|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him
Middlesbrough
apostrophe ie Bills
It should be i.e.
if we're being picky.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Man Utd
Celtic
West Ham
Chelsea
Burnley
Villa
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
|
|
|
plazmuh
|
Cant say I hate any of them These I dislike
Spurs
West Ham
Man U
Liverpool
Chelsea
Villa
Cant count Scottish Football clubs
They Dont play it there as of Yet..
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Skinz
|
Cant say I hate any of them These I dislike
Spurs
West Ham
Man U
Liverpool
Chelsea
Villa
Cant count Scottish Football clubs
They Dont play it there as of Yet..
Funny you should mention Villa. They were absolute cunts at the league cup final.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|