You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa

no aircon

3 meals served everyday in 2 hour window slots

Covid19

Mental health

food quality

All free



Ironically, I like the Park Inn chain, used loads of them in the UK. Shame these "refugees" have to rough it like.





https://twitter.com/i/status/1277993770118676480

Needs slinging in the back of a panda car , taking to the next ship leaving for Africa then loaded on it cheeky greedy scrounging fuckers

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Posts: 5 320 Re: You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:11:15 PM » Are Park inn's not about £175 a night?



This is our fucking money that's being spunked on these ungrateful cunts.



If we have to house them we should get an old army barracks or even a prison and keep them there until we are satisfied they are genuine.

Re: You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa



If the Ivory Coast these will have been his living conditions.



I think this must be a set up ...



With his French accent he is probably from Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Niger

If the Ivory Coast these will have been his living conditions.

I think this must be a set up ...