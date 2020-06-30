Ural Quntz



Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #1 on: June 30, 2020, 10:22:31 AM »



Middlesbrough







Middlesbrough

Bill Buxton

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #2 on: June 30, 2020, 10:46:12 AM » Now now Quntzy. I dont hate Boro,but as you know I am not the biggest fan of Our Great Leader. Clubs I really dont like are.

Liverpool top of the list. Really cant stand the club or their supporters.

Man Utd a close second

Chelsea

I reserve a special place for the Geordies as you have to feel sorry for their ingrained delusion that they one day will win something. As for Sunderland I have no feelings whatsoever.

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #3 on: June 30, 2020, 10:52:44 AM » Sunderland

Leeds

Villa

West Ham





I can just about tolerate the rest of them.

V6

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #8 on: June 30, 2020, 01:07:48 PM » Newcastle

Sunderland

Leeds

Burnley

Villa

Celtic

Chelsea of old « Last Edit: June 30, 2020, 04:30:56 PM by V6 »

RIK MAYALL

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #14 on: June 30, 2020, 02:06:37 PM » Liverpool

Newcastle

Liverpool

West Ham

Liverpool

Celtic

Liverpool

Dirty Leeds scum

Liverpool

« Last Edit: June 30, 2020, 04:27:23 PM by RIK MAYALL »

Johnny Thunder

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #15 on: June 30, 2020, 02:20:22 PM »



Far too fuckin expensive.













Spearmint Rhino. Far too fuckin expensive.

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #16 on: June 30, 2020, 02:26:20 PM »

Man Utd

Celtic

West Ham

Chelsea

Burnley

Villa

Bayern Munich

Barcelona





Barcelona

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Don pepe

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #19 on: June 30, 2020, 03:39:55 PM » Not so much the clubs themselves but the fans. Specifically, big club fans from out of the clubs area. All who seem to justify their support by some vague and tenuous (fabricated) link.

Fucking nonsense.



Fucking nonsense. Logged

plazmuh

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #20 on: June 30, 2020, 03:52:09 PM »

Cant say I hate any of them These I dislike



Spurs

West Ham

Man U

Liverpool

Chelsea

Villa





Cant count Scottish Football clubs



Cant count Scottish Football clubs

They Dont play it there as of Yet..

Wee_Willie

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #21 on: June 30, 2020, 04:16:18 PM » Couldn't give a fuck anymore tbf ... rivalry now is irrelevant and been squeezed out of the game like most things.

TMG501

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #23 on: June 30, 2020, 04:47:39 PM » Man UTD - They eptomise everything that is bad about the game IMHO

For obvious reasons and in no particular order



For obvious reasons and in no particular order

Leeds

Newcastle

Sunderland

West Ham

Marton FC - See Man UTD

Skinz

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #28 on: June 30, 2020, 06:57:20 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on June 30, 2020, 03:52:09 PM



Spurs

West Ham

Man U

Liverpool

Chelsea

Villa





Cant count Scottish Football clubs



They Dont play it there as of Yet..

Cant say I hate any of them These I dislikeSpursWest HamMan ULiverpoolChelseaVillaCant count Scottish Football clubsThey Dont play it there as of Yet..

Funny you should mention Villa. They were absolute cunts at the league cup final.

Itchy_ring

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #32 on: June 30, 2020, 09:21:20 PM » Mellowed a lot over the years, dont really care about any of them anymore but always happy to see:



West Ham

Everton

Man Utd

Newcastle



Get a shoeing



Jethro Tull

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #34 on: June 30, 2020, 09:56:18 PM » St Pauli have the friendliest fans in the fatherland so they say.

tunstall

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #36 on: June 30, 2020, 10:00:16 PM » Sunderland

Sunderland

Sunderland

Sunderland

Sunderland



they deserve to be lower than they are now



tin-pot, pit village club, followed by knuckle dragging mutants Logged

monkeyman

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #37 on: June 30, 2020, 10:27:19 PM » Quote from: tunstall on June 30, 2020, 10:00:16 PM Sunderland

Sunderland

Sunderland

Sunderland

Sunderland



they deserve to be lower than they are now



tin-pot, pit village club, followed by knuckle dragging mutants

AYE I HATE FUCKING SUNDERLAND HORRIBLE CUNTS I HAVE NO PROBS WITH GEORDIES LIVED THERE FOR A WHILE ALL GOOD LADS WHEN YER KNOW EM

dixieland

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #42 on: July 01, 2020, 03:26:54 PM » Hate is to strong a word for me when relating it to football clubs. I dislike some clubs not because of who they are as all clubs are trying to achieve the same goal facing the same challenges, but mainly because of the people I know who follow a particular club, but hate, never in a million years.



All football fans are the same in then fact they are very 'tribal' towards the club they support or follow which is understandable, but most of the comments on this particular thread are made out of jealousy as success does this to people.



As proof to support my comments, see Rik's comments on Liverpool. How a person can genuinely hate another club is beyond me as I don't think they know the difference between hate & jealousy as I think that if them feelings are genuine towards that football club, then I think that person needs to look at ones own life & get in the real world.

Jake Andrews

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #43 on: July 01, 2020, 04:29:31 PM »

HATE:





Dirty Leeds

Villa

Sunderland

West Ham

Norwich













Always enjoy seeing them lose:





Derby

Barcodes

Barcelona

Arsenal





Always enjoy seeing them lose:

Derby
Barcodes
Barcelona
Arsenal

dixieland

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 12:34:15 PM » Do you think think Rik would have this obsession with Liverpool if they weren't more successful than Manure & Arsenal.



Logged

dixieland

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 12:59:17 PM » Sorry Bob, all aimed at Rik as I know my threads ruin his day as he cannot resist a reply.