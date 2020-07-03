Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 03, 2020, 07:31:49 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: clubs you absolutely hate  (Read 723 times)
ZombieNadger
**
Online Online

Posts: 70


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:24:02 AM »
Manchester United
Rangers
Leeds

👎
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 