June 30, 2020, 02:10:54 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
clubs you absolutely hate
Author
Topic: clubs you absolutely hate (Read 151 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 006
clubs you absolutely hate
Sunderland
Leeds
Newcastle
West Ham
Burnley
Everton
Chelsea
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 969
Pack o cunts
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him
Middlesbrough
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 370
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Now now Quntzy. I dont hate Boro,but as you know I am not the biggest fan of Our Great Leader. Clubs I really dont like are.
Liverpool top of the list. Really cant stand the club or their supporters.
Man Utd a close second
Chelsea
I reserve a special place for the Geordies as you have to feel sorry for their ingrained delusion that they one day will win something. As for Sunderland I have no feelings whatsoever.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 365
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Sunderland
Leeds
Villa
West Ham
I can just about tolerate the rest of them.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
gizboro68
Posts: 50
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Sunderland
Leeds utd
West Ham
Villa
Literally seconds behind you Terry!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 370
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 10:22:31 AM
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him
Middlesbrough
apostrophe ie Bills
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 763
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:03:43 AM
Sunderland
Leeds
Newcastle
West Ham
Burnley
Everton
Chelsea
ADD VILLA, CELTIC, HIBS TO THAT LIST AND REPLACE EVERTON WITH LIVERPOOL AND WE GOT A MATCH 👍😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 006
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Why Villa?
Totally not fussed about the Birmingham clubs.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
V6
Posts: 2 081
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Newcastle
Sunderland
Leeds
Burnley
Villa
Celtic
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 651
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Fleetwood
ccole
Posts: 4 074
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Newcastle
Sunlun
Celtic
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 006
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:09:23 PM
Fleetwood
Because of Joey Barton?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 365
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 10:55:10 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 10:22:31 AM
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him
Middlesbrough
apostrophe ie Bills
It should be
i.e.
if we're being picky.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Teamboro
Posts: 1 145
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Leeds
Newcastle
Sunderland
Man utd
West Ham
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 727
Once in every lifetime
Re: clubs you absolutely hate
Liverpool
Newcastle
Liverpool
West Ham
Liverpool
Celtic
Liverpool
Glory Glory Man United
