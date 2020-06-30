Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 30, 2020, 02:11:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TURNING IN TO A BUFFOON 👎  (Read 67 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 763

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:32:25 PM »
👎😠👎

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-says-britain-should-22276672?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 365


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:39:52 PM »
"I believe it is also the job of government to create the conditions for free market enterprise."

He added: And yes of course we clap for our NHS - but under this government we also applaud those who make our NHS possible - our innovators, our wealth creators, our capitalists, our financiers.

In the end, it is their willingness to take risks with their own money that will be crucial for our future success.

No problem with any of that.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 763

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:02:23 PM »
MORE LIKE WANKERS  👍

THAN BANKERS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 