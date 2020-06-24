Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 29, 2020, 10:41:38 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: KEIR STARMER....  (Read 270 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 712

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 07:52:11 AM »
TALKING A LOT OF SENSE ON GMTV AND STANDING UP TO BE COUNTED 👍

LONG TIME SINCE A LABOUR POLITICIAN DID THAT 👍

NOT AFRAID TO SACK PEOPLE TOO  👍

SAID HE DOES NOT SUPPORT THE POLITICAL SIDE OF BLM 👍

THEY ARE NOW WANTING THE PALESTINE PEOPLE SUPPORTED BY THE WORLD 👎😠👎

HE IS AHEAD OF BORIS AT THE MINUTE IN THE POLLS... BORIS AFTER THE JENDRICK FIASCO HAS LOST A LOT OF PEOPLES VOTES  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 278


WLM


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:57:56 AM »
Too late for me, when he bent the knee.

I was warming to him slightly till he did this.

I dont have any respect for anyone doing this.   Its pathetic.

He clearly isnt stupid like some Of the politicians.   So he can fuck off with his games
Logged
WLM
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 712

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:59:47 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 07:57:56 AM
Too late for me, when he bent the knee.

I was warming to him slightly till he did this.

I dont have any respect for anyone doing this.   Its pathetic.

He clearly isnt stupid like some Of the politicians.   So he can fuck off with his games

YES THE KNEELING WILL NEED RE-ADDRESSING  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RedSteel
Posts: 9 449

UTB


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:07:41 AM »
As long as there are cunts like Barry Gardiner and Dianne Abbott in the party, they will never get in.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
TM
Posts: 15 572



« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:08:09 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 622


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:12:03 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:52:11 AM
TALKING A LOT OF SENSE ON GMTV AND STANDING UP TO BE COUNTED 👍

LONG TIME SINCE A LABOUR POLITICIAN DID THAT 👍

NOT AFRAID TO SACK PEOPLE TOO  👍

SAID HE DOES NOT SUPPORT THE POLITICAL SIDE OF BLM 👍

THEY ARE NOW WANTING THE PALESTINE PEOPLE SUPPORTED BY THE WORLD 👎😠👎

HE IS AHEAD OF BORIS AT THE MINUTE IN THE POLLS... BORIS AFTER THE JENDRICK FIASCO HAS LOST A LOT OF PEOPLES VOTES  👍

I'd never vote for a leader of this country who was happy to kneel in the face of pressure just to appease a mob of lunatics. Weak as piss. And Boris is not much better. The tories need to do what the voters expected of them and faSt.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 622


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:14:26 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:12:03 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:52:11 AM
TALKING A LOT OF SENSE ON GMTV AND STANDING UP TO BE COUNTED 👍

LONG TIME SINCE A LABOUR POLITICIAN DID THAT 👍

NOT AFRAID TO SACK PEOPLE TOO  👍

SAID HE DOES NOT SUPPORT THE POLITICAL SIDE OF BLM 👍

THEY ARE NOW WANTING THE PALESTINE PEOPLE SUPPORTED BY THE WORLD 👎😠👎

HE IS AHEAD OF BORIS AT THE MINUTE IN THE POLLS... BORIS AFTER THE JENDRICK FIASCO HAS LOST A LOT OF PEOPLES VOTES  👍

I'd never vote for a leader of this country who was happy to kneel in the face of pressure just to appease a mob of lunatics. Weak as piss. And Boris is not much better but at least he didn't kneel and lose all of his dignity like Starmer did. The tories need to do what the voters expected of them and fast.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 983


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:17:49 AM »
This clown?



He's a cuck.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
King of the North
Posts: 1 411


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:18:09 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:07:41 AM
As long as there are cunts like Barry Gardiner and Dianne Abbott in the party, they will never get in.

Diane Abbott taking a knee!!!! Theres an image none of us need to witness.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 622


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:19:19 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:17:49 AM
This clown?



He's a cuck.



