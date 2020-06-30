Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: clubs you absolutely hate
Bobupanddown
« on: June 30, 2020, 10:03:43 AM »
Sunderland
Leeds
Newcastle
West Ham
Burnley
Everton
Chelsea
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: June 30, 2020, 10:22:31 AM »
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him

Middlesbrough

 :steptoe:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: June 30, 2020, 10:46:12 AM »
Now now Quntzy. I dont  hate Boro,but as you know I am not the biggest fan of Our Great Leader. Clubs I really dont like are.
 Liverpool top of the list. Really cant stand the club or their supporters.
Man Utd a close second
Chelsea
I reserve a special place for the Geordies as you have to feel sorry for their ingrained delusion  that they one day will win something. As for Sunderland I have no feelings whatsoever.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: June 30, 2020, 10:52:44 AM »
Sunderland
Leeds
Villa
West Ham


I can just about tolerate the rest of them.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
gizboro68
« Reply #4 on: June 30, 2020, 10:53:26 AM »
Sunderland
Leeds utd
West Ham
Villa
Literally seconds behind you Terry!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: June 30, 2020, 10:55:10 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on June 30, 2020, 10:22:31 AM
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him

Middlesbrough

 :steptoe:


apostrophe ie Bills
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: June 30, 2020, 10:56:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on June 30, 2020, 10:03:43 AM
Sunderland
Leeds
Newcastle
West Ham
Burnley
Everton
Chelsea


ADD VILLA, CELTIC, HIBS TO  THAT LIST AND REPLACE EVERTON WITH LIVERPOOL AND WE GOT A MATCH  👍😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: June 30, 2020, 11:29:28 AM »
Why Villa?

Totally not fussed about the Birmingham clubs.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
V6
« Reply #8 on: June 30, 2020, 01:07:48 PM »
Newcastle
Sunderland
Leeds
Burnley
Villa
Celtic
Chelsea of old
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: June 30, 2020, 01:09:23 PM »
Fleetwood
ccole
« Reply #10 on: June 30, 2020, 01:15:23 PM »
Newcastle
Sunlun
Celtic
 :wanker:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: June 30, 2020, 01:18:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 30, 2020, 01:09:23 PM
Fleetwood

Because of Joey Barton?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: June 30, 2020, 01:25:10 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on June 30, 2020, 10:55:10 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on June 30, 2020, 10:22:31 AM
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him

Middlesbrough

 :steptoe:


apostrophe ie Bills

It should be i.e. if we're being picky.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Teamboro
« Reply #13 on: June 30, 2020, 01:26:29 PM »
Leeds
Newcastle
Sunderland
Man utd
West Ham
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #14 on: June 30, 2020, 02:06:37 PM »
Liverpool
Newcastle
Liverpool
West Ham
Liverpool
Celtic
Liverpool
Dirty Leeds scum
Liverpool
Glory Glory Man United
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #15 on: June 30, 2020, 02:20:22 PM »
Spearmint Rhino.

Far too fuckin expensive.






 
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: June 30, 2020, 02:26:20 PM »
Man Utd
Celtic
West Ham
Chelsea
Burnley
Villa
Bayern Munich
Barcelona

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: June 30, 2020, 03:16:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on June 30, 2020, 02:20:22 PM
Spearmint Rhino.

Far too fuckin expensive.


 

Serves you right for going to a strip club in London.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #18 on: June 30, 2020, 03:36:52 PM »
The Birmingham one actually.




 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Don pepe
« Reply #19 on: June 30, 2020, 03:39:55 PM »
Not so much the clubs themselves but the fans.  Specifically, big club fans from out of the clubs area. All who seem to justify their support by some vague and tenuous (fabricated) link.

