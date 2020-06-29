AN EMAIL I JUST RECEIVED:
Dear Mr Beerson,
i would be delighted if you would record 3 of my audiobooks... your voice is perfect and is just what i'm looking for after hearing your call in chat this morning on NewbraskaFM.
Ryan Seacrest, John Goodman and John Virgo were due to start recording them this morning but have been struck down with flu (do not be alarmed this is not cov-id 19)
the books i would like you to read are ... The Tommyknockers, The Longwalk and Firestarter.
though these are not my most well known works... if you impress you can wrap your tongue around the shining and carrie.
you will be paid and paid well....
regards
kingy....
WHOA!!!!!!!!!!! MINDBLOWN
I RECORD IN THE MORNING SO WILL BE UNAVAILABLE ON HERE FOR A WHILE
TAKE CARE MAYYYTES
BEER ME BOYZ