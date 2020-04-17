Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: ANYONE WANTING TO WATCH THE SKY SPORTS GAMES...  (Read 192 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 794

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 08:49:58 PM »
ON PICK ON FREEVIEW

OR SKY ONE ON SKY...

NOT FOR ME TILL THEY STOP TAKING THE KNEE  👎

AT LEAST THAT SHITE HAS COME OFF THE SHIRTS  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
Posts: 1 912


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:53:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:49:58 PM
ON PICK ON FREEVIEW

OR SKY ONE ON SKY...

NOT FOR ME TILL THEY STOP TAKING THE KNEE  👎

AT LEAST THAT SHITE HAS COME OFF THE SHIRTS  👍

I had not noticed that about the shirts  :like:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 401


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:53:14 PM »
LIDDS ISN'T WATCHING THE FOOTBAWL  :jackanory: :jackanory: :jackanory:

OK FLOPPY  :alf: :nige:

BEER ME LIDS BUD  :basil: :basil: :basil: :homer: :beer:
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 657



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:57:09 PM »
Why does showing support for black equality hurt you people SOOOOOO much? Jesus
El Capitan
Posts: 42 089


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:58:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:57:09 PM
Why does showing support for black equality hurt you people SOOOOOO much? Jesus



Because it makes you a communist who hates your own country and your own race.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieNadger

Posts: 37


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:00:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:49:58 PM
ON PICK ON FREEVIEW

OR SKY ONE ON SKY...

NOT FOR ME TILL THEY STOP TAKING THE KNEE  👎

AT LEAST THAT SHITE HAS COME OFF THE SHIRTS  👍

Pathetic statement
sockets
Welch
Posts: 807


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:01:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:57:09 PM
Why does showing support for black equality hurt you people SOOOOOO much? Jesus





LOL You fucking retard prick  :alf: :alf:


You reckon we watch these bastards rip statues down, raid shops, attack people, spray shite all over the place, block roads, burn buildings down, then we are supposed to cheer em on



 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:


what a cunt  :alf: :alf: :alf:


fuck off dog shit
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 794

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:01:10 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:57:09 PM
Why does showing support for black equality hurt you people SOOOOOO much? Jesus


NO POLITICS IN SPORT  DOG BREATH  👎👎👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 319


WLM


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:03:22 PM »
No one cares what you think.

You are a liar
A crook
And a conman

Football can still go and fuck itself for me.

Preferred racing for quite a while.  Happy to be away from that media circus and those overpaid fannies
WLM
El Capitan
Posts: 42 089


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:04:31 PM »
Dont forget racist as well  :ukfist:



Beer me bud  :beer: :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 014


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:07:41 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:57:09 PM
Why does showing support for black equality hurt you people SOOOOOO much? Jesus

Support for black equality eh?



Looks like a far leftist political agenda to me.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
Posts: 1 912


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:10:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:57:09 PM
Why does showing support for black equality hurt you people SOOOOOO much? Jesus

Errm hard to get passionate about a black footballer earning £200k p/w spouting off about equality......
sockets
Welch
Posts: 807


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:13:23 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:03:22 PM
No one cares what you think.

You are a liar
A crook
And a conman

Football can still go and fuck itself for me.

Preferred racing for quite a while.  Happy to be away from that media circus and those overpaid fannies









 :like: :like: :like:


Decent posters have got to start blanking this pathetic wanker snitchen  :matty:


He's behind most the shite troll accounts on here. Queerson account needs same treatment , A sad pathetic prick posting bets , waiting for a scorer then editing it .. Only this cunt  :matty: and his troll accounts think its funny


Blank Queersson and watch how rattled he gets .. starts abusing Lids n Rick when he gets no attention..


don't need an ignore button Blank these wankers .. :matty:



Tows is a much better quality leftist shit sack  to reply to least he has variety


this Rat snake is fucking slime  :unlike: :unlike:  same as Queerson.. watch him boil when he gets no attention off Lids , Rik , Me, Skinz, and many others on here.. gotta fuck this clown off .

Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
nekder365
Posts: 1 912


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 PM »
Everybody always accepted the religious stuff re Celtic and Rangers so like Lids was meaning keep it out of sport....
El Capitan
Posts: 42 089


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:16:31 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:13:23 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:03:22 PM
No one cares what you think.

You are a liar
A crook
And a conman

Football can still go and fuck itself for me.

