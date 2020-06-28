Welcome,
June 30, 2020, 02:10:20 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Reggae music
Pile
Reggae music
Any fans from back in the day? I heard Redemption Song by Bob Marley on the radio earlier so got my old hardrive out to have a listen. Anyway, I stumbled across UB40 Baggariddum and I forgot how much I used to love it. Took me back to parking up on Stockton high street with the other boy racers and dope heads.
https://youtu.be/y9yz4wgOzqE
towz
Re: Reggae music
Me, obviously
Pile
Re: Reggae music
Fucking class, heres another beauty:
https://youtu.be/usYgf8cVfvU
It was either that or Havana tapes.
towz
Re: Reggae music
Always played some good tunes in the Bongo too
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GZlJGERbvE
plazmuh
Re: Reggae music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uIY6LcuweA
Judge dread..
I dont know wether this counts or not
Pile
Re: Reggae music
What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?
towz
Re: Reggae music
Classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjw7m-BKmQ8
towz
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM
What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?
Never went but heard some tales
Pile
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: towz on June 28, 2020, 07:42:00 PM
Always played some good tunes in the Bongo too
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GZlJGERbvE
Whenever I heard music like that in a pub/club I knew it was probably time to go home.
Pile
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: plazmuh on June 28, 2020, 07:48:22 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uIY6LcuweA
Judge dread..
I dont know wether this counts or not
Come on Plaz, its a bit Peter Andre.
towz
Re: Reggae music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yiANaTpcSEQ
plazmuh
Re: Reggae music
I cant stick that genre at all..
The question being does it fall into that category
Pile
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: towz on June 28, 2020, 07:50:46 PM
Classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjw7m-BKmQ8
https://youtu.be/XlP3J3J3Upw
monkeyman
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM
What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?
WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN
Pile
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: monkeyman on June 28, 2020, 08:01:39 PM
Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM
What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?
WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN
i was knackered in there one night/morning so I pulled a long curtain back to hopefully have a kip behind it and there was already someone asleep there.
We used to go when everywhere was shut in Stockton, think I probably drank one pint every three hours and spilt half. I never could go home when I should have.
towz
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 08:00:07 PM
Quote from: towz on June 28, 2020, 07:50:46 PM
Classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjw7m-BKmQ8
https://youtu.be/XlP3J3J3Upw
plazmuh
Re: Reggae music
Wrong genre but I dont care
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W1Jm2jF8MI&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=3
GOTH AS FCUK
And nipplonians
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kva4UndarE8&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=2
Not forgetting Drummer lass
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJ39FIA0yUs&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=1
nekder365
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: towz on June 28, 2020, 07:51:27 PM
Quote from: Pile on June 28, 2020, 07:49:42 PM
What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?
Never went but heard some tales
Was in there a lot had some very good nights/mornings but had a few nightmares in there as well......
Pile
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: plazmuh on June 28, 2020, 08:36:49 PM
Wrong genre but I dont care
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W1Jm2jF8MI&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=3
GOTH AS FCUK
And nipplonians
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kva4UndarE8&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=2
Not forgetting Drummer lass
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJ39FIA0yUs&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=1
Enjoyed.
nekder365
Re: Reggae music
This is excellent for the current mood.......
https://youtu.be/q5OOQsHi0zY
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: towz on June 28, 2020, 07:50:46 PM
Classic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjw7m-BKmQ8
Reminds me of Oistins on Friday Night!
nekder365
Re: Reggae music
https://youtu.be/u9Dg-g7t2l4
still the best cover EVER................
TedBongo
Re: Reggae music
If someone asked all the top boys on here to put a band together and do a reggae song, I'm guessing it would end up looking something like this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZHWy6W00oM
RIK MAYALL
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: nekder365 on June 28, 2020, 11:40:19 PM
https://youtu.be/u9Dg-g7t2l4
still the best cover EVER................
If you want the best cover version, look no further than this
https://youtu.be/R3ChToIvLRM
Skinz
Re: Reggae music
Went to see UB40(or part of them)in Manchester two years ago. 4 women behind me spent the night trying to catch me. I was shitfaced. Mrs wasn't happy
nekder365
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 09:16:25 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on June 28, 2020, 11:40:19 PM
https://youtu.be/u9Dg-g7t2l4
still the best cover EVER................
If you want the best cover version, look no further than this
https://youtu.be/R3ChToIvLRM
A little touch to psychedelic for me... Would not have had you you as a Vanilla Fudge fan Rik.....
RIK MAYALL
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 10:16:24 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 09:16:25 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on June 28, 2020, 11:40:19 PM
https://youtu.be/u9Dg-g7t2l4
still the best cover EVER................
If you want the best cover version, look no further than this
https://youtu.be/R3ChToIvLRM
A little touch to psychedelic for me... Would not have had you you as a Vanilla Fudge fan Rik.....
Aye theyre class. Deep purple nall
nekder365
Re: Reggae music
Deep Purple
On reggae im a fan of Peter Tosh
plazmuh
Re: Reggae music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wShL3lIkro
A Golden Oldie with Reggae in the title
nekder365
Re: Reggae music
I will trump you Plaz.....
https://youtu.be/VZZHgwyqsnE
plazmuh
Re: Reggae music
thats great
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Reggae music
ALL THE SKINHEADS DANCED TO THIS IN THE ROCK GARDEN IN 78 ONWARDS 👍😎👍
https://youtu.be/8SyT4Qitdao
nekder365
Re: Reggae music
A bit of Eddy
Did he not used to be in a band before solo?....
Atomic Dog
Re: Reggae music
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 01:08:14 PM
A bit of Eddy
Did he not used to be in a band before solo?....
The Equals
