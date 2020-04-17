Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 30, 2020, 05:42:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: You have to feel sorry for these refugees from 3rd World Africa  (Read 59 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 053



View Profile
« on: Today at 05:06:36 PM »
shit wifi
no aircon
3 meals served everyday in 2 hour window slots
Covid19
Mental health
food quality
All free

Ironically, I like the Park Inn chain, used loads of them in the UK. Shame these "refugees" have to rough it like.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1277993770118676480
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 801


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:10:24 PM »
Needs slinging in the back of a panda car , taking to the next ship leaving for Africa then  loaded on it cheeky greedy scrounging fuckers
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 320


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:11:15 PM »
Are Park inn's not about £175 a night?

This is our fucking money that's being spunked on these ungrateful cunts.

If we have to house them we should get an old army barracks or even a prison and keep them there until we are satisfied they are genuine.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 053



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:11:57 PM »
Aircon in Glasgow  :alf: :alf:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 801


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:17:17 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 05:11:15 PM
Are Park inn's not about £175 a night?

This is our fucking money that's being spunked on these ungrateful cunts.

If we have to house them we should get an old army barracks or even a prison and keep them there until we are satisfied they are genuine.




 :like: :like:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 053



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:24:45 PM »
With his French accent he is probably from Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Niger

If the Ivory Coast these will have been his living conditions.

I think this must be a set up ...

Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 801


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:29:33 PM »
bout 10 year ago me old fella walked into the Cleveland Centre ,Just inside the entrance a gang of Africans were cheering open armed to another African cuddling him while telling him in cheery laughing voices welcome to the land of milk and honey were so glad u made it . 100 % fact

Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 