What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?
WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN
i was knackered in there one night/morning so I pulled a long curtain back to hopefully have a kip behind it and there was already someone asleep there.
We used to go when everywhere was shut in Stockton, think I probably drank one pint every three hours and spilt half. I never could go home when I should have.