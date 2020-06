maggiethatcherrulesok

No brainier for me.



But it wonít happen because the result would be a bad one for the left.



There has got to be a point though. If 70% think it is the right idea? ďNah, we know bestĒ.



If 90% of society thinks it for the best? Do we still ignore them?



99%. "Nah you are all wrong! You aren't intelligent enough for such an important decision"

Bernie

Won't happen sadly.



If someone were sentenced to death the appeals would drag through the courts for years. Then when the time came the hard left would gather outside the jail in their thousands protesting, which would no doubt spill over into violence. Sky & BBC would be holding live broadcasts with every media lefty they can find condemning it.

Other countries would invoke sanctions or withhold investment.

The government would shit themselves and abandon the whole thing.



Skinz

I've asked this before regarding innocent people sentenced to death, to someone against it. I asked if one person was wrongly accused if we had the death penalty, and sentenced to death, would you swap it for someone getting early release if we didn't have the death penalty and said prisoner going out and murdering ten/ twenty or more innocent people?

No prizes for guessing the answer. I do think their answer has a lot to do with the race/religion of prisoners though considering the prison number statistics, I mean, if it was TM or someone like that, their principals would go out of the window, no doubt.



I'm with you Terry.



But thatís only one of the positives it will bring.



Itís an old argument. And there is a lot of truth in it. But no one can say it doesnít work as a deterrent.



If it deters 500 people hast it worked? Yes of course it has

If it deters 50 people has it worked? Same answer yes. It has



Eve if it deters one person. It has worked as a deterrent.



It might not be a particularly good deterrent. But it is a plain fact that it does work as deterrent for some.



Then you have to start asking if it was a deterrent for 1 person who might have raped 50 children. Is that worth it?











Quote from: towz on Today at 12:37:34 PM Good point, Terry, in fact many terrorists claiming to be acting in the name of Islam actively seek death. You make a martyr of them, and radicalise more idiots.

Nah Towz. Not having that. Those that want to be a martyr be a matryr. They don't need the state to end their lives.



Nah Towz. Not having that. Those that want to be a martyr be a matryr. They donít need the state to end their lives.



TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 7 365Pull your socks up Tel. Re: ABOUT TIME WE HAD A VOTE ON THE DEATH PENALTY BEING BROUGHT BACK 👍 « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:45:58 PM » Oh sure,it will deter many people from committing acts of extreme violence, murder etc. etc. but so will the threat of long term incarceration.

If you use the USA as an example then the states without the death penalty have lower murder rates than those with it. If the target really is to deter then harsher prison sentences (like those in the US) would appear to be more effective.

Posts: 313WLM Re: ABOUT TIME WE HAD A VOTE ON THE DEATH PENALTY BEING BROUGHT BACK 👍 « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:58:10 PM » Iíve seen those same stats. The states is tricky though. There could be all manner of reasons why the homicide rate is higher in states with the death penalty. Tin simplistic terms they may just be shitter areas with worse neighbourhoods. Having the death penalty in place leans towards the fact you live in a state that has higher historical homicide rate. The states with lower homicide rates abolished earlier etc



Itís a good debate though.



A proper review is required for me. You can tailor around crimes where it will be a deterrent. Again this is a very simplistic answer to a very complicated issue.



