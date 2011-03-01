Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 969





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 969Pack o cunts Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:22:31 AM »



Middlesbrough







I'll do Sheddy Bills for himMiddlesbrough Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 370





Posts: 4 370 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:46:12 AM » Now now Quntzy. I dont hate Boro,but as you know I am not the biggest fan of Our Great Leader. Clubs I really dont like are.

Liverpool top of the list. Really cant stand the club or their supporters.

Man Utd a close second

Chelsea

I reserve a special place for the Geordies as you have to feel sorry for their ingrained delusion that they one day will win something. As for Sunderland I have no feelings whatsoever. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 366





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 366Pull your socks up Tel. Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:52:44 AM » Sunderland

Leeds

Villa

West Ham





I can just about tolerate the rest of them. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 727





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 727Once in every lifetime Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:06:37 PM » Liverpool

Newcastle

Liverpool

West Ham

Liverpool

Celtic

Liverpool

Logged Glory Glory Man United

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 393





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 393Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:20:22 PM »



Far too fuckin expensive.













Spearmint Rhino.Far too fuckin expensive. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 425







Posts: 14 425 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:26:20 PM »

Celtic

West Ham

Chelsea

Burnley

Villa

Bayern Munich

Barcelona





Man UtdCelticWest HamChelseaBurnleyVillaBayern MunichBarcelona Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Don pepe

Online



Posts: 371





Posts: 371 Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #19 on: Today at 03:39:55 PM » Not so much the clubs themselves but the fans. Specifically, big club fans from out of the clubs area. All who seem to justify their support by some vague and tenuous (fabricated) link.



Fucking nonsense. Logged