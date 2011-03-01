Bill Buxton

Re: clubs you absolutely hate « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:46:12 AM » Now now Quntzy. I dont hate Boro,but as you know I am not the biggest fan of Our Great Leader. Clubs I really dont like are.

Liverpool top of the list. Really cant stand the club or their supporters.

Man Utd a close second

Chelsea

I reserve a special place for the Geordies as you have to feel sorry for their ingrained delusion that they one day will win something. As for Sunderland I have no feelings whatsoever.