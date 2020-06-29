TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 359





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 359Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:15:56 PM » I thought she was mostly right but that it didn't tell us anything we don't already know.

The casual dismissal of taxes as just "making room for increased spending without inflationary pressure" is the weakness in it, but yeah, on the whole not much to disagree with. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 359





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 359Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:18:25 PM » No, I agree that we could have chosen not to have austerity, opted instead for runaway inflation and assaulted the poor with that. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 2 990





Posts: 2 990 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:38:29 PM »



"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."



No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts back









But wait - there's more.



"We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"



Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?



She's not done yet.....



"We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"



Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.



Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?



Look and learn



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZDE-_553jc Fuck me where did they find this idiot?"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts backBut wait - there's more."We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?She's not done yet....."We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?Look and learn « Last Edit: Today at 01:50:17 PM by Bobupanddown » Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





38red

Offline



Posts: 361





Posts: 361 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:28:18 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:38:29 PM



"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."



No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts back









But wait - there's more.



"We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"



Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?



She's not done yet.....



"We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"



Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.



Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?



Look and learn



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZDE-_553jc

Fuck me where did they find this idiot?"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts backBut wait - there's more."We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?She's not done yet....."We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?Look and learn

She's right in everything she says if the country is a sovereign issuer of its own fiat currency, operates under a floating exchange rate and doesn't borrow foreign exchange. It can't go bust as it can always redeem its bonds by creating new money ex nihilo. Similarly, it doesn't need to raise taxes to finance spending - it can simply create money. Taxes act as a reserve drain against the inflation risk of excessive monetary financing; they're not a prerequisite for public spending, except to confer acceptability on a currency.



There are obvious inflation risks of excessive monetary creation but they would be fairly weak at the moment. For the UK the main dangers would be to the exchange rate. There is also a political risk as, ultimately, the government is creating claims on resources which would have distributional effects, in much the same way that taxes do. She's right in everything she says if the country is a sovereign issuer of its own fiat currency, operates under a floating exchange rate and doesn't borrow foreign exchange. It can't go bust as it can always redeem its bonds by creating new money ex nihilo. Similarly, it doesn't need to raise taxes to finance spending - it can simply create money. Taxes act as a reserve drain against the inflation risk of excessive monetary financing; they're not a prerequisite for public spending, except to confer acceptability on a currency.There are obvious inflation risks of excessive monetary creation but they would be fairly weak at the moment. For the UK the main dangers would be to the exchange rate. There is also a political risk as, ultimately, the government is creating claims on resources which would have distributional effects, in much the same way that taxes do. Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 2 990





Posts: 2 990 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:54:15 PM » Quote from: 38red on Today at 02:28:18 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:38:29 PM



"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."



No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts back









But wait - there's more.



"We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"



Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?



She's not done yet.....



"We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"



Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.



Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?



Look and learn



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZDE-_553jc

Fuck me where did they find this idiot?"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts backBut wait - there's more."We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?She's not done yet....."We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?Look and learn

She's right in everything she says if the country is a sovereign issuer of its own fiat currency, operates under a floating exchange rate and doesn't borrow foreign exchange. It can't go bust as it can always redeem its bonds by creating new money ex nihilo. Similarly, it doesn't need to raise taxes to finance spending - it can simply create money. Taxes act as a reserve drain against the inflation risk of excessive monetary financing; they're not a prerequisite for public spending, except to confer acceptability on a currency.



There are obvious inflation risks of excessive monetary creation but they would be fairly weak at the moment. For the UK the main dangers would be to the exchange rate. There is also a political risk as, ultimately, the government is creating claims on resources which would have distributional effects, in much the same way that taxes do.

She's right in everything she says if the country is a sovereign issuer of its own fiat currency, operates under a floating exchange rate and doesn't borrow foreign exchange. It can't go bust as it can always redeem its bonds by creating new money ex nihilo. Similarly, it doesn't need to raise taxes to finance spending - it can simply create money. Taxes act as a reserve drain against the inflation risk of excessive monetary financing; they're not a prerequisite for public spending, except to confer acceptability on a currency.There are obvious inflation risks of excessive monetary creation but they would be fairly weak at the moment. For the UK the main dangers would be to the exchange rate. There is also a political risk as, ultimately, the government is creating claims on resources which would have distributional effects, in much the same way that taxes do.

Yes you are right, a government can borrow from itself to pay its bills ad infinitum - but the consequences of this is inflation and hyper inflation.



Hence how houses are worth the same today as they were in 1974, its the currency thats devalued.

Yes you are right, a government can borrow from itself to pay its bills ad infinitum - but the consequences of this is inflation and hyper inflation.Hence how houses are worth the same today as they were in 1974, its the currency thats devalued. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





38red

Offline



Posts: 361





Posts: 361 Re: Interesting short video on "the deficit" « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:13:11 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:06:24 PM



Obviously there is no negative side to that, why didn't anyone think of it before?





Actually I don't even know why we bother. You're right. Let's all quit work and the government can just print money for us to spend forever.Obviously there is no negative side to that, why didn't anyone think of it before? That's why you need taxes. The existence of taxes obliges people to do things to acquire the money to pay the taxes, e.g. provide goods or services. This confers acceptability on fiat money. This acceptability, in turn, confers exchange value on money. People will work to acquire more money in order to acquire more goods and services. Logged