June 30, 2020, 12:20:17 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Fly tipping scum  (Read 347 times)
sockets
Welch
Posts: 795


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« on: Today at 06:46:12 AM »





Dunno if I could have kept my cool to be honest . Good chance one of them tables went over her fucking nut and the car smashed up



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8472025/Dramatic-moment-furious-landowner-confronts-fly-tipper.html


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8472025/Dramatic-moment-furious-landowner-confronts-fly-tipper.html           




Labour Voter written all over it  :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 049



« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:54:07 AM »
Utter scum ... no fine no court case just birch them along with litter louts ....  in public
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 306


WLM


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:34:55 AM »
As well as a fine Id put her on a maximum amount of community service.  Whats the maximum??

Purely litter picking. Every weekend for a year ought to do it.

Surely we can do this?!?
Logged
WLM
tunstall
Posts: 3 602


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:39:32 AM »
careful lads - you will probably upset some people with these views

littering of any kind is fucking horrible

when i visit other countries its one of the first things i notice - how tidy they all are compared to the UK

apart from India and most of the African countries i've been to
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 004


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:45:02 AM »
But can't you see?

She's clearly only doing it because she's a victim of systemic oppression and institutionalised racism.

It's the duty of white people to take unwanted trash from the homes of people of colour and dispose of it appropriately because of slavery and stuff.
 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
tunstall
Posts: 3 602


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:51:54 AM »
.........think that's more to do with the state of your psyche than anything else mate
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 382


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:04:14 AM »
Exactly the same when the dirty scum cunts visit the countryside. Shite left all over the place.


https://twitter.com/WildHaweswater/status/1275458139618512897


Anyone found doing shit like this should be fuckin burned at the stake.
It has been happening all over our countryside and beaches. Sooner the pubs open and these fuckin rats get back into them the better.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 049



« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:06:18 AM »
I think some cultures and countries are predisposed to litter and leave shite by the roadside. This tendency is also related to being 3rd World in some cases but not always.  

Saudi is a fucking dump - even in the desert there's all kinds of shite littering the roads even though it is sparsely populated.

India is bad.

Switzerland, Germany, Austria are clean.

Israel is a funny one. Tel Aviv and main towns/cities/kibbutz are like Singapore but if you go into Arab-Israeli districts (e.g Nazareth) there's litter and shite everywhere. You can tell when you are in or out of an Arab Israeli area based on the cleanliness of the streets

Logged
towz
Posts: 8 533


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:08:41 AM »
Only non-white people litter
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 049



« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:10:30 AM »
Nah, plenty of white coloured faces fly tipping and dumping shite. Stop being racist
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 533


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:11:29 AM »
Are you sure Willie? Sounds unlikely based on COB version of reality
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 049



« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:13:47 AM »
kippers for breakfast ...  monkey
Logged
tunstall
Posts: 3 602


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:14:04 AM »
the UK is one of the worst places i've been to for littering - just lazy, scruffy bastards who think they are too good to clean up after themselves

kids see adults doing it so they do the same

as mentioned above, the penalties should be a lot harsher, community service picking up all the shite is a good shout
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 382


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:16:20 AM »
I think my idea of punishment is better.



 :mido:
Logged
tunstall
Posts: 3 602


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:17:25 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:16:20 AM
I think my idea of punishment is better.



 :mido:





did it involve servicing Clem?
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 049



« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:18:40 AM »
Japan and Korea are clean

Singapore is notoriously clean

Indonesia = shithole for litter

Thailand varies but generally a shithole

Malaysia - see Thailand.

Middle East - generally a shithole outside new developments

US/Canada clean

Africa - shithole

Brazil - clean/shithole in the favella

Oz clean

NZ clean
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 004


« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:23:23 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:08:41 AM
Only non-white people litter

See?

She was only doing it because of YOUR racism. It's laughable how predictable the lefties are.
Logged
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Posts: 8 533


« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:24:51 AM »
?
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 049



« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:25:21 AM »
As Jonathan Pie says ... this way .. into the incinerator  
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 382


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:25:29 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:17:25 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:16:20 AM
I think my idea of punishment is better.



 :mido:





did it involve servicing Clem?



No. Just setting fire to people.













With or without fuckin sausage rolls.







 
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 533


« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:30:49 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:25:21 AM
As Jonathan Pie says ... this way .. into the incinerator  

Are you suggesting Bobup has a valid view?  charles
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 456

UTB


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:33:30 AM »
All want tying up and hung upside down. Then, smash their feet with solid  2 be 4, the messy buggers.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 049



« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:38:44 AM »
I do think it is more related to our younger snowflakey generation when at the beach etc ... when they are not littering they're protesting about plastics and climate change
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 34


« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:08:01 AM »
We all hate fly tipping but sockets clearly pointed this bitch out because of the colour of her skin. Let's not pretend otherwise.
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 306


WLM


« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:14:14 AM »
A joke pallys?

If it is.  Its pointless

If its not.  Just fuck off
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 5 319


« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:15:10 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:54:07 AM
Utter scum ... no fine no court case just birch them along with litter louts ....  in public

If it were a fit 20 year old lass you could sell tickets £££

Everyone's a winner

 
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 34
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:16:23 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:14:14 AM
A joke pallys?

