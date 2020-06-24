LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





KEIR STARMER.... « on: Today at 07:52:11 AM » TALKING A LOT OF SENSE ON GMTV AND STANDING UP TO BE COUNTED 👍



LONG TIME SINCE A LABOUR POLITICIAN DID THAT 👍



NOT AFRAID TO SACK PEOPLE TOO 👍



SAID HE DOES NOT SUPPORT THE POLITICAL SIDE OF BLM 👍



THEY ARE NOW WANTING THE PALESTINE PEOPLE SUPPORTED BY THE WORLD 👎😠👎



HE IS AHEAD OF BORIS AT THE MINUTE IN THE POLLS... BORIS AFTER THE JENDRICK FIASCO HAS LOST A LOT OF PEOPLES VOTES 👍

maggiethatcherrulesok

WLM





Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:57:56 AM » Too late for me, when he bent the knee.



I was warming to him slightly till he did this.



I dont have any respect for anyone doing this. Its pathetic.



He clearly isnt stupid like some Of the politicians. So he can fuck off with his games

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





YES THE KNEELING WILL NEED RE-ADDRESSING 👍 YES THE KNEELING WILL NEED RE-ADDRESSING 👍

RedSteel

UTB





Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:07:41 AM » As long as there are cunts like Barry Gardiner and Dianne Abbott in the party, they will never get in.

Tortured_Mind



Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:08:09 AM »

livefastdieyoung

I'd never vote for a leader of this country who was happy to kneel in the face of pressure just to appease a mob of lunatics. Weak as piss. And Boris is not much better. The tories need to do what the voters expected of them and faSt. I'd never vote for a leader of this country who was happy to kneel in the face of pressure just to appease a mob of lunatics. Weak as piss. And Boris is not much better. The tories need to do what the voters expected of them and faSt.

livefastdieyoung

I'd never vote for a leader of this country who was happy to kneel in the face of pressure just to appease a mob of lunatics. Weak as piss. And Boris is not much better but at least he didn't kneel and lose all of his dignity like Starmer did. The tories need to do what the voters expected of them and fast.

I'd never vote for a leader of this country who was happy to kneel in the face of pressure just to appease a mob of lunatics. Weak as piss. And Boris is not much better but at least he didn't kneel and lose all of his dignity like Starmer did. The tories need to do what the voters expected of them and fast.

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:34:59 AM » I NEVER SAID I WOULD VOTE FOR HIM. 👎



I THINK THE TORIES NEED SOMEONE IN POWER MORE STRONGER THAN BORIS 👍 HE HAS BECOME WEAK AS PISS AND IS SURROUNDING HIMSELF WITH 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 WHO SHOULD BE SACKED 👍

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:43:33 AM » Taking the knee clearly adds weight and support to this quite hopeful movement to make the world less blatantly racist, which is probably why the racists in here are so repulsed by it

maggiethatcherrulesok

WLM





Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:53:17 AM » No. Not it doesnt



Its perfectly reasonable to not be racist AND despise the BLM movement. There are hundreds of thousands of us out there.



If anything, the racists should be embracing the BLM movement and all of the bad from it because it has set the BLM cause back 30 years.



Its a shame from them, that a lot of the bad news and Ill feeling towards them is really against the terrorists (antifa) amongst them. Of course there are some bad eggs in the black community also (as there is in every community/race/religion) But they are being used. A racists wet dream this.











WLM

Bobupanddown

Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:59:24 AM »



We live in one of the least racist countries on the face of the earth, no matter what the data suggests it'll never be enough for clowns like you and him.



Its because you're cucks, deep down you wanted to be dominated and humiliated. You get off on it.



You're right though, men who are not beta male cucks find the behavior vile and abhorrent.

We live in one of the least racist countries on the face of the earth, no matter what the data suggests it'll never be enough for clowns like you and him.Its because you're cucks, deep down you wanted to be dominated and humiliated. You get off on it.You're right though, men who are not beta male cucks find the behavior vile and abhorrent.





TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





The shameful twat spent three years doing everything he could to overturn the democratic vote to Leave the EU, including colluding with Barnier against us.

