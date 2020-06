ccole

Online



Posts: 4 075





Posts: 4 075

Re: Unbelievable scene in US - white BLM member attacks black man « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:01:53 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:55:08 PM



I thought this country was absolutely fucked



https://twitter.com/i/status/1277988083305025536

for pulling down BLM signage ...I thought this country was absolutely fucked

What a



Trying to sound more like a ‘bro’ and the brother he was attacking. I bet he wears Ralph Lauren pullovers when he goes out on weekends. What aTrying to sound more like a ‘bro’ and the brother he was attacking. I bet he wears Ralph Lauren pullovers when he goes out on weekends.