Exactly.  Unelectable now.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 712

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:34:59 AM »
I NEVER SAID I WOULD VOTE FOR HIM. 👎

I THINK THE TORIES NEED SOMEONE IN POWER MORE STRONGER THAN BORIS 👍 HE HAS BECOME WEAK AS PISS AND IS SURROUNDING HIMSELF WITH 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 WHO SHOULD BE SACKED 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 647



« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:43:33 AM »
Taking the knee clearly adds weight and support to this quite hopeful movement to make the world less blatantly racist, which is probably why the racists in here are so repulsed by it
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 278


WLM


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:53:17 AM »
No.  Not it doesnt

Its perfectly reasonable to not be racist AND despise the BLM movement.  There are hundreds of thousands of us out there.

If anything, the racists should be embracing the BLM movement and all of the bad from it because it has set the BLM cause back 30 years.

Its a shame from them, that a lot of the bad news and Ill feeling towards them is really against the terrorists (antifa) amongst them.  Of course there are some bad eggs in the black community also (as there is in every community/race/religion)  But they are being used.   A racists wet dream this.



 
Logged
WLM
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 622


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:55:08 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:43:33 AM
Taking the knee clearly adds weight and support to this quite hopeful movement to make the world less blatantly racist, which is probably why the racists in here are so repulsed by it

It would have done when it was about the original message.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 983


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:59:24 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:43:33 AM
Taking the knee clearly adds weight and support to this quite hopeful movement to make the world less blatantly racist, which is probably why the racists in here are so repulsed by it

We live in one of the least racist countries on the face of the earth, no matter what the data suggests it'll never be enough for clowns like you and him.

Its because you're cucks, deep down you wanted to be dominated and humiliated. You get off on it.

You're right though, men who are not beta male cucks find the behavior vile and abhorrent.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 352


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:00:40 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:52:11 AM
TALKING A LOT OF SENSE ON GMTV AND STANDING UP TO BE COUNTED 👍

LONG TIME SINCE A LABOUR POLITICIAN DID THAT 👍

NOT AFRAID TO SACK PEOPLE TOO  👍

SAID HE DOES NOT SUPPORT THE POLITICAL SIDE OF BLM 👍

THEY ARE NOW WANTING THE PALESTINE PEOPLE SUPPORTED BY THE WORLD 👎😠👎

HE IS AHEAD OF BORIS AT THE MINUTE IN THE POLLS... BORIS AFTER THE JENDRICK FIASCO HAS LOST A LOT OF PEOPLES VOTES  👍

The shameful twat spent three years doing everything he could to overturn the democratic vote to Leave the EU, including colluding with Barnier against us.
He's a fucking arsehole and nobody should be fooled by him.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 712

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:03:22 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:59:24 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:43:33 AM
Taking the knee clearly adds weight and support to this quite hopeful movement to make the world less blatantly racist, which is probably why the racists in here are so repulsed by it

We live in one of the least racist countries on the face of the earth, no matter what the data suggests it'll never be enough for clowns like you and him.

Its because you're cucks, deep down you wanted to be dominated and humiliated. You get off on it.

You're right though, men who are not beta male cucks find the behavior vile and abhorrent.


TOTALLY RIGHT ABOUT ONE OF THE LEAST RACIST COUNTRIES  👍

I KNOW WHAT GOES ON IN ITALY... POLAND.. BULGARIA... HUNGARY.... ETC ETC 👎

SOME OF THE FUCKERS HERE DONT KNOW HOW WELL OFF THEY ARE.... 👍 AND THEY ARE STILL NOT HAPPY 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 712

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:04:08 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:00:40 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:52:11 AM
TALKING A LOT OF SENSE ON GMTV AND STANDING UP TO BE COUNTED 👍

LONG TIME SINCE A LABOUR POLITICIAN DID THAT 👍

NOT AFRAID TO SACK PEOPLE TOO  👍

SAID HE DOES NOT SUPPORT THE POLITICAL SIDE OF BLM 👍

THEY ARE NOW WANTING THE PALESTINE PEOPLE SUPPORTED BY THE WORLD 👎😠👎

HE IS AHEAD OF BORIS AT THE MINUTE IN THE POLLS... BORIS AFTER THE JENDRICK FIASCO HAS LOST A LOT OF PEOPLES VOTES  👍

The shameful twat spent three years doing everything he could to overturn the democratic vote to Leave the EU, including colluding with Barnier against us.
He's a fucking arsehole and nobody should be fooled by him.


👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Posts: 42 064


« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:04:52 AM »
Exactly! The ungrateful cunts should be happy that were less racist than other places!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 622


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:08:01 AM »
In this country everyone is as racist as everyone else.  No one race gets it more than others and no one race dishes out racism more than others. What very little racism does exist is peddled by angry ignorant shithouses from every different race.

People love playing the victim.

 :wanker:
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 278


WLM


« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:08:11 AM »
No one cares what you think captain.

You are a crook and a conman.   Nothing you say holds any value.
Logged
WLM
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 963


Pack o cunts


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:08:45 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:52 AM
Exactly! The ungrateful cunts should be happy that were less racist than other places!

Spot on Matty - you're getting there!

 :ukfist:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 712

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:09:01 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:52 AM
Exactly! The ungrateful cunts should be happy that were less racist than other places!

YOU ARE WRONG SON.......

ON THE WHOLE BRITAIN IS NOT A RACIST COUNTRY 👎

BUT THIS BLM SHIT HAS PUT US ALL BACK YEARS 👎

AND IF IT'S RACIST WHY DO THEY ALL WANT TO COME HERE ?

YOUR KIDDING NO ONE..... YER NOT FLOGGING T SHIRTS NOW  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Posts: 42 064


« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:11:16 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:08:45 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:52 AM
Exactly! The ungrateful cunts should be happy that were less racist than other places!

Spot on Matty - you're getting there!

 :ukfist:

 :homer:



Im a shared Facebook meme away from getting my COB gold certificate
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 622


« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:11:35 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:08:11 AM
No one cares what you think captain.

You are a crook and a conman.   Nothing you say holds any value.



 mick

 
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 963


Pack o cunts


« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:13:13 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:08:11 AM
No one cares what you think captain.

You are a crook and a conman.   Nothing you say holds any value.



Seems fair

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 983


« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:16:38 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:52 AM
Exactly! The ungrateful cunts should be happy that were less racist than other places!

But everything is racist in your book so its a technical impossibility not to be racist.

Its impossible and ridiculous to think you can govern the contents of peoples minds - so the best we can do is give equality of opportunities and let life take its path.

You're extremists lunatics who believe in literally trying to brainwash people into existing in some fantasy utopia.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
Posts: 39 880



« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:21:19 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:52 AM
Exactly! The ungrateful cunts should be happy that were less racist than other places!
ThaiLivesMatter.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Posts: 39 880



« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:23:46 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:00:40 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:52:11 AM
TALKING A LOT OF SENSE ON GMTV AND STANDING UP TO BE COUNTED 👍

LONG TIME SINCE A LABOUR POLITICIAN DID THAT 👍

NOT AFRAID TO SACK PEOPLE TOO  👍

SAID HE DOES NOT SUPPORT THE POLITICAL SIDE OF BLM 👍

THEY ARE NOW WANTING THE PALESTINE PEOPLE SUPPORTED BY THE WORLD 👎😠👎

HE IS AHEAD OF BORIS AT THE MINUTE IN THE POLLS... BORIS AFTER THE JENDRICK FIASCO HAS LOST A LOT OF PEOPLES VOTES  👍

The shameful twat spent three years doing everything he could to overturn the democratic vote to Leave the EU, including colluding with Barnier against us.
He's a fucking arsehole and nobody should be fooled by him.
^this^

Hes a smarmy twat whos saying what everyone wants to hear but isnt being challenged by anyone because its cool to be anti Tory and pro minority at the minute and the media are lapping it up. For now.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 622


« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:28:15 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:21:19 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:52 AM
Exactly! The ungrateful cunts should be happy that were less racist than other places!
ThaiLivesMatter.

Is this an official slipper elcapitan day today?

 
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 449

UTB


« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:42:56 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:08:11 AM
No one cares what you think captain.

You are a crook and a conman.   Nothing you say holds any value.



 
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 1 860


« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:51:46 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:52 AM
Exactly! The ungrateful cunts should be happy that were less racist than other places!

I see what you have done there Capt.....Clever  mcl mcl
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 983


« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:57:36 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:08:11 AM
No one cares what you think captain.

You are a crook and a conman.   Nothing you say holds any value.



 mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 367


« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:30:37 AM »
Starmer is a two faced chancer.
Logged
