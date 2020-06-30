plazmuh

This Mercury Retrograde has been, so far, one of the most energetically challenging periods of our journey over the last few years.

The accumulation of stationary waves of negative energy in the electromagnetic field of the Schumann resonance during this quarantine due to the excessive use of technology and electronics that emit low vibrational waves, such as microwaves, telephones, and TVs, has triggered a massive wave of disorientation, confusion, anxiety, and panic.

You may be feeling the pressure of being pulled back like a rubber band to the extreme of its capacity, but the launch that will happen in August through the Lion's Gate portal will give you a much-needed impulse to advance in your expansion and away from stagnant energies still present in your energetic field.

Know that some people, places, and things will not make the cut and won't be joining you. Release them with love and gratitude for their role in your life.

Upgrades at the level of the crown chakra may be causing migraines, headaches, sleep disturbances, tingling, and/or buzzing sensations.

Hydrate and meditate.

Our dream space is being used to release and cleanse a mix of our deepest fears and our most profound desires as we detach from obsolete timelines where some of the collective will stay after the eclipse season.

Decide that you no longer belong there and claim your intention to move on from it without resistance.

Rapid manifestation of your thoughts onto the physical realm is occurring so be mindful of your thinking patterns and stay clear from watching, reading and listening to things of a lower vibration such as news and conspiracy theories.

Buckle up.

Things will speed up soon.

God loves you.

With gratitude,

Ana

