Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 30, 2020, 10:34:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: GREENWOOD TO MAKE HAY TONIGHT  (Read 155 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 399


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:16:38 PM »
THATS ALL I GOTS TO SAYS BOUTS THATS  charles :nige: :alf:


LETS DO IT TO IT  mcl

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:24 PM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE » Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 399


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:38:12 PM »
  :nige: :alf: charles

COME TO PAPI  :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZ :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 912


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:39:27 PM »
Top cunting......i mean punting.....
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 731


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:39:34 PM »
fuck off dickhead
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 399


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:41:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:39:34 PM
fuck off dickhead

YOU FUCK OFF YOU WEEBLE   

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 914


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:42:15 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 08:38:12 PM
:nige: :alf: charles

COME TO PAPI  :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZ :beer:
  mick
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 399


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:43:05 PM »
LOVE A BET, A BEER, A BABE AND WATCHING SOME BAWL'  :mido:

BEER ME MONKEY LAD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
ZombieNadger

Online Online

Posts: 35


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:43:55 PM »
Class 👍👍👍👍

Well played Monty...you know your stuff that is for sure👍
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 601



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:44:12 PM »
            WE HAVE A WINNER !!!   jc
« Last Edit: Today at 08:49:11 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 794

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:44:43 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:39:34 PM
fuck off dickhead


👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 399


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:46:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:44:43 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:39:34 PM
fuck off dickhead


👍😂😂😂👍

WHEN THE "JOCKEY WHIPS" ARE DOWN THE BEERMAN DELIVERS  :nige: :nige: :nige: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 399


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:24:48 PM »
THE CHARLIE DRAKES WERE HIGH TONIGHT BUT MONTSTER THE MONSTER DELIVERED  jc


$678 IN MY SKY ROCKET  :alf: :nige:

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 088


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:26:15 PM »
Top punting bud  :beer: :beer:


Paid for another week in the currant bun for you 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieNadger

Online Online

Posts: 35


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:26:38 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 09:24:48 PM
THE CHARLIE DRAKES WERE HIGH TONIGHT BUT MONTSTER THE MONSTER DELIVERED  jc


$678 IN MY SKY ROCKET  :alf: :nige:

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:

Well played Monty 🍺🍻
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 329


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:56:03 PM »
Edited at 8:38 pm after Greenwood scored he picked Rashford originally what a fucking clown.  :redcard:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 914


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:57:16 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 09:56:03 PM
Edited at 8:38 pm after Greenwood scored he picked Rashford originally what a fucking clown.  :redcard:
  souey
Logged
ZombieNadger

Online Online

Posts: 35


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:01:29 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 09:56:03 PM
Edited at 8:38 pm after Greenwood scored he picked Rashford originally what a fucking clown.  :redcard:

Naaaaaa
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 399


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:03:02 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 09:56:03 PM
Edited at 8:38 pm after Greenwood scored he picked Rashford originally what a fucking clown.  :redcard:

BOROPENIS SHOWING HIMSELF UP AGAIN  :alf: :nige:

BEER ME BOYZ :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 329


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:04:09 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 10:01:29 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 09:56:03 PM
Edited at 8:38 pm after Greenwood scored he picked Rashford originally what a fucking clown.  :redcard:

Naaaaaa

Yep I stayed well clear of rashford after he tipped him.
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 329


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:05:29 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:03:02 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 09:56:03 PM
Edited at 8:38 pm after Greenwood scored he picked Rashford originally what a fucking clown.  :redcard:

BOROPENIS SHOWING HIMSELF UP AGAIN  :alf: :nige:

BEER ME BOYZ :beer:

Only one person showing himself up queerson need to get a hobby son.   
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 399


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:11:40 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 10:05:29 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:03:02 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 09:56:03 PM
Edited at 8:38 pm after Greenwood scored he picked Rashford originally what a fucking clown.  :redcard:

BOROPENIS SHOWING HIMSELF UP AGAIN  :alf: :nige:

BEER ME BOYZ :beer:

Only one person showing himself up queerson need to get a hobby son.   

GUESS HOW MUCH THESE HOUSE IN FULHAM ARE WORTH SON?  souey souey

BEER ME BOYZ :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 794

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:15:43 PM »
3 GOALS AND NOT ONE FROM RASHFORD  👎

FUCKING RIGHT JINX YOU ARE FOSBURY  DICK  👍😂😂😂👍

BEER ME COCO 👍🍺🍺🍺👍🤡🤡🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 399


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:16:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:15:43 PM
3 GOALS AND NOT ONE FROM RASHFORD  👎

FUCKING RIGHT JINX YOU ARE FOSBURY  DICK  👍😂😂😂👍

BEER ME COCO 👍🍺🍺🍺👍🤡🤡🤡

CAN YOU NOT READ TRUFFLE SHUFFLE?  charles charles charles :nige: :nige: :nige:

MASON GREENWOOD YOU LARDY SLUG  :alf: :alf: :alf:

BEER ME OL' TIMER :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 601



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:29:29 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger

Online Online

Posts: 35


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:33:15 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:15:43 PM
3 GOALS AND NOT ONE FROM RASHFORD  👎

FUCKING RIGHT JINX YOU ARE FOSBURY  DICK  👍😂😂😂👍

BEER ME COCO 👍🍺🍺🍺👍🤡🤡🤡

What does it say at the top of the post bitchtits?

'Greenwood'

Monty is spot on again 🍉🍉
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 