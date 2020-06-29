Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 29, 2020
Author Topic: MASSIVE HONOUR  (Read 15 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Posts: 1 353


« on: Today at 12:50:58 AM »
AN EMAIL I JUST RECEIVED:

Dear Mr Beerson,

i would be delighted if you would record 3 of my audiobooks... your voice is perfect and is just what i'm looking for after hearing your call in chat this morning on NewbraskaFM.

Ryan Seacrest, John Goodman and John Virgo were due to start recording them this morning but have been struck down with flu (do not be alarmed this is not cov-id 19)

the books i would like you to read are ... The Tommyknockers, The Longwalk and Firestarter.

though these are not my most well known works... if you impress you can wrap your tongue around the shining and carrie.

you will be paid and paid well....

regards

kingy....

WHOA!!!!!!!!!!! MINDBLOWN  :homer:

I RECORD IN THE MORNING SO WILL BE UNAVAILABLE ON HERE FOR A WHILE  lost

TAKE CARE MAYYYTES

BEER ME BOYZ :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
