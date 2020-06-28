Pile

Online



Posts: 39 878







Posts: 39 878 Reggae music « on: Today at 07:29:06 PM »



https://youtu.be/y9yz4wgOzqE



Any fans from back in the day? I heard Redemption Song by Bob Marley on the radio earlier so got my old hardrive out to have a listen. Anyway, I stumbled across UB40 Baggariddum and I forgot how much I used to love it. Took me back to parking up on Stockton high street with the other boy racers and dope heads. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 878







Posts: 39 878 Re: Reggae music « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:41:24 PM »



It was either that or Havana tapes. Fucking class, heres another beauty: https://youtu.be/usYgf8cVfvU It was either that or Havana tapes. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

towz

Online



Posts: 8 482





Posts: 8 482 Re: Reggae music « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:42:00 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GZlJGERbvE Always played some good tunes in the Bongo too « Last Edit: Today at 07:46:22 PM by towz » Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 13 761





Posts: 13 761 Re: Reggae music « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:48:22 PM » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uIY6LcuweA



Judge dread..



I dont know wether this counts or not Judge dread..I dont know wether this counts or not Logged

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 878







Posts: 39 878 Re: Reggae music « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:49:42 PM » What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet? Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 13 761





Posts: 13 761 Re: Reggae music « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:58:59 PM » I cant stick that genre at all..



The question being does it fall into that category Logged

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 9 885





Posts: 9 885 Re: Reggae music « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:01:39 PM » Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:49:42 PM What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?

WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN Logged

Pile

Online



Posts: 39 878







Posts: 39 878 Re: Reggae music « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:07:09 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:01:39 PM Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:49:42 PM What was the other place near the bongo/captain cook that was open 24 hours a day (nineties)? Steam packet?

WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN

WENT IN ONCE ABOUT 4IN THE MORNING EVERYONE BOUNCING ABOUT FUCKED ON PILLS THE STEAMPACKET THAT IS WAS A GOOD CRAIC UNTIL DUFFY STARTED GOING IN



We used to go when everywhere was shut in Stockton, think I probably drank one pint every three hours and spilt half. I never could go home when I should have.



i was knackered in there one night/morning so I pulled a long curtain back to hopefully have a kip behind it and there was already someone asleep there.We used to go when everywhere was shut in Stockton, think I probably drank one pint every three hours and spilt half. I never could go home when I should have. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.