I thought she was mostly right but that it didn't tell us anything we don't already know.

The casual dismissal of taxes as just "making room for increased spending without inflationary pressure" is the weakness in it, but yeah, on the whole not much to disagree with.

No, I agree that we could have chosen not to have austerity, opted instead for runaway inflation and assaulted the poor with that.

"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."



No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts back









But wait - there's more.



"We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"



Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?



She's not done yet.....



"We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"



Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.



Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?



Look and learn



"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."

No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts back

But wait - there's more.

"We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"

Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?

She's not done yet.....

"We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"

Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.

Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?

Look and learn

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZDE-_553jc





Posts: 361 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:28:18 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:38:29 PM



"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."



No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts back









But wait - there's more.



"We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"



Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?



She's not done yet.....



"We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"



Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.



Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?



Look and learn



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZDE-_553jc

Fuck me where did they find this idiot?"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts backBut wait - there's more."We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?She's not done yet....."We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?Look and learn

She's right in everything she says if the country is a sovereign issuer of its own fiat currency, operates under a floating exchange rate and doesn't borrow foreign exchange. It can't go bust as it can always redeem its bonds by creating new money ex nihilo. Similarly, it doesn't need to raise taxes to finance spending - it can simply create money. Taxes act as a reserve drain against the inflation risk of excessive monetary financing; they're not a prerequisite for public spending, except to confer acceptability on a currency.



There are obvious inflation risks of excessive monetary creation but they would be fairly weak at the moment. For the UK the main dangers would be to the exchange rate. There is also a political risk as, ultimately, the government is creating claims on resources which would have distributional effects, in much the same way that taxes do. She's right in everything she says if the country is a sovereign issuer of its own fiat currency, operates under a floating exchange rate and doesn't borrow foreign exchange. It can't go bust as it can always redeem its bonds by creating new money ex nihilo. Similarly, it doesn't need to raise taxes to finance spending - it can simply create money. Taxes act as a reserve drain against the inflation risk of excessive monetary financing; they're not a prerequisite for public spending, except to confer acceptability on a currency.There are obvious inflation risks of excessive monetary creation but they would be fairly weak at the moment. For the UK the main dangers would be to the exchange rate. There is also a political risk as, ultimately, the government is creating claims on resources which would have distributional effects, in much the same way that taxes do. Logged

"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."



No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts back









But wait - there's more.



"We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"



Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?



She's not done yet.....



"We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"



Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.



Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?



Look and learn



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZDE-_553jc

Fuck me where did they find this idiot?"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts backBut wait - there's more."We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?She's not done yet....."We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?Look and learn

She's right in everything she says if the country is a sovereign issuer of its own fiat currency, operates under a floating exchange rate and doesn't borrow foreign exchange. It can't go bust as it can always redeem its bonds by creating new money ex nihilo. Similarly, it doesn't need to raise taxes to finance spending - it can simply create money. Taxes act as a reserve drain against the inflation risk of excessive monetary financing; they're not a prerequisite for public spending, except to confer acceptability on a currency.



There are obvious inflation risks of excessive monetary creation but they would be fairly weak at the moment. For the UK the main dangers would be to the exchange rate. There is also a political risk as, ultimately, the government is creating claims on resources which would have distributional effects, in much the same way that taxes do.

She's right in everything she says if the country is a sovereign issuer of its own fiat currency, operates under a floating exchange rate and doesn't borrow foreign exchange. It can't go bust as it can always redeem its bonds by creating new money ex nihilo. Similarly, it doesn't need to raise taxes to finance spending - it can simply create money. Taxes act as a reserve drain against the inflation risk of excessive monetary financing; they're not a prerequisite for public spending, except to confer acceptability on a currency.There are obvious inflation risks of excessive monetary creation but they would be fairly weak at the moment. For the UK the main dangers would be to the exchange rate. There is also a political risk as, ultimately, the government is creating claims on resources which would have distributional effects, in much the same way that taxes do.

Yes you are right, a government can borrow from itself to pay its bills ad infinitum - but the consequences of this is inflation and hyper inflation.



Hence how houses are worth the same today as they were in 1974, its the currency thats devalued.

