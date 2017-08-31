Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Quiet on here tonight  (Read 139 times)
Pile
Posts: 39 889



« on: Yesterday at 11:36:52 PM »
Its strange, theres no Matty or any of followers. Coincidence?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 367


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:19:20 AM »
HOW BOUT ME AND YOU CHAT BRO? lost

WHICH ONE OF THE 4 "B'S" YOU WANNA LEARN ABOUT? 

BABES? 

BETS? 

BAWL'?  :jowo1:

BEER?  :beer:

BEER ME IRONING  :homer: :beer:
Skinz
Posts: 2 309


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:48:33 AM »
Bigfoot.
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 367


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:52:16 AM »
PICADILLY BURGER KING  :alf: :nige: charles

BEER ME SPICEBOY :beer: :beer: :beer:
Pile
Posts: 39 889



« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:35:08 AM »
Im worried Steve might have banned Matty for his racism. Itll kill him.  monkey
El Capitan
Posts: 42 076


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:41:03 AM »
Living rent free in the lone wolfs head  :nige:
Pile
Posts: 39 889



« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:44:19 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:41:03 AM
Living rent free in the lone wolfs head  :nige:
Thank fuck for that, I thought it might send you over the edge.  :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 076


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:48:18 AM »
My bud Steve wouldnt ban me  :like:


I keep an eye on things for him on here and report anything inappropriate  :like:
Oldfield
Posts: 815



« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:52:47 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:48:18 AM
My bud Steve wouldnt ban me  :like:


I keep an eye on things for him on here and report anything inappropriate  :like:

So you are Grima Wormtongue .......
Colour me unsurprised

https://youtu.be/b3w6c7RUbUs

 :basil: :basil:
Pile
Posts: 39 889



« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:59:44 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:48:18 AM
My bud Steve wouldnt ban me  :like:


I keep an eye on things for him on here and report anything inappropriate  :like:
charles
