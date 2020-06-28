Pile

Posts: 39 878 Re: Reggae music « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:07:09 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:01:39 PM Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:49:42 PM What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?

WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN

We used to go when everywhere was shut in Stockton, think I probably drank one pint every three hours and spilt half. I never could go home when I should have.



i was knackered in there one night/morning so I pulled a long curtain back to hopefully have a kip behind it and there was already someone asleep there.We used to go when everywhere was shut in Stockton, think I probably drank one pint every three hours and spilt half. I never could go home when I should have.