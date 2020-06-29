I thought she was mostly right but that it didn't tell us anything we don't already know. The casual dismissal of taxes as just "making room for increased spending without inflationary pressure" is the weakness in it, but yeah, on the whole not much to disagree with.

Fuck me where did they find this idiot?"The difference between government and household or business debt is that governments don't go broke."No that's right - no government has ever been unable to pay its debts backBut wait - there's more."We've been taught that government debt is our debt and that we're on the hook for that debt but that's not right"Who pays back the debt then? Santa Clause? The Easter Bunny?She's not done yet....."We've been taught that our tax payments to the government are the way that government pays its bills but its not so, governments can not use and do not use taxes to pay for things"Without taxes government bonds are worthless and therefore there is no borrowing, did this woman just get off a crack pipe? I can't believe the BBC had the brass fucking neck to call this cunt an economist. She lives in cloud cuckoo land.Here you go Towz, here's someone worth listening to when it comes to economics - Did you know the average UK house house prices are the same now as they were in 1974 and 1986?Look and learn