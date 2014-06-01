Welcome,
June 29, 2020, 08:37:45 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
What happened to Poll thread
Author
Topic: What happened to Poll thread (Read 103 times)
RedSteel
UTB
What happened to Poll thread
«
on:
Today
at 07:17:45 AM »
Took the time out to cast my vote and its gone
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:56:20 AM »
Let me guess, tortured headtheball
LEON TROTSKY
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:58:14 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 07:56:20 AM
Let me guess, tortured headtheball
YES HE HAS FORM FOR CRYING 👎
MUST BE ALL THEM ONIONS HIM AND MATTY PEEL 👍
livefastdieyoung
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:03:57 AM »
I deleted it after a few tearful requests. I won't say anymore than that for now. People in glass houses and all that.
RedSteel
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:05:50 AM »
was winning by a country mile when I voted
livefastdieyoung
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:07:51 AM »
Correct.
El Capitan
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:11:35 AM »
Shame. I was enjoying reminiscing about JayJayB with Kev
livefastdieyoung
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:12:55 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:11:35 AM
Shame. I was enjoying reminiscing about JayJayB with Kev
El Capitan
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:14:04 AM »
Why did you delete the thread mate?
livefastdieyoung
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:16:09 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:14:04 AM
Why did you delete the thread mate?
Like I said. A few requests. I'll be amazed if you were not one of them. It was only a bit of fun mate.
El Capitan
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:16:59 AM »
What requests mate?
livefastdieyoung
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:18:22 AM »
What type of requests do you think mate?
El Capitan
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:20:05 AM »
I have no idea mate! Thats why I was asking mate
I just assumed you deleted it because of the JayJayB craic
livefastdieyoung
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:21:30 AM »
Why would I delete it for that?
Nice try mate. I don't know why you're still angry, it's gone now.
El Capitan
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:22:57 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:21:30 AM
Why would I delete it for that?
No idea
livefastdieyoung
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:23:22 AM »
And for the record no real names were mentioned so why 'people' were getting so upset by it I'll never know.
Soft cunts.
livefastdieyoung
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:24:52 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:22:57 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:21:30 AM
Why would I delete it for that?
No idea
You can try and deflect all day about why it was deleted. People can see right through it.
El Capitan
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:27:34 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:24:52 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:22:57 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:21:30 AM
Why would I delete it for that?
No idea
You can try and deflect all day about why it was deleted. People can see right through it.
Never a truer word spoken
livefastdieyoung
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:29:47 AM »
I mean why would anyone doubt the word of the fella that was winning 'the biggest porky pie in COB history' by an absolute mile.?
El Capitan
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 08:34:34 AM »
It was monkeyman that outed you, not me
livefastdieyoung
Re: What happened to Poll thread
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 08:35:37 AM »
It won't work young man.
