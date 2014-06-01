Pile

Reggae music « on: Yesterday at 07:29:06 PM »



https://youtu.be/y9yz4wgOzqE



https://youtu.be/y9yz4wgOzqE

Any fans from back in the day? I heard Redemption Song by Bob Marley on the radio earlier so got my old hardrive out to have a listen. Anyway, I stumbled across UB40 Baggariddum and I forgot how much I used to love it. Took me back to parking up on Stockton high street with the other boy racers and dope heads.

Re: Reggae music « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:41:24 PM »



It was either that or Havana tapes. Fucking class, heres another beauty: https://youtu.be/usYgf8cVfvU

Re: Reggae music « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:42:00 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GZlJGERbvE Always played some good tunes in the Bongo too

Re: Reggae music « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:48:22 PM » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uIY6LcuweA

Judge dread..



Judge dread..



I dont know wether this counts or not

Re: Reggae music « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:49:42 PM » What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?

Re: Reggae music « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:58:59 PM » I cant stick that genre at all..



The question being does it fall into that category

Re: Reggae music « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:01:39 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:49:42 PM What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?

WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN

Re: Reggae music « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:07:09 PM »

WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN

WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN



We used to go when everywhere was shut in Stockton, think I probably drank one pint every three hours and spilt half. I never could go home when I should have.



We used to go when everywhere was shut in Stockton, think I probably drank one pint every three hours and spilt half. I never could go home when I should have.

i was knackered in there one night/morning so I pulled a long curtain back to hopefully have a kip behind it and there was already someone asleep there.

Re: Reggae music « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:36:49 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W1Jm2jF8MI&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=3



GOTH AS FCUK



And nipplonians



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kva4UndarE8&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=2



Not forgetting Drummer lass



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJ39FIA0yUs&list=RDoJ39FIA0yUs&index=1







Wrong genre but I dont careGOTH AS FCUKAnd nipploniansNot forgetting Drummer lass « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:38:59 PM by plazmuh » Logged

Re: Reggae music « Reply #22 on: Today at 01:08:32 AM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZHWy6W00oM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZHWy6W00oM

If someone asked all the top boys on here to put a band together and do a reggae song, I'm guessing it would end up looking something like this

Re: Reggae music « Reply #24 on: Today at 09:23:55 AM » Went to see UB40(or part of them)in Manchester two years ago. 4 women behind me spent the night trying to catch me. I was shitfaced. Mrs wasn't happy

Re: Reggae music « Reply #27 on: Today at 10:24:12 AM » On reggae im a fan of Peter Tosh Deep Purple