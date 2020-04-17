Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 30, 2020, 05:42:08 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa (Read 59 times)
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 053
You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa
«
on:
Today
at 05:06:36 PM »
shit wifi
no aircon
3 meals served everyday in 2 hour window slots
Covid19
Mental health
food quality
All free
Ironically, I like the Park Inn chain, used loads of them in the UK. Shame these "refugees" have to rough it like.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1277993770118676480
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 801
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:10:24 PM »
Needs slinging in the back of a panda car , taking to the next ship leaving for Africa then loaded on it cheeky greedy scrounging fuckers
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 320
Re: You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:11:15 PM »
Are Park inn's not about £175 a night?
This is our fucking money that's being spunked on these ungrateful cunts.
If we have to house them we should get an old army barracks or even a prison and keep them there until we are satisfied they are genuine.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 053
Re: You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:11:57 PM »
Aircon in Glasgow
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 801
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:17:17 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 05:11:15 PM
Are Park inn's not about £175 a night?
This is our fucking money that's being spunked on these ungrateful cunts.
If we have to house them we should get an old army barracks or even a prison and keep them there until we are satisfied they are genuine.
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 053
Re: You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:24:45 PM »
With his French accent he is probably from Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Niger
If the Ivory Coast these will have been his living conditions.
I think this must be a set up ...
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 801
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:29:33 PM »
bout 10 year ago me old fella walked into the Cleveland Centre ,Just inside the entrance a gang of Africans were cheering open armed to another African cuddling him while telling him in cheery laughing voices welcome to the land of milk and honey were so glad u made it . 100 % fact
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...