part 3 )  (Read 156 times)
« on: June 30, 2020, 09:33:33 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1278063042857709578



 :like:
« Last Edit: Today at 08:23:18 PM by plazmuh » Logged
« Reply #1 on: June 30, 2020, 10:05:15 PM »
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:33:40 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1278305020665106432

 :like:
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:45:37 PM »
random unknown 57

https://twitter.com/i/status/1278306746470150145
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:13:31 PM »


This Mercury Retrograde has been, so far, one of the most energetically challenging periods of our journey over the last few years.
.
The accumulation of stationary waves of negative energy in the electromagnetic field of the Schumann resonance during this quarantine due to the excessive use of technology and electronics that emit low vibrational waves, such as microwaves, telephones, and TVs, has triggered a massive wave of disorientation, confusion, anxiety, and panic.
.
You may be feeling the pressure of being pulled back like a rubber band to the extreme of its capacity, but the launch that will happen in August through the Lion's Gate portal will give you a much-needed impulse to advance in your expansion and away from stagnant energies still present in your energetic field.
.
Know that some people, places, and things will not make the cut and won't be joining you. Release them with love and gratitude for their role in your life.
.
Upgrades at the level of the crown chakra may be causing migraines, headaches, sleep disturbances, tingling, and/or buzzing sensations.
Hydrate and meditate.
.
Our dream space is being used to release and cleanse a mix of our deepest fears and our most profound desires as we detach from obsolete timelines where some of the collective will stay after the eclipse season.
.
Decide that you no longer belong there and claim your intention to move on from it without resistance.
.
Rapid manifestation of your thoughts onto the physical realm is occurring so be mindful of your thinking patterns and stay clear from watching, reading and listening to things of a lower vibration such as news and conspiracy theories.
.
Buckle up.
Things will speed up soon.
.
God loves you.
.
With gratitude,
.
Ana
.
#ascension #awakenings #spiritualbeing #spiritualpath #spiritualawareness #spiritualawakening #earth #love #peace #gratitude #spiritualist #spirituality #staywoke #woke #awakened
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:53:54 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9Fwt-y4-aA

There are great drummers all over

Clem Burke is up there..
Logged
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:25:47 PM »
Logged
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:31:04 PM »
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2020/07/must-see-empty-coffins-empty-hospital-brazilian-mps-expose-biggest-covid-19-hoax-known-to-date/
Logged
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:03:53 PM »
Schumann Resonance Today
2020-07-01 20:00UTC2020-07-01 20:00UTC
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:07:58 PM by plazmuh » Logged
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:20:08 PM »
Logged
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:53:26 PM »
 Note: Please do use your best discernment. None of these names will be confirmed or denied until at least early next year by Trump, it is thought. For this is an ongoing Operation. No Source intel Available. Take away what you want from it. Please don't ask!


"If anyone has been Executed or Arrested, yet we still see them in media or in person, it means the following:

1. Clones/Double.
2. CGI/Hologram.
3. Old/Pre-Recorded Footage.
4. Mandatory Appearances.

Just because you don't see someone's name it doesn't mean they haven't been arrested or executed.

Will update as soon as information becomes available". (Rhen Carberry).

1.
ANDREW McCABE ARRESTED & SERVING LIFE
BARACK OBAMA ARRESTED & EXECUTED
MICHELLE OBAMA (BIG MIKE) ARRESTED & EXECUTED
BILL GATES DECEASED
MELINDA GATE DECEASED
MIKE PENCE ARRESTED & EXECUTED
ANTHONY FAUCI ARRESTED & RELEASED FOR A TIME TO HELP TRUMP.

HUMA ABEDINE ARRESTED & EXECUTED
JOHN BRENNAN ARRESTED & SERVING LIFE
GEORGE H.W. BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
GEORGE W. BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
LAURA BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
JEB BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
DICK CHENEY ARRESTED & EXECUTED
JAMES BAKER ARRESTED & EXECUTED.

2.
JAMES CLAPPER ARRESTED & SERVING LIFE
HILLARY CLINTON ARRESTED & EXECUTED
BILL CLINTON ARRESTED & EXECUTED
JAMES COMEY ARRESTED & SERVING LIFE
DIANE FEINSTEIN EXILED TO CHINA.
ERIC HOLDER ARRESTED & SERVING LIFE
JOHN KERRY ARRESTED & SERVING LIFE.

LORETTA LYNCH ARRESTED & SERVING LIFE
LISA PAGE ARRESTED & SERVING LIFE
TONY PODESTA ARRESTED & EXECUTED
JOHN PODESTA ARRESTED & AT GITMO
SAMANTHA POWERS A RRESTED & SERVING LIFE
HARRY REID ARRESTED & SERVING LIFE
SUSAN RICE ARRESTED & SERVING LIFE
DONALD RUMSFELD ARRESTED & EXECUTED.

