BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 388





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURNPosts: 1 388 LAMPARD SMILEYS « on: Today at 07:02:18 PM »



SUPER FRANKIE LAMPARD IS TAKING US TO THE PROMISED LAND



BEER ME BOYZ WHO CAN GET ME ONE FOR THE BOARD?SUPER FRANKIE LAMPARD IS TAKING US TO THE PROMISED LANDBEER ME BOYZ Logged NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE

nekder365

Online



Posts: 1 902





Posts: 1 902 Re: LAMPARD SMILEYS « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:36:23 PM »



Burk semens tycoons



Be moonstruck Nessy



Kenny reboots scums



Monkeys nobs rectus



Are all anagrams of?.......Clue?.....Its Monty Beerson sucks....... Brocky most unseensBurk semens tycoonsBe moonstruck NessyKenny reboots scumsMonkeys nobs rectusAre all anagrams of?.......Clue?.....Its Monty Beerson sucks....... Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 388





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURNPosts: 1 388 Re: LAMPARD SMILEYS « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:40:51 PM »



YOU SPEND YOUR WHOLE LIFE ON HERE



YOU WONT EVER LOSE YOUR VIRGINITY



ANAGRAMS OF





NEKDER IS ZORRO



BEER ME BUD YOU GOT BATTERED BY DUFFYYOU SPEND YOUR WHOLE LIFE ON HEREYOU WONT EVER LOSE YOUR VIRGINITYANAGRAMS OFNEKDER IS ZORROBEER ME BUD Logged NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE