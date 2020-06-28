Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 02, 2020, 01:46:22 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Reggae music  (Read 577 times)
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« on: June 28, 2020, 07:29:06 PM »
Any fans from back in the day? I heard Redemption Song by Bob Marley on the radio earlier so got my old hardrive out to have a listen. Anyway, I stumbled across UB40 Baggariddum and I forgot how much I used to love it. Took me back to parking up on Stockton high street with the other boy racers and dope heads.  charles

https://youtu.be/y9yz4wgOzqE

 
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Posts: 8 553


« Reply #1 on: June 28, 2020, 07:32:26 PM »
Me, obviously
Logged
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #2 on: June 28, 2020, 07:41:24 PM »
Fucking class, heres another beauty: https://youtu.be/usYgf8cVfvU

It was either that or Havana tapes.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Posts: 8 553


« Reply #3 on: June 28, 2020, 07:42:00 PM »
Always played some good tunes in the Bongo too  :homer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GZlJGERbvE
« Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 07:46:22 PM by towz » Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 13 793


« Reply #4 on: June 28, 2020, 07:48:22 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uIY6LcuweA

Judge dread..

I dont know wether this counts or not
Logged
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #5 on: June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM »
What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Posts: 8 553


« Reply #6 on: June 28, 2020, 07:50:46 PM »
Classic  :pope2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjw7m-BKmQ8
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 553


« Reply #7 on: June 28, 2020, 07:51:27 PM »
Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM
What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?

Never went but heard some tales
Logged
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #8 on: June 28, 2020, 07:52:40 PM »
Quote from: towz on June 28, 2020, 07:42:00 PM
Always played some good tunes in the Bongo too  :homer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GZlJGERbvE
Whenever I heard music like that in a pub/club I knew it was probably time to go home.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #9 on: June 28, 2020, 07:54:32 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 28, 2020, 07:48:22 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uIY6LcuweA

Judge dread..

I dont know wether this counts or not
Come on Plaz, its a bit Peter Andre.  :basil: :basil:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Posts: 8 553


« Reply #10 on: June 28, 2020, 07:58:30 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yiANaTpcSEQ
Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 13 793


« Reply #11 on: June 28, 2020, 07:58:59 PM »
I cant stick that genre at all..

The question being does it fall into that category
Logged
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #12 on: June 28, 2020, 08:00:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on June 28, 2020, 07:50:46 PM
Classic  :pope2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjw7m-BKmQ8
:like:

https://youtu.be/XlP3J3J3Upw
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Posts: 9 925


« Reply #13 on: June 28, 2020, 08:01:39 PM »
Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM
What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?
WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN  oleary
Logged
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #14 on: June 28, 2020, 08:07:09 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on June 28, 2020, 08:01:39 PM
Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM
What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?
WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN  oleary
i was knackered in there one night/morning so I pulled a long curtain back to hopefully have a kip behind it and there was already someone asleep there.   charles

We used to go when everywhere was shut in Stockton, think I probably drank one pint every three hours and spilt half. I never could go home when I should have.

Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Posts: 8 553


« Reply #15 on: June 28, 2020, 08:08:05 PM »
Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 08:00:07 PM
Quote from: towz on June 28, 2020, 07:50:46 PM
Classic  :pope2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjw7m-BKmQ8
:like:

https://youtu.be/XlP3J3J3Upw

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 13 793


« Reply #16 on: June 28, 2020, 08:36:49 PM »
Wrong genre but I dont care

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W1Jm2jF8MI&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=3

GOTH AS FCUK

And nipplonians

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kva4UndarE8&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=2

Not forgetting Drummer lass

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJ39FIA0yUs&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=1



 :like:
« Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 08:38:59 PM by plazmuh » Logged
nekder365
Posts: 1 941


« Reply #17 on: June 28, 2020, 10:16:25 PM »
Quote from: towz on June 28, 2020, 07:51:27 PM
Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM
What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?

Never went but heard some tales

Was in there a lot had some very good nights/mornings but had a few nightmares in there as well......
Logged
Pile
Posts: 39 911



« Reply #18 on: June 28, 2020, 10:55:15 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on June 28, 2020, 08:36:49 PM
Wrong genre but I dont care

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W1Jm2jF8MI&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=3

GOTH AS FCUK

And nipplonians

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kva4UndarE8&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=2

Not forgetting Drummer lass

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJ39FIA0yUs&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=1



 :like:
Enjoyed.  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Posts: 1 941


« Reply #19 on: June 28, 2020, 10:59:40 PM »
This is excellent for the current mood.......https://youtu.be/q5OOQsHi0zY
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 977


Pack o cunts


« Reply #20 on: June 28, 2020, 11:07:52 PM »
Quote from: towz on June 28, 2020, 07:50:46 PM
Classic  :pope2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjw7m-BKmQ8

