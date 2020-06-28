Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 29, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: The Metropolitan Police  (Read 67 times)
Bobupanddown
Yesterday at 10:41:54 PM


Black lives natter - take a knee In solidarity with criminals

Afghan lives matter - take an umbrella and stay safe

White lives matter - Hate crime, arrested, labelled a racist nazi.



Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:44:08 PM
Dont panic i wont crack any dog gags........
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:40:24 PM
This is a subject you have never visited, and I am fucking riveted by your new View on life
