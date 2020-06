Korky

Offline



Posts: 758





Posts: 758 Leicester lockdown. « on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 PM » What do you think that is caused by ? Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 886







Posts: 39 886 Re: Leicester lockdown. « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:24:18 PM » Covid-19 probably. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.