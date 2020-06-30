Welcome,
June 30, 2020, 02:10:59 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
TURNING IN TO A BUFFOON 👎
Author
Topic: TURNING IN TO A BUFFOON 👎
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 763
TURNING IN TO A BUFFOON 👎
TURNING IN TO A BUFFOON 👎
Today
at 01:32:25 PM »
👎😠👎
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-says-britain-should-22276672?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 365
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: TURNING IN TO A BUFFOON 👎
Today
at 01:39:52 PM »
"I believe it is also the job of government to create the conditions for free market enterprise."
He added: And yes of course we clap for our NHS - but under this government we also applaud those who make our NHS possible - our innovators, our wealth creators, our capitalists, our financiers.
In the end, it is their willingness to take risks with their own money that will be crucial for our future success.
No problem with any of that.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 763
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: TURNING IN TO A BUFFOON 👎
Today
at 02:02:23 PM »
MORE LIKE WANKERS 👍
THAN BANKERS 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