The shameful twat spent three years doing everything he could to overturn the democratic vote to Leave the EU, including colluding with Barnier against us.He's a fucking arsehole and nobody should be fooled by him.

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





We live in one of the least racist countries on the face of the earth, no matter what the data suggests it'll never be enough for clowns like you and him.Its because you're cucks, deep down you wanted to be dominated and humiliated. You get off on it.You're right though, men who are not beta male cucks find the behavior vile and abhorrent.

TOTALLY RIGHT ABOUT ONE OF THE LEAST RACIST COUNTRIES 👍



I KNOW WHAT GOES ON IN ITALY... POLAND.. BULGARIA... HUNGARY.... ETC ETC 👎



TOTALLY RIGHT ABOUT ONE OF THE LEAST RACIST COUNTRIES 👍I KNOW WHAT GOES ON IN ITALY... POLAND.. BULGARIA... HUNGARY.... ETC ETC 👎SOME OF THE FUCKERS HERE DONT KNOW HOW WELL OFF THEY ARE.... 👍 AND THEY ARE STILL NOT HAPPY 👎 TOTALLY RIGHT ABOUT ONE OF THE LEAST RACIST COUNTRIES 👍I KNOW WHAT GOES ON IN ITALY... POLAND.. BULGARIA... HUNGARY.... ETC ETC 👎SOME OF THE FUCKERS HERE DONT KNOW HOW WELL OFF THEY ARE.... 👍 AND THEY ARE STILL NOT HAPPY 👎

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





The shameful twat spent three years doing everything he could to overturn the democratic vote to Leave the EU, including colluding with Barnier against us.He's a fucking arsehole and nobody should be fooled by him.



👍

El Capitan

Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #18 on: Today at 09:04:52 AM » Exactly! The ungrateful cunts should be happy that were less racist than other places!

livefastdieyoung

Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #19 on: Today at 09:08:01 AM »



People love playing the victim.







In this country everyone is as racist as everyone else. No one race gets it more than others and no one race dishes out racism more than others. What very little racism does exist is peddled by angry ignorant shithouses from every different race.People love playing the victim.

maggiethatcherrulesok

WLM





Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:08:11 AM » No one cares what you think captain.



You are a crook and a conman. Nothing you say holds any value.



WLM

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 712I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:09:01 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:52 AM Exactly! The ungrateful cunts should be happy that were less racist than other places!



YOU ARE WRONG SON.......



ON THE WHOLE BRITAIN IS NOT A RACIST COUNTRY 👎



BUT THIS BLM SHIT HAS PUT US ALL BACK YEARS 👎



AND IF IT'S RACIST WHY DO THEY ALL WANT TO COME HERE ?



YOU ARE WRONG SON.......ON THE WHOLE BRITAIN IS NOT A RACIST COUNTRY 👎BUT THIS BLM SHIT HAS PUT US ALL BACK YEARS 👎AND IF IT'S RACIST WHY DO THEY ALL WANT TO COME HERE ?YOUR KIDDING NO ONE..... YER NOT FLOGGING T SHIRTS NOW 👎 YOU ARE WRONG SON.......ON THE WHOLE BRITAIN IS NOT A RACIST COUNTRY 👎BUT THIS BLM SHIT HAS PUT US ALL BACK YEARS 👎AND IF IT'S RACIST WHY DO THEY ALL WANT TO COME HERE ?YOUR KIDDING NO ONE..... YER NOT FLOGGING T SHIRTS NOW 👎

Bobupanddown

Re: KEIR STARMER.... « Reply #26 on: Today at 09:16:38 AM »



But everything is racist in your book so its a technical impossibility not to be racist.



Its impossible and ridiculous to think you can govern the contents of peoples minds - so the best we can do is give equality of opportunities and let life take its path.



You're extremists lunatics who believe in literally trying to brainwash people into existing in some fantasy utopia.



But everything is racist in your book so its a technical impossibility not to be racist.Its impossible and ridiculous to think you can govern the contents of peoples minds - so the best we can do is give equality of opportunities and let life take its path.You're extremists lunatics who believe in literally trying to brainwash people into existing in some fantasy utopia.




