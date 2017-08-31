Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 815







Posts: 815

Re: Quiet on here tonight « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:52:47 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:48:18 AM





I keep an eye on things for him on here and report anything inappropriate

My bud Steve wouldnt ban meI keep an eye on things for him on here and report anything inappropriate

So you are Grima Wormtongue .......

Colour me unsurprised



https://youtu.be/b3w6c7RUbUs



So you are Grima Wormtongue .......Colour me unsurprised