Preferred racing for quite a while.  Happy to be away from that media circus and those overpaid fannies









 :like: :like: :like:


Decent posters have got to start blanking this pathetic wanker snitchen  :matty:


He's behind most the shite troll accounts on here. Queerson account needs same treatment , A sad pathetic prick posting bets , waiting for a scorer then editing it .. Only this cunt  :matty: and his troll accounts think its funny


Blank Queersson and watch how rattled he gets .. starts abusing Lids n Rick when he gets no attention..


don't need an ignore button Blank these wankers .. :matty:



Tows is a much better quality leftist shit sack  to reply to least he has variety


this Rat snake is fucking slime  :unlike: :unlike:  same as Queerson.. watch him boil when he gets no attention off Lids , Rik , Me, Skinz, and many others on here.. gotta fuck this clown off .






BEER ME ELEPHANT LEG CROCKY BUD  :beer: :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 319


WLM


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:18:48 PM »
Yeah best ignored.  Get a little dig in and then ignore.  Dont actually engage with him
WLM
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 370


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:20:12 PM »
The shit is still on the right sleeves.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
sockets
Welch
Posts: 807


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:20:40 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:18:48 PM
Yeah best ignored.  Get a little dig in and then ignore.  Dont actually engage with him




Seriously :like: :like:

let the fucking loser chat to himself . Watch and see it all comes out  :like: :like:

fuck Snittchen and Queerson right off  :like: :like:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Posts: 42 089


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:21:41 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:20:12 PM
The shit is still on the right sleeves.



Should be on the left, surely. Theyve done that to wind COBBERS up  :ukfist:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 401


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:27:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:16:31 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:13:23 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:03:22 PM
No one cares what you think.

You are a liar
A crook
And a conman

Football can still go and fuck itself for me.

Preferred racing for quite a while.  Happy to be away from that media circus and those overpaid fannies









 :like: :like: :like:


Decent posters have got to start blanking this pathetic wanker snitchen  :matty:


He's behind most the shite troll accounts on here. Queerson account needs same treatment , A sad pathetic prick posting bets , waiting for a scorer then editing it .. Only this cunt  :matty: and his troll accounts think its funny


Blank Queersson and watch how rattled he gets .. starts abusing Lids n Rick when he gets no attention..


don't need an ignore button Blank these wankers .. :matty:



Tows is a much better quality leftist shit sack  to reply to least he has variety


this Rat snake is fucking slime  :unlike: :unlike:  same as Queerson.. watch him boil when he gets no attention off Lids , Rik , Me, Skinz, and many others on here.. gotta fuck this clown off .






BEER ME ELEPHANT LEG CROCKY BUD  :beer: :beer:


 :basil: :basil: :basil: :basil: SOUNDS LIKE THE NORTON GOBLIN HAS HIM ON A SEX BAN COS HE CAN'T AFFORD IT 

BEER ME GAMMON LEG  :beer: :beer: :beer:
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 218


« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:50:05 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:13:23 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:03:22 PM
No one cares what you think.

You are a liar
A crook
And a conman

Football can still go and fuck itself for me.

Preferred racing for quite a while.  Happy to be away from that media circus and those overpaid fannies









 :like: :like: :like:


Decent posters have got to start blanking this pathetic wanker snitchen  :matty:


He's behind most the shite troll accounts on here. Queerson account needs same treatment , A sad pathetic prick posting bets , waiting for a scorer then editing it .. Only this cunt  :matty: and his troll accounts think its funny


Blank Queersson and watch how rattled he gets .. starts abusing Lids n Rick when he gets no attention..


don't need an ignore button Blank these wankers .. :matty:



Tows is a much better quality leftist shit sack  to reply to least he has variety


this Rat snake is fucking slime  :unlike: :unlike:  same as Queerson.. watch him boil when he gets no attention off Lids , Rik , Me, Skinz, and many others on here.. gotta fuck this clown off .


Well said Crocky, i just bypass his posts, get that ignore button up please,
just like that
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 401


« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:10:44 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 12:50:05 AM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:13:23 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:03:22 PM
No one cares what you think.

You are a liar
A crook
And a conman

Football can still go and fuck itself for me.

Preferred racing for quite a while.  Happy to be away from that media circus and those overpaid fannies









 :like: :like: :like:


Decent posters have got to start blanking this pathetic wanker snitchen  :matty:


He's behind most the shite troll accounts on here. Queerson account needs same treatment , A sad pathetic prick posting bets , waiting for a scorer then editing it .. Only this cunt  :matty: and his troll accounts think its funny


Blank Queersson and watch how rattled he gets .. starts abusing Lids n Rick when he gets no attention..


don't need an ignore button Blank these wankers .. :matty:



Tows is a much better quality leftist shit sack  to reply to least he has variety


this Rat snake is fucking slime  :unlike: :unlike:  same as Queerson.. watch him boil when he gets no attention off Lids , Rik , Me, Skinz, and many others on here.. gotta fuck this clown off .


Well said Crocky, i just bypass his posts, get that ignore button up please,

 cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry

LOL  :alf: :nige: charles

BEER ME BUD :beer:
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
