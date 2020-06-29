Welcome,
June 29, 2020, 06:05:19 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MEXICAN MONDAYS 👍🇲🇽👍
Author
Topic: MEXICAN MONDAYS 👍🇲🇽👍 (Read 78 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 726
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
MEXICAN MONDAYS 👍🇲🇽👍
«
on:
Today
at 05:16:48 PM »
NICE BIT OF CHILE CON CARNE 👍😋🌶️🌶️🌶️🍛😎🤩👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 578
Re: MEXICAN MONDAYS 👍🇲🇽👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:21:29 PM »
BET YER FART WELL AFTER THAT !!!
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 409
Re: MEXICAN MONDAYS 👍🇲🇽👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:22:48 PM »
The Tampon of Claggy-rice is back.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Online
Posts: 1 355
Re: MEXICAN MONDAYS 👍🇲🇽👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:23:20 PM »
HE THINKS ALOT OF HIMSELF PUTTING A PICTURE OF HIMSELF SLAP DASH IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RICE
BEER ME BOYZ
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 578
Re: MEXICAN MONDAYS 👍🇲🇽👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:25:59 PM »
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 726
Re: MEXICAN MONDAYS 👍🇲🇽👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:46:20 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 05:22:48 PM
The Tampon of Claggy-rice is back.
BASMATI RICE 👍😋👍
I ALTERNATE NOW AND THEN WITH A HASSLEBACK JACKET SPUD 👍😎👍
