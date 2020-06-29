Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 29, 2020, 10:41:49 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: HEY MATTY ?  (Read 114 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 09:11:48 AM »
T SHIRT SIZE WISE....

WOULD YOU SAY I WAS A 42 A 44 OR A 46 ?


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:12:31 AM »
 souey souey souey

Don't set the poor lad off again. He's had a tough 24 hours.

 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:14:19 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 09:12:31 AM
souey souey souey

Don't set the poor lad off again. He's had a tough 24 hours.

 

THOUGHT I WOULD GET A BIT OF ADVICE  👍

OFF THE ARTHUR DALEY OF COB  👍😂😂😂👍
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:15:07 AM »
Don't send any money.  Always meet in person to exchange the goods and payment.

livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:26:18 AM »
I think he's tired of being on the end of a hook pal so he's swerving this post. He must be tired out with all the wriggling.

 
ZombieNadger

« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:28:37 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:48 AM
T SHIRT SIZE WISE....

WOULD YOU SAY I WAS A 42 A 44 OR A 46 ?


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Its more bra size you need tubby tits 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🍉🍉
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:34:47 AM »
You just send this cunt to Coventry, :wanker: cry
just like that
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:54:46 AM »
#STICK A PONY IN ME POCKET I WONT FETCH THE T-SHIRTS FROM THE VAN#.................
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:29:49 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:36:23 AM »
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:37:14 AM »