3.
ADAM SCHIFF ARRESTED & EXECUTED
ERIC SCMIDT ARRESTED & AT GITMO
DEBBIE WASSERMAN-SHULTZ ARRESTED & AT GITMO
GEORGE SOROS ARRESTED & EXECUTED
MAXINE WATTERS ARRESTED & AT GITMO
SALLY YATES ARRESTED & AT GITMO
NANCY PELOSI ARRESTED & AT GITMO
CHUCK SCHUMER ARRESTED & AT GITMO
RUTH BADER GINSBURG ARRESTED & EXECUTED.

PETER STRZOK ARRESTED & AT GITMO
ELIJA CUMMINGS ARRESTED & EXECUTED
JACINDA ADERN ARRESTED & UNDER HOUSE ARREST
TOM HANKS ARRESTED & EXECUTED
RITA WILSON HANKS ARRESTED & EXECUTED
MADONNA ARRESTED & EXECUTED.

4.
LADY GAGA ARRESTED & EXECUTED
OPRAH WINFREY ARRESTED & ON HOUSE ARREST
ELLEN DEGENEROUS ARRESTED & ON HOUSE ARREST
STEPHEN SPIELBERG ARRESTED & EXECUTED
HARVEY WEINSTEIN ARRESTED & IN PRISON
JEFFREY EPSTEIN ARRESTED & SERVING LIFE IN PRISON
POPE FRANCIS ARRESTED & EXECUTED
ALL CARDINALS AT VATICAN ARRESTED & EXECUTED.

QUEEN ELIZABETH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
PHILLIP WINDSOR ARRESTED & EXECUTED
CHARLES WINDSOR ARRESTED & EXECUTED
JUSTIN TRUDEAU ARRESTED & ON HOUSE ARREST
SCOTT MORRISON ARRESTED & ON HOUSE ARREST
HARRY WINDSOR ARRESTED & EXECUTED
MEGHAN MARKLE ARRESTED & EXECUTED.

5.
MERYL STREEP ARRESTED & ON HOUSE ARREST
ROBERT DE NIRO ARRESTED & EXECUTED
RICHARD GERE ARRESTED & ON HOUSE ARREST
JOE BIDEN ARRESTED & EXECUTED.

HUNTER BIDEN ARRESTED & EXECUTED
JOHN MCCAIN ARRESTED & EXECUTED
ROY HORN OF SIGFREID & ROY ARRESTED & EXECUTED
TROY SNEED (SINGER) ARRESTED & EXECUTED
FRED THE GODSON (RAPPER) ARRESTED & EXECUTED.

JOEL ROGOSIN (WRITER) ARRESTED & EXECUTED
MATTHEW SELIGMAN (MUSICIAN) ARRESTED & EXECUTED
CHARLES GREGORY ARRESTED & EXECUTED
HILARY HEATH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
HAL WILNER (PRODUCER) ARRESTED & EXECUTED.

6.
JOHN PRINE (SINGER) ARRESTED & EXECUTED
LEE FIERRO ARRESTED & EXECUTED
ADAM SCHLESINGER ARRESTED & EXECUTED
JOE DIFFIE ARRESTED & EXECUTED
Mitt Romney ARRESTED & AT GITMO.

Britney Spears ARRESTED SERVING LIFE
Christina Aguilera ARRESTED SERVING LIFE
Miley Cyrus ARRESTED SERVING LIFE
Bette Midler ARRESTED SERVING LIFE
Robert Downey Jr. ARRESTED & EXECUTED.

Dwayne Johnson (the rock) ARRESTED & EXECUTED
George Clooney ARRESTED & EXECUTED
Adam Sandler ARRESTED & EXECUTED
Nicolas Cage ARRESTED & EXECUTED
Kevin Spacey ARRESTED & EXECUTED.

7.
Charlie Sheen ARRESTED & EXECUTED
Ashton Kutcher ARRESTED SERVING LIFE
Kyriakos Mitsotakis PM GREECE ARRESTED WAITING TRIBUNAL
Logged
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:48:35 AM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1278504739051909120

 :like:
Logged
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:00:48 PM »


So now I ask you all with a slip road just ahead

Which Road are you on?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:56 PM by plazmuh » Logged
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:22:05 PM »
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ghislane-maxwell-arrested-new-hampshire


 :beer: :like:
Logged
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:38:19 PM »




Who Ya going to call

DAMBUSTERS
Logged
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:50:16 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1278789144622358528

 :homer:
Logged
