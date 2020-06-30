Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 30, 2020, 08:18:08 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Birmingham
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Birmingham (Read 198 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 314
Birmingham
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:40:04 PM »
3 things;
1. Does anyone white still live there?
2. What happened to social distancing?
3. Why the fuck are the schools not open?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8470401/Hundreds-ignore-social-distancing-flock-Birmingham-Youtuber-Canking.html
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 654
Re: Birmingham
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:41:42 PM »
The bull ring is exceptional and the market is tremendous for a bit of tucker like.
A very unrated city.
Logged
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 406
Re: Birmingham
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:20 PM »
No. I don't like to label other towns a dump when I'm from teesside but Birmingham isn't great.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 369
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Birmingham
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:09:15 AM »
Is banana fancy dress OK these days like?
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 382
Re: Birmingham
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:22:06 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:09:15 AM
Is banana fancy dress OK these days like?
No, but I think an orange is OK.
PS
Haven't got a clue what the recent orange symbol is supposed to mean.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 369
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Birmingham
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:24:37 AM »
Fuckin confusing like.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 038
Re: Birmingham
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:57:38 AM »
Parts are fine around bullring and the canals ... decent pubs and crack.
Around Edgbaston is alright ... a bit like how Linthorpe used to be ..
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 2 991
Re: Birmingham
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:08:55 AM »
Along with scouse the worse accent in the country.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...