July 01, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: World war 2 in colour
Pile
Posts: 39 895



Yesterday at 09:24:47 PM
On Netflix, definitely worth a watch if you havent seen it. Its all so much more real in colour.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Posts: 1 912


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:27:36 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:24:47 PM
On Netflix, definitely worth a watch if you havent seen it. Its all so much more real in colour.

It was always in colour otherwise the uniforms would all be the same colour.....Oh you mean the filming not in real life...... :chrisk:
Pile
Posts: 39 895



Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:30:53 PM
They werent the same colour though, they were fifty shades of grey. Adds a whole new slant to the German invasions.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Posts: 1 912


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:35:11 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:30:53 PM
They werent the same colour though, they were fifty shades of grey. Adds a whole new slant to the German invasions.

We will have no storming of peoples beach heads on here........
Pile
Posts: 39 895



Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:37:37 PM
We would bite them on their features.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Posts: 1 912


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:46:19 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:37:37 PM
We would bite them on their features.

Brrrrmmmmm tisssshhhh.......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 970


Pack o cunts


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:20:00 PM
There's a You tube series that has been featuring what happened in this week 79 years ago

Covers the most amazing detail of WW2 and not just the bits everyone knows about.

This was the first one

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2b7GY4BSUmU&list=PLsIk0qF0R1j4Y2QxGw33vYu3t70CAPV7X

The same team did one for WW1 as well - thats worth a binge watch!

"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
