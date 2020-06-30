Welcome,
July 01, 2020, 12:08:40 AM
A NICE COUPLE OF CHARLIE DRAKES....
Topic: A NICE COUPLE OF CHARLIE DRAKES.... (Read 607 times)
nekder365
Posts: 1 912
Re: A NICE COUPLE OF CHARLIE DRAKES....
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 08:13:26 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 08:02:49 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:46:44 PM
Quote from: King of the North on
Yesterday
at 06:41:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 04:41:36 PM
👍🥩👍😋
WITH FRIED MUSHROOMS AND ONIONS, ENGLISH MUSTARD, CHILLI SAUCE AND JOCKEYS AND GRAVY 😋
Looks tasty lids.
But anything over medium and you might as well have a burger!!!
Medium or medium rare is the way forward
MEDIUM FOR ME ALL THE WAY 👍🥩👍😋
Nicely incinerated 👍
Get back to your couscous and Merguez and hush........
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 794
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: A NICE COUPLE OF CHARLIE DRAKES....
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:45 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:56:14 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:40:53 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 07:31:00 PM
Class thread this. What a fucking meal that is
STICK TO YER SPAM FRITTERS DAFT ARSE 👍😂😂😂👍
I had fried spam for brekkie on Sunday.
True story.
FUCKING TRAMP 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 794
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: A NICE COUPLE OF CHARLIE DRAKES....
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 08:16:06 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 07:42:34 PM
Them Jockeys better be done in an Actifry
PUT YA FUCKING GREGORY PECKS ON AND LOOK AT THE TOP PICTURE 👍😎👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 607
Re: A NICE COUPLE OF CHARLIE DRAKES....
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:16:06 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 07:42:34 PM
Them Jockeys better be done in an Actifry
PUT YA FUCKING GREGORY PECKS ON AND LOOK AT THE TOP PICTURE 👍😎👍
haha
fucks sake.......didn't notice, couldn't take my eyes off your meat mate
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 794
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: A NICE COUPLE OF CHARLIE DRAKES....
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:56 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 10:02:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:16:06 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 07:42:34 PM
Them Jockeys better be done in an Actifry
PUT YA FUCKING GREGORY PECKS ON AND LOOK AT THE TOP PICTURE 👍😎👍
haha
fucks sake.......didn't notice, couldn't take my eyes off your meat mate
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
Posts: 39 895
Re: A NICE COUPLE OF CHARLIE DRAKES....
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 10:38:22 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 10:02:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:16:06 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 07:42:34 PM
Them Jockeys better be done in an Actifry
PUT YA FUCKING GREGORY PECKS ON AND LOOK AT THE TOP PICTURE 👍😎👍
haha
fucks sake.......didn't notice, couldn't take my eyes off your meat mate
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Steboro
Posts: 3 319
Re: A NICE COUPLE OF CHARLIE DRAKES....
«
Reply #56 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:22 PM
Bought a 2.7lb Angus Sirloin 2 days ago, everything is bigger in Texas. Including my eyes compared to my belly, maybe ate a quarter of it.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Re: A NICE COUPLE OF CHARLIE DRAKES....
«
Reply #57 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:33 PM
https://youtu.be/-FXC8WSfQK0
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
