June 29, 2020, 06:05:19 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: MEXICAN MONDAYS 👍🇲🇽👍  (Read 78 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 05:16:48 PM »
NICE BIT OF CHILE CON CARNE 👍😋🌶️🌶️🌶️🍛😎🤩👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 578



« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:21:29 PM »
BET YER FART WELL AFTER THAT !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 409



« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:22:48 PM »
The Tampon of Claggy-rice is back.

 rava
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 355


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:23:20 PM »
HE THINKS ALOT OF HIMSELF PUTTING A PICTURE OF HIMSELF SLAP DASH IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RICE monkey monkey monkey monkey

BEER ME BOYZ :homer: :beer:
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 578



« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:25:59 PM »
 charles
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 726

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:46:20 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:22:48 PM
The Tampon of Claggy-rice is back.

 rava

BASMATI  RICE  👍😋👍

I ALTERNATE NOW AND THEN WITH A HASSLEBACK  JACKET SPUD  👍😎👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