Fucking nonsense.
plazmuh
« Reply #20 on: June 30, 2020, 03:52:09 PM »
Cant say I hate any of them These I dislike

Spurs
West Ham
Man U
Liverpool
Chelsea
Villa


Cant count Scottish Football clubs

They Dont play it there as of Yet.. 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #21 on: June 30, 2020, 04:16:18 PM »
Couldn't give a fuck anymore tbf ... rivalry now is irrelevant and been squeezed out of the game like most things.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #22 on: June 30, 2020, 04:18:01 PM »
In order:

Leeds
Celtic
Sunderland
Newcastle
Chelsea
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #23 on: June 30, 2020, 04:47:39 PM »
Man UTD - They eptomise everything that is bad about the game IMHO

For obvious reasons and in no particular order
Leeds
Newcastle
Sunderland
West Ham
Marton FC - See Man UTD
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #24 on: June 30, 2020, 04:52:31 PM »
Quote from: TMG501 on June 30, 2020, 04:47:39 PM
Man UTD - They eptomise everything that is bad about the game IMHO

For obvious reasons and in no particular order
Leeds
Newcastle
Sunderland
West Ham
Marton FC - See Man UTD

Marton

 

I never played for them so understand your dislike. I was a Guisborough town lad.
nekder365
« Reply #25 on: June 30, 2020, 04:52:42 PM »
GOLF... I hate that game.......
nekder365
« Reply #26 on: June 30, 2020, 04:54:16 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on June 30, 2020, 04:52:31 PM
Quote from: TMG501 on June 30, 2020, 04:47:39 PM
Man UTD - They eptomise everything that is bad about the game IMHO

For obvious reasons and in no particular order
Leeds
Newcastle
Sunderland
West Ham
Marton FC - See Man UTD

Marton

 

I never played for them so understand your dislike. I was a Guisborough town lad.

Did you play for Guisborough Kev?........
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
« Reply #27 on: June 30, 2020, 05:43:23 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on June 30, 2020, 02:06:37 PM
Liverpool
Newcastle
Liverpool
West Ham
Liverpool
Celtic
Liverpool
Dirty Leeds scum
Liverpool



AWWW IDENTICAL TO YOUR BOYFRIENDS... DO YOU WEAR SNIDES TOO? :alf: :nige: charles

BEER ME RIK BUD :beer: :beer: :beer:
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Skinz
« Reply #28 on: June 30, 2020, 06:57:20 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 30, 2020, 03:52:09 PM
Cant say I hate any of them These I dislike

Spurs
West Ham
Man U
Liverpool
Chelsea
Villa


Cant count Scottish Football clubs

They Dont play it there as of Yet.. 

Funny you should mention Villa. They were absolute cunts at the league cup final.
nekder365
« Reply #29 on: June 30, 2020, 06:59:51 PM »
Mainly any club now or in future that Grealish does/will play for........ :wanker:
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #30 on: June 30, 2020, 07:01:15 PM »
Celtic
St. Pauli
Cliftonville
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #31 on: June 30, 2020, 07:33:58 PM »
Why St Pauli?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #32 on: June 30, 2020, 09:21:20 PM »
Mellowed a lot over the years, dont really care about any of them anymore but always happy to see:

West Ham
Everton
Man Utd
Newcastle

Get a shoeing

Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #33 on: June 30, 2020, 09:40:10 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 30, 2020, 07:33:58 PM
Why St Pauli?

Take a wild guess. 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #34 on: June 30, 2020, 09:56:18 PM »
St Pauli have the friendliest fans in the fatherland so they say.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
« Reply #35 on: June 30, 2020, 09:59:02 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on June 30, 2020, 09:56:18 PM
St Pauli have the friendliest fans in the fatherland so they say.
BEEN TWICE FUCKING GREAT CRACK PROBLEM IS THERE ARE A LOT OF LEEDS FANS GO ALSO  klins
tunstall
« Reply #36 on: June 30, 2020, 10:00:16 PM »
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland

they deserve to be lower than they are now

tin-pot, pit village club, followed by knuckle dragging mutants
monkeyman
« Reply #37 on: June 30, 2020, 10:27:19 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on June 30, 2020, 10:00:16 PM
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland

they deserve to be lower than they are now

tin-pot, pit village club, followed by knuckle dragging mutants
AYE I HATE FUCKING SUNDERLAND HORRIBLE CUNTS I HAVE NO PROBS WITH GEORDIES LIVED THERE FOR A WHILE ALL GOOD LADS WHEN YER KNOW EM  :like:
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #38 on: July 01, 2020, 01:08:28 AM »
Crying blameless fucking bindippers,
just like that
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #39 on: July 01, 2020, 09:32:35 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on June 30, 2020, 09:40:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 30, 2020, 07:33:58 PM
Why St Pauli?

