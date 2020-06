BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



PAUL WELLER MONDAY HERE IN THE STATE OF NEWBRASKA « on: Today at 05:26:28 PM »



HANG FIRE WHILE I TAKE A SLUG....





OK ITS COLD





IT'S FROTHY



IT KICKS LIKE A FRIGGIN MULE



AND AT 5% ITS A TOTAL SESSION BEER



JOIN ME TOMORROW AS I TAKE A TASTE O' CARLING THATS JUST BEEN IMPORTED FROM BARGAIN BOOZE TEESIDE



