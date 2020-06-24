|
LEON TROTSKY
Taking the knee clearly adds weight and support to this quite hopeful movement to make the world less blatantly racist, which is probably why the racists in here are so repulsed by it
We live in one of the least racist countries on the face of the earth, no matter what the data suggests it'll never be enough for clowns like you and him.
Its because you're cucks, deep down you wanted to be dominated and humiliated. You get off on it.
You're right though, men who are not beta male cucks find the behavior vile and abhorrent.
TOTALLY RIGHT ABOUT ONE OF THE LEAST RACIST COUNTRIES 👍
I KNOW WHAT GOES ON IN ITALY... POLAND.. BULGARIA... HUNGARY.... ETC ETC 👎
SOME OF THE FUCKERS HERE DONT KNOW HOW WELL OFF THEY ARE.... 👍 AND THEY ARE STILL NOT HAPPY 👎
LEON TROTSKY
TALKING A LOT OF SENSE ON GMTV AND STANDING UP TO BE COUNTED 👍
LONG TIME SINCE A LABOUR POLITICIAN DID THAT 👍
NOT AFRAID TO SACK PEOPLE TOO 👍
SAID HE DOES NOT SUPPORT THE POLITICAL SIDE OF BLM 👍
THEY ARE NOW WANTING THE PALESTINE PEOPLE SUPPORTED BY THE WORLD 👎😠👎
HE IS AHEAD OF BORIS AT THE MINUTE IN THE POLLS... BORIS AFTER THE JENDRICK FIASCO HAS LOST A LOT OF PEOPLES VOTES 👍
The shameful twat spent three years doing everything he could to overturn the democratic vote to Leave the EU, including colluding with Barnier against us.
He's a fucking arsehole and nobody should be fooled by him.
👍
LEON TROTSKY
Exactly! The ungrateful cunts should be happy that were less racist than other places!
YOU ARE WRONG SON.......
ON THE WHOLE BRITAIN IS NOT A RACIST COUNTRY 👎
BUT THIS BLM SHIT HAS PUT US ALL BACK YEARS 👎
AND IF IT'S RACIST WHY DO THEY ALL WANT TO COME HERE ?
YOUR KIDDING NO ONE..... YER NOT FLOGGING T SHIRTS NOW 👎
Pile
TALKING A LOT OF SENSE ON GMTV AND STANDING UP TO BE COUNTED 👍
LONG TIME SINCE A LABOUR POLITICIAN DID THAT 👍
NOT AFRAID TO SACK PEOPLE TOO 👍
SAID HE DOES NOT SUPPORT THE POLITICAL SIDE OF BLM 👍
THEY ARE NOW WANTING THE PALESTINE PEOPLE SUPPORTED BY THE WORLD 👎😠👎
HE IS AHEAD OF BORIS AT THE MINUTE IN THE POLLS... BORIS AFTER THE JENDRICK FIASCO HAS LOST A LOT OF PEOPLES VOTES 👍
The shameful twat spent three years doing everything he could to overturn the democratic vote to Leave the EU, including colluding with Barnier against us.
He's a fucking arsehole and nobody should be fooled by him.
^this^
Hes a smarmy twat whos saying what everyone wants to hear but isnt being challenged by anyone because its cool to be anti Tory and pro minority at the minute and the media are lapping it up. For now.
