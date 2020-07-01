Welcome,
July 01, 2020, 12:08:56 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
World war 2 in colour
Topic: World war 2 in colour
Pile
Pile
World war 2 in colour
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:47 PM »
On Netflix, definitely worth a watch if you havent seen it. Its all so much more real in colour.
nekder365
nekder365
Re: World war 2 in colour
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:36 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 09:24:47 PM
On Netflix, definitely worth a watch if you havent seen it. Its all so much more real in colour.
It was always in colour otherwise the uniforms would all be the same colour.....Oh you mean the filming not in real life......
Pile
Pile
Re: World war 2 in colour
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:30:53 PM »
They werent the same colour though, they were fifty shades of grey. Adds a whole new slant to the German invasions.
nekder365
nekder365
Re: World war 2 in colour
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:11 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 09:30:53 PM
They werent the same colour though, they were fifty shades of grey. Adds a whole new slant to the German invasions.
We will have no storming of peoples beach heads on here........
Pile
Pile
Re: World war 2 in colour
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:37 PM »
We would bite them on their features.
nekder365
nekder365
Re: World war 2 in colour
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:19 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 09:37:37 PM
We would bite them on their features.
Brrrrmmmmm tisssshhhh.......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Ural Quntz
Pack o cunts
Re: World war 2 in colour
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:00 PM »
There's a You tube series that has been featuring what happened in this week 79 years ago
Covers the most amazing detail of WW2 and not just the bits everyone knows about.
This was the first one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2b7GY4BSUmU&list=PLsIk0qF0R1j4Y2QxGw33vYu3t70CAPV7X
The same team did one for WW1 as well - thats worth a binge watch!
