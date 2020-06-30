Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 30, 2020, 05:42:02 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH ???
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH ??? (Read 106 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 596
DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH ???
«
on:
Today
at 04:42:54 PM »
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18549505.best-pub-teesside-prepares-reopen-lockdown/
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:37:43 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 728
Once in every lifetime
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:46:21 PM »
Great boozer. I go to Yarm on the piss once a month, train to the Locomotion Pub, walk up Yarm road to the old Pav(Thomas Brown Pub) then to the bay, blue bell, ketton ox, George and Dragon, Union then up to the bull. Then back to the bay before getting a train home.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 663
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:49:41 PM »
Looks shit that place. Everyone welcome at mine anytime. Stella at £1.49 a pint. Every game live in full HD in English country garden srroundings. Come round TM, be nice to meet you.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 778
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:51:08 PM »
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 899
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:55:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:51:08 PM
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 1 886
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:59:04 PM »
I got proper battered in the Keys by Duffy once but Yarm was pay night out.....
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 373
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:17:59 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:59:04 PM
I got proper battered in the Keys by Duffy once but Yarm was pay night out.....
WAS YOUR MATE IN THE BOGS?
BEER ME NEKDER BUD
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
nekder365
Online
Posts: 1 886
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:21:07 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 05:17:59 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:59:04 PM
I got proper battered in the Keys by Duffy once but Yarm was pay night out.....
WAS YOUR MATE IN THE BOGS?
BEER ME NEKDER BUD
Why the Chickens?? I will go all Marty Mcfly if you call me that again......I have said before no shame for getting out of his way he was an animal put me out of action for 5 weeks.....
Logged
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 27
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:21:47 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 05:17:59 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:59:04 PM
I got proper battered in the Keys by Duffy once but Yarm was pay night out.....
WAS YOUR MATE IN THE BOGS?
BEER ME NEKDER BUD
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🍉🍉
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 1 886
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:22:46 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 05:21:47 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 05:17:59 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:59:04 PM
I got proper battered in the Keys by Duffy once but Yarm was pay night out.....
WAS YOUR MATE IN THE BOGS?
BEER ME NEKDER BUD
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🍉🍉
That reminds me Rifle......Do fuck off.......
Logged
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 27
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:23:54 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 05:22:46 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 05:21:47 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 05:17:59 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:59:04 PM
I got proper battered in the Keys by Duffy once but Yarm was pay night out.....
WAS YOUR MATE IN THE BOGS?
BEER ME NEKDER BUD
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🍉🍉
That reminds me Rifle......Do fuck off.......
🤷♂️
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 373
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:25:00 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 05:22:46 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 05:21:47 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 05:17:59 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:59:04 PM
I got proper battered in the Keys by Duffy once but Yarm was pay night out.....
WAS YOUR MATE IN THE BOGS?
BEER ME NEKDER BUD
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🍉🍉
That reminds me Rifle......Do fuck off.......
NO WORRIES ZORRO
BEER ME FRIER CUCK
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
nekder365
Online
Posts: 1 886
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:26:27 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 05:25:00 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 05:22:46 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 05:21:47 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 05:17:59 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:59:04 PM
I got proper battered in the Keys by Duffy once but Yarm was pay night out.....
WAS YOUR MATE IN THE BOGS?
BEER ME NEKDER BUD
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🍉🍉
That reminds me Rifle......Do fuck off.......
NO WORRIES ZORRO
BEER ME FRIER CUCK
Im not Zorro.....And its Friar you dunce........
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 373
Re: DER YER GO IN THERE MUCH TOWERSY ???
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:28:09 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 05:26:27 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 05:25:00 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 05:22:46 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 05:21:47 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 05:17:59 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:59:04 PM
I got proper battered in the Keys by Duffy once but Yarm was pay night out.....
WAS YOUR MATE IN THE BOGS?
BEER ME NEKDER BUD
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🍉🍉
That reminds me Rifle......Do fuck off.......
NO WORRIES ZORRO
BEER ME FRIER CUCK
Im not Zorro.
....And its Friar you dunce........
BEER ME BUD
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...