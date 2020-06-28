Pile

Posts: 39 911 Reggae music « on: June 28, 2020, 07:29:06 PM »



https://youtu.be/y9yz4wgOzqE



Any fans from back in the day? I heard Redemption Song by Bob Marley on the radio earlier so got my old hardrive out to have a listen. Anyway, I stumbled across UB40 Baggariddum and I forgot how much I used to love it. Took me back to parking up on Stockton high street with the other boy racers and dope heads. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Pile

Posts: 39 911 Re: Reggae music « Reply #2 on: June 28, 2020, 07:41:24 PM »



It was either that or Havana tapes. Fucking class, heres another beauty: https://youtu.be/usYgf8cVfvU It was either that or Havana tapes. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

towz

Posts: 8 553 Re: Reggae music « Reply #3 on: June 28, 2020, 07:42:00 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GZlJGERbvE Always played some good tunes in the Bongo too « Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 07:46:22 PM by towz » Logged

plazmuh

Posts: 13 793 Re: Reggae music « Reply #4 on: June 28, 2020, 07:48:22 PM » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uIY6LcuweA



Judge dread..



I dont know wether this counts or not Judge dread..I dont know wether this counts or not Logged

Pile

Posts: 39 911 Re: Reggae music « Reply #5 on: June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM » What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet? Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

plazmuh

Posts: 13 793 Re: Reggae music « Reply #11 on: June 28, 2020, 07:58:59 PM » I cant stick that genre at all..



The question being does it fall into that category Logged

monkeyman

Posts: 9 925 Re: Reggae music « Reply #13 on: June 28, 2020, 08:01:39 PM » Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?

WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN Logged

Pile

Posts: 39 911 Re: Reggae music « Reply #14 on: June 28, 2020, 08:07:09 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on June 28, 2020, 08:01:39 PM Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?

WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN

WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN



We used to go when everywhere was shut in Stockton, think I probably drank one pint every three hours and spilt half. I never could go home when I should have.



i was knackered in there one night/morning so I pulled a long curtain back to hopefully have a kip behind it and there was already someone asleep there.We used to go when everywhere was shut in Stockton, think I probably drank one pint every three hours and spilt half. I never could go home when I should have. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

plazmuh

Posts: 13 793 Re: Reggae music « Reply #16 on: June 28, 2020, 08:36:49 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W1Jm2jF8MI&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=3



GOTH AS FCUK



And nipplonians



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kva4UndarE8&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=2



Not forgetting Drummer lass



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJ39FIA0yUs&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=1







Wrong genre but I dont careGOTH AS FCUKAnd nipploniansNot forgetting Drummer lass « Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 08:38:59 PM by plazmuh » Logged

TedBongo

Posts: 439 Re: Reggae music « Reply #22 on: June 29, 2020, 01:08:32 AM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZHWy6W00oM

If someone asked all the top boys on here to put a band together and do a reggae song, I'm guessing it would end up looking something like this Logged Always offended never ashamed (29.05.85)

Skinz

Posts: 2 313 Re: Reggae music « Reply #24 on: June 29, 2020, 09:23:55 AM » Went to see UB40(or part of them)in Manchester two years ago. 4 women behind me spent the night trying to catch me. I was shitfaced. Mrs wasn't happy Logged

nekder365

Posts: 1 941 Re: Reggae music « Reply #27 on: June 29, 2020, 10:24:12 AM » On reggae im a fan of Peter Tosh Deep PurpleOn reggae im a fan of Peter Tosh Logged

plazmuh

Posts: 13 793 Re: Reggae music « Reply #28 on: June 29, 2020, 12:28:19 PM » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wShL3lIkro



A Golden Oldie with Reggae in the title



A Golden Oldie with Reggae in the title Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 74 819I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Reggae music « Reply #31 on: June 29, 2020, 12:47:28 PM »



https://youtu.be/8SyT4Qitdao ALL THE SKINHEADS DANCED TO THIS IN THE ROCK GARDEN IN 78 ONWARDS 👍😎👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

nekder365

Posts: 1 941 Re: Reggae music « Reply #32 on: June 29, 2020, 01:08:14 PM » Did he not used to be in a band before solo?.... A bit of EddyDid he not used to be in a band before solo?.... Logged