 :like:

Reminds me of Oistins on Friday Night!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
nekder365
Posts: 1 941


« Reply #21 on: June 28, 2020, 11:40:19 PM »
https://youtu.be/u9Dg-g7t2l4    still the best cover EVER................
Logged
TedBongo
Posts: 439



« Reply #22 on: June 29, 2020, 01:08:32 AM »
If someone asked all the top boys on here to put a band together and do a reggae song, I'm guessing it would end up looking something like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZHWy6W00oM
Logged
Always offended never ashamed (29.05.85)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 738


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #23 on: June 29, 2020, 09:16:25 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on June 28, 2020, 11:40:19 PM
https://youtu.be/u9Dg-g7t2l4    still the best cover EVER................

If you want the best cover version, look no further than this

https://youtu.be/R3ChToIvLRM
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Skinz
Posts: 2 313


« Reply #24 on: June 29, 2020, 09:23:55 AM »
Went to see UB40(or part of them)in Manchester two years ago. 4 women behind me spent the night trying to catch me. I was shitfaced. Mrs wasn't happy  :ponce:
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 1 941


« Reply #25 on: June 29, 2020, 10:16:24 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on June 29, 2020, 09:16:25 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on June 28, 2020, 11:40:19 PM
https://youtu.be/u9Dg-g7t2l4    still the best cover EVER................

If you want the best cover version, look no further than this

https://youtu.be/R3ChToIvLRM

A little touch to psychedelic for me... Would not have had you you as a Vanilla Fudge fan Rik..... :like:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 738


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #26 on: June 29, 2020, 10:21:22 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on June 29, 2020, 10:16:24 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on June 29, 2020, 09:16:25 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on June 28, 2020, 11:40:19 PM
https://youtu.be/u9Dg-g7t2l4    still the best cover EVER................

If you want the best cover version, look no further than this

https://youtu.be/R3ChToIvLRM

A little touch to psychedelic for me... Would not have had you you as a Vanilla Fudge fan Rik..... :like:


Aye theyre class. Deep purple nall
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
nekder365
Posts: 1 941


« Reply #27 on: June 29, 2020, 10:24:12 AM »
Deep Purple  :like: :like: On reggae im a fan of Peter Tosh  :like: :like:
Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 13 793


« Reply #28 on: June 29, 2020, 12:28:19 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wShL3lIkro

A Golden Oldie with Reggae in the title

 :basil:
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 1 941


« Reply #29 on: June 29, 2020, 12:30:18 PM »
I will trump you Plaz..... https://youtu.be/VZZHgwyqsnE
Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 13 793


« Reply #30 on: June 29, 2020, 12:44:20 PM »
thats great

 jc jc jc

 :homer:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 819

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #31 on: June 29, 2020, 12:47:28 PM »
ALL THE SKINHEADS DANCED TO THIS IN THE ROCK GARDEN IN 78 ONWARDS  👍😎👍

https://youtu.be/8SyT4Qitdao
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
Posts: 1 941


« Reply #32 on: June 29, 2020, 01:08:14 PM »
A bit of Eddy  :like: Did he not used to be in a band before solo?....
Logged
Atomic Dog
Posts: 69


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #33 on: June 30, 2020, 02:05:56 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on June 29, 2020, 01:08:14 PM
A bit of Eddy  :like: Did he not used to be in a band before solo?....

The Equals
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 1 941


« Reply
Quote from: Atomic Dog on June 30, 2020, 02:05:56 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on June 29, 2020, 01:08:14 PM
A bit of Eddy  :like: Did he not used to be in a band before solo?....

The Equals


Thats the one  :like:  Baby come back (pato banton covered it)  :like:
Logged
Atomic Dog
Posts: 69


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:47:51 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on June 30, 2020, 11:52:24 AM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on June 30, 2020, 02:05:56 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on June 29, 2020, 01:08:14 PM
A bit of Eddy  :like: Did he not used to be in a band before solo?....

The Equals


Thats the one  :like:  Baby come back (pato banton covered it)  :like:

Police on my back too (covered by The Clash)
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 440



« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:49:52 AM »
TOWZ's favorite reggae number....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxtfdH3-TQ4

 :pope2:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Posts: 1 941


« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:51:23 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 12:47:51 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on June 30, 2020, 11:52:24 AM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on June 30, 2020, 02:05:56 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on June 29, 2020, 01:08:14 PM
A bit of Eddy  :like: Did he not used to be in a band before solo?....

The Equals


Thats the one  :like:  Baby come back (pato banton covered it)  :like:

Police on my back too (covered by The Clash)

:like:
Logged
