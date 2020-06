TerryCochranesSocks

Reply #1 on: Today at 01:39:52 PM
"I believe it is also the job of government to create the conditions for free market enterprise."



He added: “And yes of course we clap for our NHS - but under this government we also applaud those who make our NHS possible - our innovators, our wealth creators, our capitalists, our financiers.



“In the end, it is their willingness to take risks with their own money that will be crucial for our future success.”



No problem with any of that.