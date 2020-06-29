|
Bobupanddown
Fuck me where did they find this idiot?
"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."
No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts back
But wait - there's more.
"We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"
Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?
She's not done yet.....
"We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"
Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.
Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?
Look and learn https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZDE-_553jc
Last Edit: Today at 01:50:17 PM by Bobupanddown
Logged
38red
She's right in everything she says if the country is a sovereign issuer of its own fiat currency, operates under a floating exchange rate and doesn't borrow foreign exchange. It can't go bust as it can always redeem its bonds by creating new money ex nihilo. Similarly, it doesn't need to raise taxes to finance spending - it can simply create money. Taxes act as a reserve drain against the inflation risk of excessive monetary financing; they're not a prerequisite for public spending, except to confer acceptability on a currency.
There are obvious inflation risks of excessive monetary creation but they would be fairly weak at the moment. For the UK the main dangers would be to the exchange rate. There is also a political risk as, ultimately, the government is creating claims on resources which would have distributional effects, in much the same way that taxes do.
Logged
Bobupanddown
She's right in everything she says if the country is a sovereign issuer of its own fiat currency, operates under a floating exchange rate and doesn't borrow foreign exchange. It can't go bust as it can always redeem its bonds by creating new money ex nihilo. Similarly, it doesn't need to raise taxes to finance spending - it can simply create money. Taxes act as a reserve drain against the inflation risk of excessive monetary financing; they're not a prerequisite for public spending, except to confer acceptability on a currency.
There are obvious inflation risks of excessive monetary creation but they would be fairly weak at the moment. For the UK the main dangers would be to the exchange rate. There is also a political risk as, ultimately, the government is creating claims on resources which would have distributional effects, in much the same way that taxes do.
Yes you are right, a government can borrow from itself to pay its bills ad infinitum - but the consequences of this is inflation and hyper inflation.
Hence how houses are worth the same today as they were in 1974, its the currency thats devalued.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Actually I don't even know why we bother. You're right. Let's all quit work and the government can just print money for us to spend forever.
Obviously there is no negative side to that, why didn't anyone think of it before?
That's why you need taxes. The existence of taxes obliges people to do things to acquire the money to pay the taxes, e.g. provide goods or services. This confers acceptability on fiat money. This acceptability, in turn, confers exchange value on money. People will work to acquire more money in order to acquire more goods and services.
If there no negative to unlimited government borrowing then there is no reason for anyone to work and therefore no taxes.
I assume you agree with that?
No taxes means maturities on government bonds(Gilts) can't be paid, well not without selling additional bonds. Like taking out a credit card to pay back your loan. Eventually the bound value drops to zero.
At that point nobody lends to you and hyper inflation starts because you have to print money directly and the currency is then worthless.
This is what happened when Nathan de Rothschild heard Wellington had defeated Napolian at Waterloo 12 hours before anyone else knew. At first he panic sold his UK government bonds triggering a run. When the price dropped to all time lows he bought up every single one he could get his hands on.
When news broke of Wellingtons victory the price shot up but far more tellingly the Bank of England now owed him the maturities on and rights to those bonds and essentially gave him control of the bank.
Logged