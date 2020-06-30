Welcome,
June 30, 2020, 03:58:02 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
SUNLUN 👍
Topic: SUNLUN 👍 (Read 70 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 773
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
SUNLUN 👍
«
on:
Today
at 02:57:16 PM »
GOING IN TO ADMINISTRATION 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 366
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: SUNLUN 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:45:03 PM »
Where've you heard that Lids?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Online
Posts: 8 540
Re: SUNLUN 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:46:32 PM »
Although I hate the Mackem bastards, that is not good for the North East if true
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 773
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SUNLUN 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:51:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 03:45:03 PM
Where've you heard that Lids?
STAMPY TOLD ME 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 655
Re: SUNLUN 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:57:34 PM »
No administration. Yet. Can see it before the start of next season though unless they sell the club.
Logged
