June 30, 2020, 02:10:30 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Quiet on here tonight
Author
Topic: Quiet on here tonight (Read 39 times)
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 886
Quiet on here tonight
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:36:52 PM »
Its strange, theres no Matty or any of followers. Coincidence?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 367
Re: Quiet on here tonight
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:19:20 AM »
HOW BOUT ME AND YOU CHAT BRO?
WHICH ONE OF THE 4 "B'S" YOU WANNA LEARN ABOUT?
BABES?
BETS?
BAWL'?
BEER?
BEER ME IRONING
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 308
Re: Quiet on here tonight
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:48:33 AM »
Bigfoot.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 367
Re: Quiet on here tonight
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:52:16 AM »
PICADILLY BURGER KING
BEER ME SPICEBOY
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