Yes you are right, a government can borrow from itself to pay its bills ad infinitum - but the consequences of this is inflation and hyper inflation.Hence how houses are worth the same today as they were in 1974, its the currency thats devalued. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 361 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:13:11 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:06:24 PM



Obviously there is no negative side to that, why didn't anyone think of it before?





That's why you need taxes. The existence of taxes obliges people to do things to acquire the money to pay the taxes, e.g. provide goods or services. This confers acceptability on fiat money. This acceptability, in turn, confers exchange value on money. People will work to acquire more money in order to acquire more goods and services.

Posts: 3 012 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:31:07 PM » Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 04:13:11 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:06:24 PM



Obviously there is no negative side to that, why didn't anyone think of it before?





Actually I don't even know why we bother. You're right. Let's all quit work and the government can just print money for us to spend forever.Obviously there is no negative side to that, why didn't anyone think of it before?

That's why you need taxes. The existence of taxes obliges people to do things to acquire the money to pay the taxes, e.g. provide goods or services. This confers acceptability on fiat money. This acceptability, in turn, confers exchange value on money. People will work to acquire more money in order to acquire more goods and services.

If there no negative to unlimited government borrowing then there is no reason for anyone to work and therefore no taxes.



I assume you agree with that?



No taxes means maturities on government bonds(Gilts) can't be paid, well not without selling additional bonds. Like taking out a credit card to pay back your loan. Eventually the bound value drops to zero.

At that point nobody lends to you and hyper inflation starts because you have to print money directly and the currency is then worthless.



This is what happened when Nathan de Rothschild heard Wellington had defeated Napolian at Waterloo 12 hours before anyone else knew. At first he panic sold his UK government bonds triggering a run. When the price dropped to all time lows he bought up every single one he could get his hands on.



When news broke of Wellingtons victory the price shot up but far more tellingly the Bank of England now owed him the maturities on and rights to those bonds and essentially gave him control of the bank.



If there no negative to unlimited government borrowing then there is no reason for anyone to work and therefore no taxes.I assume you agree with that?No taxes means maturities on government bonds(Gilts) can't be paid, well not without selling additional bonds. Like taking out a credit card to pay back your loan. Eventually the bound value drops to zero.At that point nobody lends to you and hyper inflation starts because you have to print money directly and the currency is then worthless.This is what happened when Nathan de Rothschild heard Wellington had defeated Napolian at Waterloo 12 hours before anyone else knew. At first he panic sold his UK government bonds triggering a run. When the price dropped to all time lows he bought up every single one he could get his hands on.When news broke of Wellingtons victory the price shot up but far more tellingly the Bank of England now owed him the maturities on and rights to those bonds and essentially gave him control of the bank. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Of course there is a reason to work, it's how stuff gets done, made, created, grown, harvested and so on, the point being a strong economy with under control inflation is the important thing, not the "deficit which isn't really owed to anyone as stated, it's effectively money invested in the economy by the government



Logged

Posts: 3 012 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #26 on: Today at 08:42:04 AM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:06:49 PM Of course there is a reason to work, it's how stuff gets done, made, created, grown, harvested and so on, the point being a strong economy with under control inflation is the important thing, not the "deficit which isn't really owed to anyone as stated, it's effectively money invested in the economy by the government







You think people will flip burgers in McDonald's because they want to get stuff done?

You think people will pour over privileged cunts macchiatos in Starbucks because they want to get stuff done?









This is typical socialist thinking, so removed from the real world that you think people will go to work in jobs they hate when there is literally no financial requirement to do so. You think people will flip burgers in McDonald's because they want to get stuff done?You think people will pour over privileged cunts macchiatos in Starbucks because they want to get stuff done?This is typical socialist thinking, so removed from the real world that you think people will go to work in jobs they hate when there is literally no financial requirement to do so. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 8 540 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #27 on: Today at 09:12:31 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:42:04 AM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:06:49 PM Of course there is a reason to work, it's how stuff gets done, made, created, grown, harvested and so on, the point being a strong economy with under control inflation is the important thing, not the "deficit which isn't really owed to anyone as stated, it's effectively money invested in the economy by the government







You think people will flip burgers in McDonald's because they want to get stuff done?

You think people will pour over privileged cunts macchiatos in Starbucks because they want to get stuff done?









