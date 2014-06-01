Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

What happened to Poll thread
RedSteel
Posts: 9 446

UTB


Today at 07:17:45 AM
Took the time out to cast my vote and its gone

 :pd:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 721


Once in every lifetime


Reply #1 on: Today at 07:56:20 AM
Let me guess, tortured headtheball
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 703

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #2 on: Today at 07:58:14 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 07:56:20 AM
Let me guess, tortured headtheball

YES HE HAS FORM  FOR CRYING 👎

MUST BE ALL THEM ONIONS HIM  AND MATTY PEEL  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 600


Reply #3 on: Today at 08:03:57 AM
I deleted it after a few tearful requests. I won't say anymore than that for now. People in glass houses and all that.

 
RedSteel
Posts: 9 446

UTB


Reply #4 on: Today at 08:05:50 AM
 :matty: was winning by a country mile when I voted 
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 600


Reply #5 on: Today at 08:07:51 AM
Correct.

 :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 048


Reply #6 on: Today at 08:11:35 AM
Shame. I was enjoying reminiscing about JayJayB with Kev monkey monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 600


Reply #7 on: Today at 08:12:55 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:11:35 AM
Shame. I was enjoying reminiscing about JayJayB with Kev monkey monkey

  klins
El Capitan
Posts: 42 048


Reply #8 on: Today at 08:14:04 AM
Why did you delete the thread mate?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 600


Reply #9 on: Today at 08:16:09 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:14:04 AM
Why did you delete the thread mate?

Like I said. A few requests. I'll be amazed if you were not one of them. It was only a bit of fun mate.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 048


Reply #10 on: Today at 08:16:59 AM
What requests mate?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 600


Reply #11 on: Today at 08:18:22 AM
What type of requests do you think mate?

 
El Capitan
Posts: 42 048


Reply #12 on: Today at 08:20:05 AM
I have no idea mate! Thats why I was asking mate  :pd:






I just assumed you deleted it because of the JayJayB craic
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 600


Reply #13 on: Today at 08:21:30 AM
Why would I delete it for that?

  

Nice try mate. I don't know why you're still angry, it's gone now.

 
El Capitan
Posts: 42 048


Reply #14 on: Today at 08:22:57 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:21:30 AM
Why would I delete it for that?



No idea  monkey monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 600


Reply #15 on: Today at 08:23:22 AM
And for the record no real names were mentioned so why 'people' were getting so upset by it I'll never know.

Soft cunts.

 
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 600


Reply #16 on: Today at 08:24:52 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:22:57 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:21:30 AM
Why would I delete it for that?



No idea  monkey monkey

You can try and deflect all day about why it was deleted. People can see right through it.

 mcl
El Capitan
Posts: 42 048


Reply #17 on: Today at 08:27:34 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:24:52 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:22:57 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:21:30 AM
Why would I delete it for that?



No idea  monkey monkey

You can try and deflect all day about why it was deleted. People can see right through it.

 mcl


Never a truer word spoken  jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 600


Reply #18 on: Today at 08:29:47 AM
I mean why would anyone doubt the word of the fella that was winning 'the biggest porky pie in COB history' by an absolute mile.?

 
El Capitan
Posts: 42 048


Reply #19 on: Today at 08:34:34 AM
It was monkeyman that outed you, not me  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 600


Reply #20 on: Today at 08:35:37 AM
 

It won't work young man.

 
