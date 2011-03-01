Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: clubs you absolutely hate
Bobupanddown
on: Today at 10:03:43 AM
Sunderland
Leeds
Newcastle
West Ham
Burnley
Everton
Chelsea
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #1 on: Today at 10:22:31 AM
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him

Middlesbrough

Bill Buxton
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:46:12 AM
Now now Quntzy. I dont  hate Boro,but as you know I am not the biggest fan of Our Great Leader. Clubs I really dont like are.
 Liverpool top of the list. Really cant stand the club or their supporters.
Man Utd a close second
Chelsea
I reserve a special place for the Geordies as you have to feel sorry for their ingrained delusion  that they one day will win something. As for Sunderland I have no feelings whatsoever.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #3 on: Today at 10:52:44 AM
Sunderland
Leeds
Villa
West Ham


I can just about tolerate the rest of them.
gizboro68
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:53:26 AM
Sunderland
Leeds utd
West Ham
Villa
Literally seconds behind you Terry!
Bill Buxton
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:55:10 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:22:31 AM
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him

Middlesbrough

apostrophe ie Bills
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #6 on: Today at 10:56:10 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:03:43 AM
Sunderland
Leeds
Newcastle
West Ham
Burnley
Everton
Chelsea


ADD VILLA, CELTIC, HIBS TO  THAT LIST AND REPLACE EVERTON WITH LIVERPOOL AND WE GOT A MATCH  👍😂👍
Bobupanddown
Reply #7 on: Today at 11:29:28 AM
Why Villa?

Totally not fussed about the Birmingham clubs.
V6
Reply #8 on: Today at 01:07:48 PM
Newcastle
Sunderland
Leeds
Burnley
Villa
Celtic
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:09:23 PM
Fleetwood
ccole
Reply #10 on: Today at 01:15:23 PM
Newcastle
Sunlun
Celtic
Bobupanddown
Reply #11 on: Today at 01:18:55 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:09:23 PM
Fleetwood

Because of Joey Barton?
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #12 on: Today at 01:25:10 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:55:10 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:22:31 AM
I'll do Sheddy Bills for him

Middlesbrough

 :steptoe:


apostrophe ie Bills

It should be i.e. if we're being picky.
Teamboro
Reply #13 on: Today at 01:26:29 PM
Leeds
Newcastle
Sunderland
Man utd
West Ham
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #14 on: Today at 02:06:37 PM
Liverpool
Newcastle
Liverpool
West Ham
Liverpool
Celtic
Liverpool
