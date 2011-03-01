Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: clubs you absolutely hate  (Read 393 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 014


« on: Today at 10:03:43 AM »
Sunderland
Leeds
Newcastle
West Ham
Burnley
Everton
Chelsea
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 969


Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:22:31 AM »
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him

Middlesbrough

 :steptoe:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 372


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:46:12 AM »
Now now Quntzy. I dont  hate Boro,but as you know I am not the biggest fan of Our Great Leader. Clubs I really dont like are.
 Liverpool top of the list. Really cant stand the club or their supporters.
Man Utd a close second
Chelsea
I reserve a special place for the Geordies as you have to feel sorry for their ingrained delusion  that they one day will win something. As for Sunderland I have no feelings whatsoever.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 370


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:52:44 AM »
Sunderland
Leeds
Villa
West Ham


I can just about tolerate the rest of them.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
gizboro68
Posts: 50


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:53:26 AM »
Sunderland
Leeds utd
West Ham
Villa
Literally seconds behind you Terry!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 372


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:55:10 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:22:31 AM
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him

Middlesbrough

 :steptoe:


apostrophe ie Bills
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 794

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:56:10 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:03:43 AM
Sunderland
Leeds
Newcastle
West Ham
Burnley
Everton
Chelsea


ADD VILLA, CELTIC, HIBS TO  THAT LIST AND REPLACE EVERTON WITH LIVERPOOL AND WE GOT A MATCH  👍😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 014


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:29:28 AM »
Why Villa?

Totally not fussed about the Birmingham clubs.
There is nothing socialist about China
V6
Posts: 2 082


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:07:48 PM »
Newcastle
Sunderland
Leeds
Burnley
Villa
Celtic
Chelsea of old
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 656



« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:09:23 PM »
Fleetwood
ccole
Posts: 4 074


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:15:23 PM »
Newcastle
Sunlun
Celtic
 :wanker:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 014


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:18:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:09:23 PM
Fleetwood

Because of Joey Barton?
Logged
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 370


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:25:10 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:55:10 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:22:31 AM
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him

Middlesbrough

 :steptoe:


apostrophe ie Bills

It should be i.e. if we're being picky.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Teamboro
Posts: 1 145



« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:26:29 PM »
Leeds
Newcastle
Sunderland
Man utd
West Ham
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 731


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:06:37 PM »
Liverpool
Newcastle
Liverpool
West Ham
Liverpool
Celtic
Liverpool
Dirty Leeds scum
Liverpool
Glory Glory Man United
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 393


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:20:22 PM »
Spearmint Rhino.

Far too fuckin expensive.






 
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 429



« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:26:20 PM »
Man Utd
Celtic
West Ham
Chelsea
Burnley
Villa
Bayern Munich
Barcelona

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 014


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:16:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:20:22 PM
Spearmint Rhino.

Far too fuckin expensive.


 

Serves you right for going to a strip club in London.
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 393


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:36:52 PM »
The Birmingham one actually.




 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Don pepe
Posts: 371


« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:39:55 PM »
Not so much the clubs themselves but the fans.  Specifically, big club fans from out of the clubs area. All who seem to justify their support by some vague and tenuous (fabricated) link.

Fucking nonsense.
plazmuh
Posts: 13 781


« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:52:09 PM »
Cant say I hate any of them These I dislike

Spurs
West Ham
Man U
Liverpool
Chelsea
Villa


Cant count Scottish Football clubs

They Dont play it there as of Yet.. 
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 055



« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:16:18 PM »
Couldn't give a fuck anymore tbf ... rivalry now is irrelevant and been squeezed out of the game like most things.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 663


« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:18:01 PM »
In order:

Leeds
Celtic
Sunderland
Newcastle
Chelsea
TMG501
Posts: 171


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:47:39 PM »
Man UTD - They eptomise everything that is bad about the game IMHO

For obvious reasons and in no particular order
Leeds
Newcastle
Sunderland
West Ham
Marton FC - See Man UTD
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 663


« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:52:31 PM »
Quote from: TMG501 on Today at 04:47:39 PM
Man UTD - They eptomise everything that is bad about the game IMHO

For obvious reasons and in no particular order
Leeds
Newcastle
Sunderland
West Ham
Marton FC - See Man UTD

Marton

 

I never played for them so understand your dislike. I was a Guisborough town lad.
nekder365
Posts: 1 912


« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:52:42 PM »
GOLF... I hate that game.......
nekder365
Posts: 1 912


« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:54:16 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:52:31 PM
Quote from: TMG501 on Today at 04:47:39 PM
Man UTD - They eptomise everything that is bad about the game IMHO

For obvious reasons and in no particular order
Leeds
Newcastle
Sunderland
West Ham
Marton FC - See Man UTD

Marton

 

I never played for them so understand your dislike. I was a Guisborough town lad.

Did you play for Guisborough Kev?........
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 399


« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:43:23 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:06:37 PM
Liverpool
Newcastle
Liverpool
West Ham
Liverpool
Celtic
Liverpool
Dirty Leeds scum
Liverpool



AWWW IDENTICAL TO YOUR BOYFRIENDS... DO YOU WEAR SNIDES TOO? :alf: :nige: charles

BEER ME RIK BUD :beer: :beer: :beer:
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Skinz
Posts: 2 312


« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:57:20 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 03:52:09 PM
Cant say I hate any of them These I dislike

Spurs
West Ham
Man U
Liverpool
Chelsea
Villa


Cant count Scottish Football clubs

They Dont play it there as of Yet.. 

Funny you should mention Villa. They were absolute cunts at the league cup final.
nekder365
Posts: 1 912


« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:59:51 PM »
Mainly any club now or in future that Grealish does/will play for........ :wanker:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 734


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:01:15 PM »
Celtic
St. Pauli
Cliftonville
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 656



« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:33:58 PM »
Why St Pauli?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 544


« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:21:20 PM »
Mellowed a lot over the years, dont really care about any of them anymore but always happy to see:

West Ham
Everton
Man Utd
Newcastle

Get a shoeing

Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 734


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:40:10 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:33:58 PM
Why St Pauli?

Take a wild guess. 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 086



« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:56:18 PM »
St Pauli have the friendliest fans in the fatherland so they say.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
Posts: 9 914


« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:59:02 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:56:18 PM
St Pauli have the friendliest fans in the fatherland so they say.
BEEN TWICE FUCKING GREAT CRACK PROBLEM IS THERE ARE A LOT OF LEEDS FANS GO ALSO  klins
tunstall
Posts: 3 607


« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:00:16 PM »
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland

they deserve to be lower than they are now

tin-pot, pit village club, followed by knuckle dragging mutants
monkeyman
Posts: 9 914


« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:27:19 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:00:16 PM
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland
Sunderland

they deserve to be lower than they are now

tin-pot, pit village club, followed by knuckle dragging mutants
AYE I HATE FUCKING SUNDERLAND HORRIBLE CUNTS I HAVE NO PROBS WITH GEORDIES LIVED THERE FOR A WHILE ALL GOOD LADS WHEN YER KNOW EM  :like:
