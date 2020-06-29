Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 29, 2020, 09:22:43 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
PALACE TO WIN....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: PALACE TO WIN.... (Read 100 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 737
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
PALACE TO WIN....
«
on:
Today
at 07:59:46 PM »
AND ZAHA TO SCORE ANYTIME 👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 587
Re: PALACE TO WIN....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:06:01 PM »
LEFT THAT LATE.
MONSTER GOING FOR THE DRAW !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 587
Re: PALACE TO WIN....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:07:29 PM »
SO IS THAT ONE BET OR A COP OUT ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 9 891
Re: PALACE TO WIN....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:14:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:59:46 PM
AND ZAHA TO SCORE ANYTIME 👍💷💷💷👍
GOOD LUCK I AM STAYING WELL AWAY FROM THIS GAME
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 737
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: PALACE TO WIN....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:23:04 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:06:01 PM
LEFT THAT LATE.
MONSTER GOING FOR THE DRAW !!!
ZAHA HAD A LATE FITNESS TEST 😉
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 587
Re: PALACE TO WIN....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:24:04 PM »
SO PALACE HAVE TO WIN AND ZAHA HAS TO SCORE ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 737
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: PALACE TO WIN....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:31:08 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:24:04 PM
SO PALACE HAVE TO WIN AND ZAHA HAS TO SCORE ???
NO LUMPED ON PALACE TO WIN 👍💷👍
SMALL BET ON. ZAHA TO SCORE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 587
Re: PALACE TO WIN....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:31:59 PM »
AH, SO YOU'VE HAD TWO BETS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 737
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: PALACE TO WIN....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:39:32 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:31:59 PM
AH, SO YOU'VE HAD TWO BETS !!!
FUCK ME ITS CAROL VORDERMAN 🙄
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 587
Re: PALACE TO WIN....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:03:03 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...