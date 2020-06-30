LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 773



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 773I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... SUNLUN 👍 « on: Today at 02:57:16 PM » GOING IN TO ADMINISTRATION 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 366





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 366Pull your socks up Tel. Re: SUNLUN 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:45:03 PM » Where've you heard that Lids? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

towz

Online



Posts: 8 540





Posts: 8 540 Re: SUNLUN 👍 « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:46:32 PM » Although I hate the Mackem bastards, that is not good for the North East if true Logged