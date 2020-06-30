Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 30, 2020, 03:58:13 PM
Author Topic: SUNLUN 👍  (Read 72 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 773

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 02:57:16 PM »
GOING IN TO ADMINISTRATION  👍😂😂😂👍
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 366


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:45:03 PM »
Where've you heard that Lids?
towz
Posts: 8 540


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:46:32 PM »
Although I hate the Mackem bastards, that is not good for the North East if true
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 773

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:51:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:45:03 PM
Where've you heard that Lids?

STAMPY TOLD ME 👍
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 655


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:57:34 PM »
No administration. Yet. Can see it before the start of next season though unless they sell the club.
