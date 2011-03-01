Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 969





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 969Pack o cunts Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:22:31 AM »



Middlesbrough







I'll do Sheddy Bills for himMiddlesbrough Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 372





Posts: 4 372 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:46:12 AM » Now now Quntzy. I dont hate Boro,but as you know I am not the biggest fan of Our Great Leader. Clubs I really dont like are.

Liverpool top of the list. Really cant stand the club or their supporters.

Man Utd a close second

Chelsea

I reserve a special place for the Geordies as you have to feel sorry for their ingrained delusion that they one day will win something. As for Sunderland I have no feelings whatsoever. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 370





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 370Pull your socks up Tel. Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:52:44 AM » Sunderland

Leeds

Villa

West Ham





I can just about tolerate the rest of them. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

V6

Offline



Posts: 2 082





Posts: 2 082 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:07:48 PM » Newcastle

Sunderland

Leeds

Burnley

Villa

Celtic

Chelsea of old « Last Edit: Today at 04:30:56 PM by V6 » Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 731





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 731Once in every lifetime Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:06:37 PM » Liverpool

Newcastle

Liverpool

West Ham

Liverpool

Celtic

Liverpool

Dirty Leeds scum

Liverpool

« Last Edit: Today at 04:27:23 PM by RIK MAYALL » Logged Glory Glory Man United

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 393





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 393Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:20:22 PM »



Far too fuckin expensive.













Spearmint Rhino.Far too fuckin expensive. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 429







Posts: 14 429 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:26:20 PM »

Celtic

West Ham

Chelsea

Burnley

Villa

Bayern Munich

Barcelona





Man UtdCelticWest HamChelseaBurnleyVillaBayern MunichBarcelona Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 371





Posts: 371 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #19 on: Today at 03:39:55 PM » Not so much the clubs themselves but the fans. Specifically, big club fans from out of the clubs area. All who seem to justify their support by some vague and tenuous (fabricated) link.



Fucking nonsense. Logged

plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 781





Posts: 13 781 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #20 on: Today at 03:52:09 PM »



Spurs

West Ham

Man U

Liverpool

Chelsea

Villa





Cant count Scottish Football clubs



They Dont play it there as of Yet.. Cant say I hate any of them These I dislikeSpursWest HamMan ULiverpoolChelseaVillaCant count Scottish Football clubsThey Dont play it there as of Yet.. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 055







Posts: 9 055 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:16:18 PM » Couldn't give a fuck anymore tbf ... rivalry now is irrelevant and been squeezed out of the game like most things. Logged

TMG501

Offline



Posts: 171





It's What's In The Groove That Counts





Posts: 171It's What's In The Groove That Counts Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #23 on: Today at 04:47:39 PM » Man UTD - They eptomise everything that is bad about the game IMHO



For obvious reasons and in no particular order

Leeds

Newcastle

Sunderland

West Ham

Marton FC - See Man UTD Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 663





Posts: 663 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #24 on: Today at 04:52:31 PM » Quote from: TMG501 on Today at 04:47:39 PM Man UTD - They eptomise everything that is bad about the game IMHO



For obvious reasons and in no particular order

Leeds

Newcastle

Sunderland

West Ham

Marton FC - See Man UTD



Marton







I never played for them so understand your dislike. I was a Guisborough town lad. MartonI never played for them so understand your dislike. I was a Guisborough town lad. Logged

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 312





Posts: 2 312 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #28 on: Today at 06:57:20 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 03:52:09 PM



Spurs

West Ham

Man U

Liverpool

Chelsea

Villa





Cant count Scottish Football clubs



They Dont play it there as of Yet..

Cant say I hate any of them These I dislikeSpursWest HamMan ULiverpoolChelseaVillaCant count Scottish Football clubsThey Dont play it there as of Yet..

Funny you should mention Villa. They were absolute cunts at the league cup final. Funny you should mention Villa. They were absolute cunts at the league cup final. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 544





Posts: 1 544 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #32 on: Today at 09:21:20 PM » Mellowed a lot over the years, dont really care about any of them anymore but always happy to see:



West Ham

Everton

Man Utd

Newcastle



Get a shoeing



Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 086







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 086 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #34 on: Today at 09:56:18 PM » St Pauli have the friendliest fans in the fatherland so they say. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

tunstall

Online



Posts: 3 607





Posts: 3 607 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #36 on: Today at 10:00:16 PM » Sunderland

Sunderland

Sunderland

Sunderland

Sunderland



they deserve to be lower than they are now



tin-pot, pit village club, followed by knuckle dragging mutants Logged