If it is.  Its pointless

If its not.  Just fuck off

Why should I fuck off for a fair remark? Perhaps you should fuck off for your pointless response?
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 306


WLM


« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:20:23 AM »
Its not a fair remark is it though you cretin.


Mine wasnt pointless.  it was flagging you up as a unfunny dick or a cretin.   

Im not going to waste time explaing why because I dont want to waste time on a cretin like you
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 34
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:20:23 AM
Its not a fair remark is it though you cretin.


Mine wasnt pointless.  it was flagging you up as a unfunny dick or a cretin.   

Im not going to waste time explaing why because I dont want to waste time on a cretin like you



Translates to. I can't justify my stupid post so I'll just call you a cunt and pretend that somehow makes a point.
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 306


WLM


« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:41:15 AM »
I will humour the sad troll.  I know I shouldnt.

Cricket regularly posts links to non white scumbags.   Just like we all do.   (See the thread of the rapist cunt).

You post was pointless.    Even if it was true.  Which I very much doubt.   Its just causing more problems.  We all hate fly tipers but....

You just arent bringing anything to the party with stuff like that.   You are creating further tensions and taking away from the actual crime committed.   For me that makes you a nett negative

As I have said previously.

Unfunny joke

Or fuck off being a nett negative.

It was clearly the second by your response

So thanks for highlighting what you are.  One of lifes nett negatives.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 049



« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:54:04 AM »
I didn't open the link or scrutinise the image until now, so would like to point out that my responses were without any racial prejudice.

 
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 076


« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:20:50 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:08:01 AM
We all hate fly tipping but sockets clearly pointed this bitch out because of the colour of her skin. Let's not pretend otherwise.


Youre not allowed to state the obvious on here
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 004


« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:28:21 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:08:01 AM
We all hate fly tipping but sockets clearly pointed this bitch out because of the colour of her skin. Let's not pretend otherwise.

That's a hell of an accusation - can you point to other threads sockets has started about black people doing something socially unacceptable?

Logged
There is nothing socialist about China
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 306


WLM


« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:29:34 AM »
No one cares what you think El capitan

You are a serial liar
A crook
A conman


Nothing you say holds any value
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 34
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:41:15 AM
I will humour the sad troll.  I know I shouldnt.

Cricket regularly posts links to non white scumbags.   Just like we all do.   (See the thread of the rapist cunt).

You post was pointless.    Even if it was true.  Which I very much doubt.   Its just causing more problems.  We all hate fly tipers but....

You just arent bringing anything to the party with stuff like that.   You are creating further tensions and taking away from the actual crime committed.   For me that makes you a nett negative

As I have said previously.

Unfunny joke

Or fuck off being a nett negative.

It was clearly the second by your response

So thanks for highlighting what you are.  One of lifes nett negatives.




What have I said that is trolling? Your post is trolling and quite frankly it is pathetic.

This bitch fly tipping is a silly cow. Sure we all agree. Sockets posted it because she is black. I am sure deep down we all agree on that too.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 076


« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:39:09 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:29:34 AM
No one cares what you think El capitan

You are a serial liar
A crook
A conman


Nothing you say holds any value


 :nige: :nige: :meltdown:
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 456

UTB


« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:41:45 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:39:09 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:29:34 AM
No one cares what you think El capitan

You are a serial liar
A crook
A conman


Nothing you say holds any value


 :nige: :nige: :meltdown:

I had to do a double check to see where you had posted. I do get angry when i see shit threw on the floor, especially from fast food outlets, no need at all.
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 1 875


« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:42:36 AM »
Up here in Skelton fly tipping is rife at least 3/4 a day/night. The 2 lads who are councillors are on at it all the time but it still happens...Some tosser with a white van with chevrons on the back.....Scruffy fuckers...And yes he is white......
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 306


WLM


« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:42:51 AM »
It didnt need to be said.

Totally pointless.  You brought nothing to the party.  You took

 stupid shit like this is a slippery slope.   Of course its not the paedo issue and being afraid to speak out for fear of being racist.   But it is a form of this and part of the problem.   Your post was a negative.

It might seem insignificant.   But its not.

Bit of advice.  Just ask yourself is what I am going to say going to make the conversation better or worse.   If its worse.  Just keep your mouth shut.

Its clear for anyone to see you made the conversation worse.   You took a debate about flytipping and turned it into crocket being racist.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 076


« Reply #39 on: Today at 11
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:41:45 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:39:09 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:29:34 AM
No one cares what you think El capitan

You are a serial liar
A crook
A conman


Nothing you say holds any value


 :nige: :nige: :meltdown:

I had to do a double check to see where you had posted. I do get angry when i see shit threw on the floor, especially from fast food outlets, no need at all.



Especially when theres no scraps left in the McDonalds bag you mean  monkey
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 456

UTB


« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:05:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:50:38 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:41:45 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:39:09 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:29:34 AM
No one cares what you think El capitan

You are a serial liar
A crook
A conman


Nothing you say holds any value


 :nige: :nige: :meltdown:

I had to do a double check to see where you had posted. I do get angry when i see shit threw on the floor, especially from fast food outlets, no need at all.



Especially when theres no scraps left in the McDonalds bag you mean  monkey

Gets me every time  mcl
Logged