This is typical socialist thinking, so removed from the real world that you think people will go to work in jobs they hate when there is literally no financial requirement to do so.

You think people will flip burgers in McDonald's because they want to get stuff done?You think people will pour over privileged cunts macchiatos in Starbucks because they want to get stuff done?This is typical socialist thinking, so removed from the real world that you think people will go to work in jobs they hate when there is literally no financial requirement to do so.

Here's a thought, pay them more money

Posts: 8 540 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #29 on: Today at 11:03:34 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:29:50 AM Quote from: towz on Today at 09:12:31 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:42:04 AM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:06:49 PM Of course there is a reason to work, it's how stuff gets done, made, created, grown, harvested and so on, the point being a strong economy with under control inflation is the important thing, not the "deficit which isn't really owed to anyone as stated, it's effectively money invested in the economy by the government







You think people will flip burgers in McDonald's because they want to get stuff done?

You think people will pour over privileged cunts macchiatos in Starbucks because they want to get stuff done?









This is typical socialist thinking, so removed from the real world that you think people will go to work in jobs they hate when there is literally no financial requirement to do so.

You think people will flip burgers in McDonald's because they want to get stuff done?You think people will pour over privileged cunts macchiatos in Starbucks because they want to get stuff done?This is typical socialist thinking, so removed from the real world that you think people will go to work in jobs they hate when there is literally no financial requirement to do so.

Here's a thought, pay them more money

Here's a thought, pay them more money

Here's a thought, inflation.



You can pay them as much as you like, the inherent value of things will remain the same but the price will go up as the currency will devalue.







Here's a thought, inflation.You can pay them as much as you like, the inherent value of things will remain the same but the price will go up as the currency will devalue.

Rubbish, it means that the worst off in society will have more purchasing power, resulting in more spending healthier economy and them having a bit more stuff to keep them happy. You assume a finite supply of resource with your inflationary model, which on a national scale simply doesn't hold.



The only reason wages are held low is greed of their employers who seek increasing profits to report to shareholders, squeezing the workers. Pay people a decent living wage and their will be myriad economic benefits, see the scando countries and germany Rubbish, it means that the worst off in society will have more purchasing power, resulting in more spending healthier economy and them having a bit more stuff to keep them happy. You assume a finite supply of resource with your inflationary model, which on a national scale simply doesn't hold.The only reason wages are held low is greed of their employers who seek increasing profits to report to shareholders, squeezing the workers. Pay people a decent living wage and their will be myriad economic benefits, see the scando countries and germany Logged

Posts: 3 012 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #30 on: Today at 11:26:04 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 11:03:34 AM Rubbish, it means that the worst off in society will have more purchasing power, resulting in more spending healthier economy and them having a bit more stuff to keep them happy. You assume a finite supply of resource with your inflationary model, which on a national scale simply doesn't hold.



The only reason wages are held low is greed of their employers who seek increasing profits to report to shareholders, squeezing the workers. Pay people a decent living wage and their will be myriad economic benefits, see the scando countries and germany



Arguing with you about economics is like talking French to to do dog, its not that you lack the ability to understand the language. It's more you lack the cognitive ability to even understand the concept of language.



There is no such thing as infinite resource in any context (local, national or international)



The market sets wage levels and the cost of items



The USA is 4th in the world in terms of average wages and 1st in terms of major countries - are you suggesting we follow their economic model? (Germany is 12th) Arguing with you about economics is like talking French to to do dog, its not that you lack the ability to understand the language. It's more you lack the cognitive ability to even understand the concept of language.There is no such thing as infinite resource in any context (local, national or international)The market sets wage levels and the cost of itemsThe USA is 4th in the world in terms of average wages and 1st in terms of major countries - are you suggesting we follow their economic model? (Germany is 12th) Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 8 540 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #31 on: Today at 12:25:43 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:26:04 AM Quote from: towz on Today at 11:03:34 AM Rubbish, it means that the worst off in society will have more purchasing power, resulting in more spending healthier economy and them having a bit more stuff to keep them happy. You assume a finite supply of resource with your inflationary model, which on a national scale simply doesn't hold.



