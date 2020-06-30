Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 30, 2020, 10:22:59 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: impossible to get an appointment at the Doctors  (Read 14 times)
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 29


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:15:24 AM »
just tell me to call 111. I clapped these cunts for months. Fucking useless. Can we have our NI back?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:18:13 AM by Pallys bar stool » Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 317


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:19:24 AM »
The huge increase in population means demand outstrips supply.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 