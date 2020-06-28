Welcome,
June 29, 2020, 12:49:19 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
The Metropolitan Police
Topic: The Metropolitan Police (Read 67 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 973
The Metropolitan Police
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:54 PM »
Black lives natter - take a knee In solidarity with criminals
Afghan lives matter - take an umbrella and stay safe
White lives matter - Hate crime, arrested, labelled a racist nazi.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 857
Re: The Metropolitan Police
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:08 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:41:54 PM
Black lives natter - take a knee In solidarity with criminals
Afghan lives matter - take an umbrella and stay safe
White lives matter - Hate crime, arrested, labelled a racist nazi.
Dont panic i wont crack any dog gags........
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 641
Re: The Metropolitan Police
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:24 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:41:54 PM
Black lives natter - take a knee In solidarity with criminals
Afghan lives matter - take an umbrella and stay safe
White lives matter - Hate crime, arrested, labelled a racist nazi.
This is a subject you have never visited, and I am fucking riveted by your new View on life