The only reason wages are held low is greed of their employers who seek increasing profits to report to shareholders, squeezing the workers. Pay people a decent living wage and their will be myriad economic benefits, see the scando countries and germany



Arguing with you about economics is like talking French to to do dog, its not that you lack the ability to understand the language. It's more you lack the cognitive ability to even understand the concept of language.



There is no such thing as infinite resource in any context (local, national or international)



The market sets wage levels and the cost of items



The USA is 4th in the world in terms of average wages and 1st in terms of major countries - are you suggesting we follow their economic model? (Germany is 12th)

, its not that you lack the ability to understand the language. It's more you lack the cognitive ability to even understand the concept of language.There is no such thing as infinite resource in any context (local, national or international)The market sets wage levels and the cost of itemsThe USA is 4th in the world in terms of average wages and 1st in terms of major countries - are you suggesting we follow their economic model? (Germany is 12th)

Quoi?



Who said there was infinite resource? My point being, that on a national scale, if people have more disposable income and can buy things they want, suppliers will find a way to get more of it, from the international markets, without risk of any significant inflationary effect on the price of said products Quoi?Who said there was infinite resource? My point being, that on a national scale, if people have more disposable income and can buy things they want, suppliers will find a way to get more of it, from the international markets, without risk of any significant inflationary effect on the price of said products « Last Edit: Today at 12:34:56 PM by towz » Logged

Posts: 3 012 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #32 on: Today at 01:12:53 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 12:25:43 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:26:04 AM Quote from: towz on Today at 11:03:34 AM Rubbish, it means that the worst off in society will have more purchasing power, resulting in more spending healthier economy and them having a bit more stuff to keep them happy. You assume a finite supply of resource with your inflationary model, which on a national scale simply doesn't hold.



The only reason wages are held low is greed of their employers who seek increasing profits to report to shareholders, squeezing the workers. Pay people a decent living wage and their will be myriad economic benefits, see the scando countries and germany



Arguing with you about economics is like talking French to to do dog, its not that you lack the ability to understand the language. It's more you lack the cognitive ability to even understand the concept of language.



There is no such thing as infinite resource in any context (local, national or international)



The market sets wage levels and the cost of items



The USA is 4th in the world in terms of average wages and 1st in terms of major countries - are you suggesting we follow their economic model? (Germany is 12th)

, its not that you lack the ability to understand the language. It's more you lack the cognitive ability to even understand the concept of language.There is no such thing as infinite resource in any context (local, national or international)The market sets wage levels and the cost of itemsThe USA is 4th in the world in terms of average wages and 1st in terms of major countries - are you suggesting we follow their economic model? (Germany is 12th)

Quoi?



Who said there was infinite resource? My point being, that on a national scale, if people have more disposable income and can buy things they want, suppliers will find a way to get more of it, from the international markets, without risk of any significant inflationary effect on the price of said products

Quoi?Who said there was infinite resource? My point being, that on a national scale, if people have more disposable income and can buy things they want, suppliers will find a way to get more of it, from the international markets, without risk of any significant inflationary effect on the price of said products



How do you think the cost of something is defined? Its what someone is willing to pay for it. Price a product too high, nobody buys. Too low and you fail to make a profit.



The more disposable income people have the more they'll pay for things = inflation.



If you have to pay someone £20 an hour to flip burgers at McDonald's those burgers will cost £5 and not £1.50 because the business will just pass the cost onto the customer.



The customer is willing to pay that because they have more money in their pocket.

The inherent value of the burger (or anything) hasn't changed, you've just devalued the currency.



The idea that the business would just find a magical way to keep the bugers at £1.50 is laughable. Why would they exhaust untold amounts of effort and money to do that when they can simply pass the cost onto the customer?

How do you think the cost of something is defined? Its what someone is willing to pay for it. Price a product too high, nobody buys. Too low and you fail to make a profit.The more disposable income people have the more they'll pay for things = inflation.If you have to pay someone £20 an hour to flip burgers at McDonald's those burgers will cost £5 and not £1.50 because the business will just pass the cost onto the customer.The customer is willing to pay that because they have more money in their pocket.The inherent value of the burger (or anything) hasn't changed, you've just devalued the currency.The idea that the business would just find a magical way to keep the bugers at £1.50 is laughable. Why would they exhaust untold amounts of effort and money to do that when they can simply pass the cost onto the customer? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



