Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 30, 2020, 10:22:59 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
impossible to get an appointment at the Doctors
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: impossible to get an appointment at the Doctors (Read 14 times)
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 29
impossible to get an appointment at the Doctors
«
on:
Today
at 10:15:24 AM »
just tell me to call 111. I clapped these cunts for months. Fucking useless. Can we have our NI back?
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:18:13 AM by Pallys bar stool
»
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 317
Re: impossible to get an appointment at the Doctors
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:19:24 AM »
The huge increase in population means demand outstrips supply.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...