Take a wild guess. 

I know nowt about them other than the atmosphere looks mental. We were going to include them on a short German tour this year.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #40 on: July 01, 2020, 09:56:37 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 01, 2020, 09:32:35 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on June 30, 2020, 09:40:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 30, 2020, 07:33:58 PM
Why St Pauli?

Take a wild guess. 

I know nowt about them other than the atmosphere looks mental. We were going to include them on a short German tour this year.

Take your Antifa knickers and your gimp mask -  they'll love you.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
« Reply #41 on: July 01, 2020, 11:33:21 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on June 30, 2020, 10:00:16 PM
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland

they deserve to be lower than they are now

tin-pot, pit village club, followed by knuckle dragging mutants

I agree worst supporters ive ever had the displeasure to work with.
dixieland
« Reply #42 on: July 01, 2020, 03:26:54 PM »
Hate is to strong a word for me when relating it to football clubs. I dislike some clubs not because of who they are as all clubs are trying to achieve the same goal facing the same challenges, but mainly because of the people I know who follow a particular club, but hate, never in a million years.

All football fans are the same in then fact they are very 'tribal' towards the club they support or follow which is understandable, but most of the comments on this particular thread are made out of jealousy as success does this to people.

As proof to support my comments, see Rik's comments on Liverpool. How a person can genuinely hate another club is beyond me as I don't think they know the difference between hate & jealousy as I think that if them feelings are genuine towards that football club, then I think that person needs to look at ones own life & get in the real world.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #43 on: July 01, 2020, 04:29:31 PM »
HATE:


Dirty Leeds
Villa
Sunderland
West Ham
Norwich


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:



Always enjoy seeing them lose:


Derby
Barcodes
Barcelona
Arsenal


    :mido:    :wanker:
dixieland
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 12:34:15 PM »
Do you think think Rik would have this obsession with Liverpool if they weren't more successful than Manure & Arsenal.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 12:51:49 PM »
Quote from: dixieland on Yesterday at 12:34:15 PM
Do you think think Rik would have this obsession with Liverpool if they weren't more successful than Manure & Arsenal.



 souey souey souey souey souey souey souey souey

 rava rava rava rava rava rava rava rava rava

Dixie, you have broken me.
dixieland
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 12:59:17 PM »
Sorry Bob, all aimed at Rik as I know my threads ruin his day as he cannot resist a reply. 
Cecil_J_McTumshie

« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:46:48 PM »
In order

Dundee United
Rangers
Newcastle
Chelsea
Portsmouth
West Ham
Sheffield Wednesday
Skinz
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 PM »
Quote from: dixieland on July 01, 2020, 03:26:54 PM
Hate is to strong a word for me when relating it to football clubs. I dislike some clubs not because of who they are as all clubs are trying to achieve the same goal facing the same challenges, but mainly because of the people I know who follow a particular club, but hate, never in a million years.

All football fans are the same in then fact they are very 'tribal' towards the club they support or follow which is understandable, but most of the comments on this particular thread are made out of jealousy as success does this to people.

As proof to support my comments, see Rik's comments on Liverpool. How a person can genuinely hate another club is beyond me as I don't think they know the difference between hate & jealousy as I think that if them feelings are genuine towards that football club, then I think that person needs to look at ones own life & get in the real world.

Not true at all unless you mean the armchairs sat in offices up and down the country. Chelsea, Arsenal, Scum and dippers make this lot up. Tribal to you would be a fuckin 'zany club crested tie fight on new years eve
dixieland
« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:21:13 AM »
Opinions vary.
