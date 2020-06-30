Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 30, 2020, 08:18:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Birmingham  (Read 198 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 314


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:40:04 PM »
3 things;

1. Does anyone white still live there?
2. What happened to social distancing?
3. Why the fuck are the schools not open?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8470401/Hundreds-ignore-social-distancing-flock-Birmingham-Youtuber-Canking.html
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 654


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:41:42 PM »
The bull ring is exceptional and the market is tremendous for a bit of tucker like.

A very unrated city.

 :like:
Logged
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 406


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:41:20 PM »
No. I don't like to label other towns a dump when I'm from teesside but Birmingham isn't great.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 369


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:09:15 AM »
Is banana fancy dress OK these days like?




 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Tintin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 382


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:22:06 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:09:15 AM
Is banana fancy dress OK these days like?




 

No, but I think an orange is OK.
PS
Haven't got a clue what the recent orange symbol is supposed to mean.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 369


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:24:37 AM »
Fuckin confusing like.



 rava
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 038



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:57:38 AM »
Parts are fine around bullring and the canals ... decent pubs and crack.

Around Edgbaston is alright ... a bit like how Linthorpe used to be .. 

Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 991


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:08:55 AM »
Along with scouse the worse accent in the country.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 