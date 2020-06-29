Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 29, 2020, 09:22:50 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: BOTTLE DROPPING REF TONIGHT AND VAR  (Read 10 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 9 891


« on: Today at 09:16:25 PM »
FUCKING DISGRACE FUCKING AYEW SHOULD HAVE WALKED
BLATANT SENDIND OFF  :meltdown:
I WONDER IF IT HAD ANYTHING TO DO WITH BLM  rava
FUCK OFF  :wanker:
